Home / Regional Movies / Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith and two other Tamil directors join hands for anthology film Victim

Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith and two other Tamil directors join hands for anthology film Victim

Four Tamil directors - Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan - will come together for an anthology film, Victim in Tamil.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:16 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Victim will be a Tamil language anthology film.
Victim will be a Tamil language anthology film.
         

Four popular Tamil filmmakers such as Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan have joined hands for the upcoming Tamil anthology film, Victim: Who is Next?; it has been announced with a poster. The underlying theme of the film will be victimhood.

It is yet unknown on which streaming platform will Victim release, however, reliable sources have confirmed that Disney Hotstar has snapped the release.

While Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh, Chimbu Devan will be making their OTT debut with the film, Venkat Prabhu has already forayed into the digital space with Disney Plus Hotstar’s Live Streaming, which has Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

Several celebrities such as Sivakarthikeyan, RJ Balaji, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander have been roped in to reveal what they have been a victim of under the hashtag, Victim. They took to Twitter and posted their experience where they’ve been a victim.

 
 
 

The makers are yet to announce when Victim will premiere online. They are also yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal shares engagement pics with Gautam Kitchlu, wear complementary mask with their designer outfits

It’s raining anthology films in Tamil and Telugu industries. After Amazon Prime’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Netflix’s recently announced anthology film Navarasa, this is the third anthology to come out of Tamil industry.

There’s also a Telugu anthology titled Love Story from Netflix. This film has been directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Prashanth Varma.

