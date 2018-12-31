Veteran Kannada actor Loknath dies at 90

Veteran Kannada actor Loknath died on Monday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor was 90 and was said to be suffering from age-related ailments. Loknath’s son Ashwin said that his father suffered a cardiac arrest at 12.10 am. He told News Minute, “He was perfectly fine the night before and was walking around. He looked alert. He also attended Ambareesh’s funeral. He was old.”

The actor’s body will be kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra between 12 and 2.30 pm for fans to pay their last respect.

Loknath has acted in 650 films and is also a stage artiste who has performed in more than 1000 plays. His debut film Samskaara, released in 1970, won a National Award. Loknath worked as an actor for six decades during which time he earned acclaim for comic roles. His performance in Malgudi Days, directed by Shankar Nag is especially noteworthy.

Loknath has acted alongside superstars such as Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Kamal Haasan, Shankar Nag and Ananth Nag. He usually played the role of a father and appeared in supporting characters, with his performance in Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu being most special.

His popular films include Nagarahaavu, Pushpaka Vimana, Nodi Swami Navidru Heege, Katha Sangama, Bangaarada Manushya and Kittu Puttu.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 13:43 IST