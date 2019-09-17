Veteran Kerala actor Sathar dies at 67

regional-movies

Veteran Kerala actor Sathar died on Tuesday at a hospital near Kochi due to prolonged illness, his family said. He was 67. The actor who has acted in more than 300 films, majority of them in Malayalam, was unwell for the past three months.

He began his film career in the mid-70s and established himself as the villain especially in the film where the hero was played by legendary actor Jayan.

After a brief hiatus, he returned to the industry in 2012 and with a flurry of films, the last film he did was in 2014, following which he became inactive.

The biggest surprise in his film career came, when he married yesteryear heroine Jayabharathi in 1979 and their son Krish Sathar is also an actor besides running his own business in London.

His last rites will be held on Tuesday evening at Aluva.

