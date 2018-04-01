Veteran Tamil director CV Rajendran, who had worked with Sivaji Ganesan, Jayalalitha, Rajinikanth, dies at 81

Veteran director CV Rajendran died on Sunday at 81. He had been admitted into a private hospital in Chennai after prolonged illness. The final rites of the director are expected to be held on Wednesday after his children arrive in Chennai.

CV Rajendran was the brother of popular director Sridhar, who helmed R Muthuram’s Kadhalika Neramillai. Rajendran started off as an assistant to his brother in the cult classic, Nejam Marapadhillai, and made his debut as a director with Anubavam Pudhumai in 1967. The film starred R Muthuraman, TR Ramachandran, Rajsri, Manorama and Balaiah. The director worked mainly in Tamil, yet he also did some work in the Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam film industries.

Very sad to know the passing away of one of the finest Directors #CVRajendran sir. May his soul rest in peace ...he directed many popular films with top Actors 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/eW0Sj0gxt3 — Dhananjayan Govind (@Dhananjayang) April 1, 2018

RIP #CVRajendran , popular yesteryear director. He had directed many popular films with top actors including the legendary Sivaji Ganesan. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 1, 2018

Rajendran worked with Sivaji Ganesan in 14 films including Galatta Kalyanam, Sumathi En Sundari and Ullasa Paravaigal. The director also turned producer for a Sivaji Ganesan- Vijay starrer, Once More, in 1997.

He also worked with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalitha in Tamil. In Kannada, he worked with Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan. The film industry took to Twitter to offer condolences to the family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more