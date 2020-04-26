e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Vijay Deverakonda announces Rs 1.30 crore fund to help those affected by Covid-19 crisis

Vijay Deverakonda announces Rs 1.30 crore fund to help those affected by Covid-19 crisis

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to make the announcement. He has promised to set aside Rs 1.30 crore for a fund to help those affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:11 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay Deverakonda will contribute Rs 1.30 crore towards coronavirus relief.
Vijay Deverakonda will contribute Rs 1.30 crore towards coronavirus relief.
         

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Sunday announced Rs 1.30 crore fund to help those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis. He took to Twitter to make two major announcements as part of this initiative.

“None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a 1.30 crore fund to help as many as we can. All we need is love, kindness and support and I am sending you all, my love and strength,” Deverakonda tweeted.

 

Along with the tweet, he also shared a video in which he spoke at length about the two major announcements.

In the video, Deverakonda said in July 2019, he started a secret project. The goal of this project is to employ one lakh people. He said since many people lent him their helping hands when he needed it. Through this initiative, he wants to help those in need of helping hands.

Elaborating on the secret project, Deverakonda said he hired 50 people for this passionate project in August 2019. The first goal was to employ 50 young boys and girls. In September 2019, via an organization called TDF (The Deverakonda Foundation), 650 young boys and girls from rural areas sent their profiles seeking employment. Vijay added that by October 2019, they shortlisted 120 from which 50 were handpicked and were trained to their best potential.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the employment plan got stalled but Vijay is proud that two persons have already received their offer letters. He added that the rest of 48 people are on the verge of getting employed soon.

Also read: Karan Johar proudly shows off grey hair as his lockdown look: ‘Let me start behaving like my age for once’

After the crisis, Vijay said his team would be happy to accept more youngsters and train them based on their skill set for employment.

Deverakonda also announced that in order to help the middle class families affected due to Covid-19 crisis, he’s starting a Middle Class Fund and investing Rs 25 lakh into it to help them when all this is over. Those from middle class family with no source of income and struggling to meet daily needs like essentials could log on to www.thedeverakondafoundation.org and share details.

On the career front, Vijay will be next seen on screen in Puri Jagannadh’s multilingual action-thriller Fighter, which also stars Ananya Panday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pakistan hasn’t let Covid-19 halt terror factories, raises mobilisation at launch pads
Pakistan hasn’t let Covid-19 halt terror factories, raises mobilisation at launch pads
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
LIVE: 1,843 positive Covid-19 cases reported till date in Uttar Pradesh
LIVE: 1,843 positive Covid-19 cases reported till date in Uttar Pradesh
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

regional movies