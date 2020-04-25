Vijay Deverakonda takes BeTheRealMan challenge, makes mango ice cream for family

regional-movies

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:33 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has successfully completed BeTheRealMan challenge, which was popularized by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga Reddy. In the video, Vijay is seen spending quality time with family and whipping up some mango ice-cream.

Filmmaker Koratala Siva nominated Vijay to take up BeTheRealMan challenge. In the video, Deverakonda is seen waking up very late. He says he’s been sleeping for 9 and a half hour in lockdown. The first thing he does after waking up is to drink 1 liter of water. One of his tips is to reuse used alcohol bottles to store water.

Bits of my day in lockdown :)

Documented by @ananddeverkonda#BeARealMan challenged by @sivakoratala sir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/8bLAAQYeMo — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 25, 2020

He also seen changing the cover of the trash can. Instead of spending on garbage bags, he recommends to use any old plastic cover. In the video, he also goes onto make mango ice cream. He credits a friend for sharing the recipe. We also see him cleaning the TV and seconds later plays car racing on it.

Vijay has nominated actor Dulquer Salman to carry forward the challenge.

Last seen on screen in World Famous Lover, Vijay will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter, which will see him play a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan warned Aamir Khan to not work with Kajol: ‘She is very bad, unfocused’

The film will mark the Telugu debut of Ananya Panday. Fighter will have a pan India release as the makers have confirmed it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, apart from Telugu.

Apparently, the script of Fighter was originally pitched to Jr NTR a few years. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments.

Puri Jagannadh, an erstwhile associate of Ram Gopal Varma, is known for films such as Pokkiri, Businessman and Temper. He even directed the Hindi film Bbudadh Hoga Tera Baap featuring Amitabh Bachchan. His recent release was ISmart Shankar, which went on to be a box-office hit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more