Vijay Sethupathi to star in Muthiah Muralidaran biopic, shoot to start from Feb or March 2021

Vijay Sethupathi to star in Muthiah Muralidaran biopic, shoot to start from Feb or March 2021

Vijay Sethupathi will essay the role of Sri Lankan bowling legend of Tamil origin Muthiah Muralidaran. The film will on the floors from February or March next year.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:57 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay Sethupathi said Muthiah Muralidaran will be closely involved in the biopic.
Vijay Sethupathi said Muthiah Muralidaran will be closely involved in the biopic.
         

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was recently seen in Tamil rural drama Ka Pae Ranasingam, is all set to play Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralidaran in upcoming biopic titled 800. The project will go on the floors from February or March next year.

On Thursday, a new poster was unveiled to introduce the new association of the project. Rana Daggubati was originally supposed to be part of the film as its co-producer. He had even said in a statement that he’s thrilled to be associated with the project.

 

However, as per the latest reports, Rana is no longer associated with the project. The film is now being bankrolled by Dar Motion Pictures in association with Movie Train Motion Pictures.

The project was supposed to go on the floors last December. However, it was postponed for reasons yet unknown.

On being signed for the project, Sethupathi said in a statement: “I am happy to be associated with the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic; he is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who’s made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me & I’m looking forward to it. I’m delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project & guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali & the producers for the faith bestowed on me.”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals how she spent days in jail: ‘She conducted yoga classes for inmates, lived like commoner’

The film will be made in Tamil and released in multiple other languages.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently busy shooting for SP Jananathan’s Laabam with Shruti Haasan. He also has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan apart from a few more projects.

