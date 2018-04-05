Vikram and Bobby Simha pose together, reveal their look in Saamy Square. See photo

Vikram is currently shooting for his upcoming cop film Saamy Square. The sequel to his hit film Saamy sees him don khaki and play the role of Aarusaamy’s son in the film. This time, he will be going head-to-head with none other than Bobby Simha. The two actors stood back-to-back and posed for a picture. This was shared by Chiyaan Vikram on his Instagram handle, captioned “Bad-ass.”

In the pictures shared by Vikram, Bobby Simha is seen sporting a salt and pepper look complete with a handle bar moustache. The team recently shot for the film in Rajasthan. While Trisha was initially expected to play an important role in the film, she later backed out. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead.

Bad-ass 👮🏼‍♂️. #Saamy² A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:16pm PDT

A few leaked posters led fans to believe that Bobby Simha will play the role of Ravana Pichai, the son of Perumal Pichai. This would mean that the fight moves forward to the next generation. There were also speculations about Trisha being requested to play Vikram’s mother in the film. The film’s cast includes Soori and Uma Riaz in lead roles.

The sequel is helmed by Hari, and A Venkatesh took over the cinematography after Priyan’s death. VT Vijayan will be editing the film, which is produced by Shibu Thameen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more