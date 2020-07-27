e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Vishal on fighting coronavirus: ‘Ayurvedic medicine helped us recover’

Vishal on fighting coronavirus: ‘Ayurvedic medicine helped us recover’

Tamil actor Vishal has shared a video about recovering from coronavirus. He and his father were diagnosed with Covid-19 two weeks ago.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:48 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vishal and his father has recovered from Covid-19.
Popular Tamil actor Vishal on Sunday opened up about his experience of dealing with the coronavirus after he and his father tested positive a couple of weeks ago. In a video he shared on Sunday, he said ayurvedic medicine helped them recover completely.

In a four-minute long video, Vishal shared how he and his father recovered completely with the help of ayurvedic medicine. He also clarified that he doesn’t endorse that ayurvedic medicine is the best option to cure those affected by the virus.

“When my father tested positive, I looked after him staying by his side. I didn’t take him to any hospital and looked after him at home. By attending to him, I also eventually tested positive. We took ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines and fully recovered in about seven days. I’m not trying to endorse ayurvedic medicine through this video. I’m only talking about the medicine that saved us,” Vishal said.

 

He went on to add that he will share the name of the ayurvedic medicine on his Twitter page soon so that others can use it if needed.

“It is very important to be not afraid of the coronavirus. Even if you test positive, don’t succumb to fear. My father and I fought the virus because we didn’t fear it. We have fully recovered and are back to normal life,” Vishal added.

On Sunday, Vishal’s father GK Reddy wrote on Twitter: “The fact that humanity triumphs any pandemic is proven again. Humanity and fitness is simply superior to any off, any virus. A father-son bond is obvious, but my son Vishal staying in the frontline for us in the fight against COVID-19, is indeed a step ahead.”

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I was the one who would say Sushant I’m struggling with this’

Last seen on screen in Action, Vishal currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil actioner Chakra. He also has Thupparivaalan 2, in which he plays a character inspired by Sherlock Holmes, in the pipeline.

