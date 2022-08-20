Home / Science / Artemis III: NASA reveals 13 potential landing sites for upcoming lunar mission

Artemis III: NASA reveals 13 potential landing sites for upcoming lunar mission

science
Published on Aug 20, 2022 07:06 AM IST

Each region is located in close proximity to the lunar South Pole, which makes each site scientifically significant, the US space agency said.

The 13 potential landing sites identified by NASA. (Credits: NASA)
ByHT News Desk

NASA has, as promised for Friday, announced the 13 potential landing sites for its upcoming Artemis III mission, under which the US space agency will send the first woman and person of colour to the Moon.

NASA has identified the following 13 regions as candidates for the landing of its Artemis 3 lunar mission: Faustini Rim A, Peak Near Shackleton, Connecting Ridge, Connecting Ridge Extension, de Gerlache Rim 1, de Gerlache Rim 2, de Gerlache-Kocher Massif, Haworth, Malapert Massif, Leibnitz Beta Plateau, Nobile Rim 1, Nobile Rim 2, and Amundsen Rim.

Each region is located within six degrees of the latitude of the lunar South Pole, and this proximity makes these sites scientifically significant. This is because the lunar South Pole has permanently shadowed regions rich in resources; it also has terrain unexplored by humans.

nasa moon
