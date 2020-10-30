e-paper
Home / Science / Asteroid samples tucked into capsule for return to Earth

Asteroid samples tucked into capsule for return to Earth

This is the first US mission to go after asteroid samples. Japan has done it twice at other space rocks and expects its latest batch to arrive in December.

science Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 02:22 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Cape Canaveral
In this undated image provided by NASA, a sample container hovers over a capsule on the Osiris-Rex spacecraft near the asteroid Bennu.
In this undated image provided by NASA, a sample container hovers over a capsule on the Osiris-Rex spacecraft near the asteroid Bennu. (AP Photo )
         

A NASA spacecraft more than 200 million miles away has tucked asteroid samples into a capsule for return to Earth, after losing some of its precious loot.

Flight controllers moved up the crucial operation after some of the collected rubble spilled into space last week.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft gathered pebbles and other pieces of asteroid Bennu on October 20, briefly touching the surface with its robot arm and sucking up whatever was there.

So much was collected — an estimated hundreds of grams’ worth — that rocks got wedged in the rim of the container and jammed it open, allowing some samples to escape.

Whatever is left won’t depart Bennu’s neighbourhood until March, when the asteroid and Earth are properly aligned. It will be 2023 — seven years after Osiris-Rex rocketed from Cape Canaveral — before the samples arrive here.

Japan has done it twice at other space rocks and expects its latest batch to arrive in December.

Rich in carbon, the solar-orbiting Bennu is believed to hold the preserved building blocks of the solar system.

Scientists said the remnants can help explain how our solar system’s planets formed billions of years ago and how life on Earth came to be. The samples also can help improve our odds, they said, if a doomsday rock heads our way.

Bennu — a black, roundish rock bigger than New York’s Empire State Building — could come dangerously close to Earth late in the next decade. The odds of a strike are 1-in-2,700. The good news is that while packing a punch, it won’t wipe out the home planet.

India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Fare cap on air tickets to remain till February 24: Hardeep Singh Puri
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Covid update: WHO’s vaccine insurance; MIT face mask; Delhi’s 3rd Covid wave?
