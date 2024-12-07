Jupiter reaches opposition on December 7: Will it be visible from India? When and how to watch it

Sky watchers should mark their calendars as Jupiter, the biggest planet in our solar system, is at its brightest for the year on Saturday, December 7, providing a celestial enigma. According to NASA, this astronomical event will rise in the east-northeast amid the stars of Taurus, offering both amateur and expert astronomers stunning views. According to NASA, the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter, will be at its brightest for the year on December 7, 2024, creating a cosmic mystery.

It is on this date that Jupiter approaches ‘opposition’, which happens once every 13 months. Since Earth is situated exactly between the Sun and Jupiter at opposition, we can view the planet at its closest point to Earth and in full light. Jupiter will look especially bright and conspicuous in the night sky this year because it will be closer to Earth than it has been since November 2023.

According to the NASA report, Jupiter will be visible all night long because of the time of opposition.

Watch for it to rise at sunset in the east-northeast, move across the sky, and then set at dawn in the west. It will be at its highest position in the sky at midnight, making for the best viewing circumstances.

How to find Jupiter?

The brilliant stars Elnath and Aldebaran will be on either side of Jupiter, which will be located in the constellation Taurus. The bright orange star known as Aldebaran, sometimes called the "Eye of the Bull," makes a striking contrast to Jupiter's constant radiance.

You may watch Jupiter in the following ways:

With the naked eye: Jupiter is easily visible due to its brightness. Astronomers have promised that it will be an outstanding sight, outshining even the stars in the night sky.

With binoculars: According to NASA, a simple pair of binoculars will improve the experience by making Jupiter seem as a brilliant disc. Additionally, you may catch a glimpse of the planet's four biggest moons, Europa, Ganymede, Callisto, and Io, which are positioned on either side.

With a telescope: Make advantage of a little telescope for a view that will last a lifetime. Jupiter's atmospheric cloud bands and maybe its famous Great Red Spot—a huge storm that has raged for centuries—will be revealed as a result.

Will it be visible from India?

The Times of India, president of the Association of the Friends of Astronomy Satish Nayak, reported that visible from Goa between December 6 and 7, Jupiter will reach the perihelion point (spot closest to the Sun) in the sky during which the Sun, Earth, and Jupiter will be in a perfectly straight line or in the opposition phenomenon.

“At this point, Jupiter will be closest to Earth and theoretically should appear double in size compared to its farthest or aphelion point. At this moment, Jupiter dazzles brightest at first magnitude on the horn of the constellation Taurus, the bull,” Satish Nayak said.

Next for Jupiter

When Jupiter will be positioned between the almost full Moon and Aldebaran on December 14, there will be a particularly picturesque moment that is worth photographing.

A unique chance to see Jupiter at its finest is provided by opposition. Because of its closeness and complete lighting, the planet is perfect for astrophotography and close inspection. This occurrence is unique because it puts Jupiter and Earth closer than they will be until 2026, even though Jupiter's opposition happens frequently.

Jupiter will next oppose on January 10, 2026, and then again on February 10, 2027, and March 13, 2028, if you cannot attend this year's event. These predictable events are because Earth and Jupiter have different orbital velocities; Earth passes Jupiter about every 13 months.