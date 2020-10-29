e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Look up to the sky: October to end with Halloween Blue Moon

Look up to the sky: October to end with Halloween Blue Moon

Blue Moon is usually the second full moon, wherein two full moon nights occur within a single month of the year.

science Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While largely confined to the Gregorian calendar system, the Blue Moon doesn’t denote the actual colour of the moon.
While largely confined to the Gregorian calendar system, the Blue Moon doesn’t denote the actual colour of the moon.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
         

Halloween 2020, falling on October 31, has become extra special this year as the date also happens to be the occasion of the Blue Moon. It is a rare occurrence when there are two full moons in the same month. The popular phrase ‘once in every blue moon’ is attributed to this phenomenon because of its rare occurrence.

What is a blue moon?

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa’s) Spaceplace website, a Blue Moon is usually marked as the second full moon, wherein two full moon nights occur within a single month of the year. The website also says that a Blue Moon comes only every two-and-a-half years with the next sighting to occur only on August 31, 2023.

Arvind Paranjpaye, director of the Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai, told the news agency PTI that two full moons occur in the same month on rare occasions. He also added that the full moon on October 31 will be called a Blue Moon after the month had another full moon earlier on October 1.

“Duration of a lunar month is 29.531 days or 29 days, 12 hours, 44 minutes and 38 seconds. Therefore, to have two full moons in a month, the first full moon should take place on the first or the second of the month” he said, according to PTI.

When did it happen last?

There was a Blue Moon in a month with 30 days on June 30, 2007, and September 30, 2050, would be the date for the next, according to Paranjpaye. Also, there were two Blue Moons on January 31 and March 31 in 2018.

Where can it be seen?

With the first and last dates of October 2020 being full moon nights, this phenomenon could be observed from all major countries of the world. According to a CNET report, the last Halloween full moon was on1944, during World War 2 and this time, it can be seen from all places on earth.

The Blue Moon myth

While largely confined to the Gregorian calendar system, the Blue Moon doesn’t denote the actual colour of the moon, rather to the second full moon night in a single calendar month.

tags
top news
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
3 killed in terror attack on French church, consulate targeted in Jeddah
3 killed in terror attack on French church, consulate targeted in Jeddah
Maharashtra extends ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 30
Maharashtra extends ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 30
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
‘This has really turned upside down for them’: Lara reveals CSK’s problem
‘This has really turned upside down for them’: Lara reveals CSK’s problem
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In