e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / NASA’s stunning video shows a decade of the Sun in one hour. Watch

NASA’s stunning video shows a decade of the Sun in one hour. Watch

The video has condensed a decade of the Sun into just 61 minutes, compiling one photo every hour.

science Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The NASA video shows the rise and fall in activity that occurs as part of the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle and notable events, like transiting planets and eruptions
The NASA video shows the rise and fall in activity that occurs as part of the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle and notable events, like transiting planets and eruptions(Screengrab)
         

Life on our planet Earth is possible thanks to our star Sun. But try looking directly at it with naked eye….it is difficult, isn’t it? Fret not because now we can watch a video of our star.

American space agency NASA has recently released an incredible10-year time lapse video of the Sun. The agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory – SDO – has been watching the Sun non-stop for over a full decade. While orbiting around the Earth, the SDO has gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun, amassing 20 million gigabytes of data over the past 10 years, NASA said in a statement.

The video, titled ‘A Decade of the Sun’, has condensed a decade of the Sun into just 61 minutes, compiling one photo every hour. A triad of instruments onboard the SDO have been used to produce the stunning images that have been taken using a specific ultraviolet wavelength that lets astronomers see the Sun’s outermost layer – corona.

The video shows the rise and fall in activity that occurs as part of the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle and notable events, like transiting planets and eruptions, the statement adds.

 

The custom music for the video is titled ‘Solar Observer’ and has been composed by Lars Leonhard.

NASA says that the SDO and its other missions will continue to watch the Sun in the years to come. So, here’s looking forward to more such incredible videos.

( Video Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO)

tags
top news
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
Rise in India’s Covid-19 cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS director
Rise in India’s Covid-19 cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS director
Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor next week, India seeks experts’ view
Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor next week, India seeks experts’ view
With Abdul Kalam as role model, UP Board class 12 second topper aspires to be IAS officer
With Abdul Kalam as role model, UP Board class 12 second topper aspires to be IAS officer
For treating moderate to severe Covid-19 cases, govt adds dexamethasone
For treating moderate to severe Covid-19 cases, govt adds dexamethasone
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In