NASA’s stunning video shows a decade of the Sun in one hour. Watch

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:12 IST

Life on our planet Earth is possible thanks to our star Sun. But try looking directly at it with naked eye….it is difficult, isn’t it? Fret not because now we can watch a video of our star.

American space agency NASA has recently released an incredible10-year time lapse video of the Sun. The agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory – SDO – has been watching the Sun non-stop for over a full decade. While orbiting around the Earth, the SDO has gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun, amassing 20 million gigabytes of data over the past 10 years, NASA said in a statement.

The video, titled ‘A Decade of the Sun’, has condensed a decade of the Sun into just 61 minutes, compiling one photo every hour. A triad of instruments onboard the SDO have been used to produce the stunning images that have been taken using a specific ultraviolet wavelength that lets astronomers see the Sun’s outermost layer – corona.

The video shows the rise and fall in activity that occurs as part of the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle and notable events, like transiting planets and eruptions, the statement adds.

The custom music for the video is titled ‘Solar Observer’ and has been composed by Lars Leonhard.

NASA says that the SDO and its other missions will continue to watch the Sun in the years to come. So, here’s looking forward to more such incredible videos.

( Video Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO)