e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Scientists clarify origins of pterosaurs, the dinosaur era’s flying reptiles

Scientists clarify origins of pterosaurs, the dinosaur era’s flying reptiles

Scientists may have solved one of paleontology’s enduring mysteries - the evolutionary origins of the flying reptiles called pterosaurs that ruled the skies at the same time that dinosaurs dominated the land.

science Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:02 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Washington
Researchers said on Wednesday a poorly understood Triassic Period reptile group called lagerpetids appear to have been the evolutionary precursor to pterosaurs.
Researchers said on Wednesday a poorly understood Triassic Period reptile group called lagerpetids appear to have been the evolutionary precursor to pterosaurs. (Pixabay)
         

Scientists may have solved one of paleontology’s enduring mysteries - the evolutionary origins of the flying reptiles called pterosaurs that ruled the skies at the same time that dinosaurs dominated the land.

Researchers said on Wednesday a poorly understood Triassic Period reptile group called lagerpetids, known from a few partial skeletons from the United States, Argentina, Brazil and Madagascar, appears to have been the evolutionary precursor to pterosaurs.

Lagerpetids, first appearing about 237 million years ago, were generally small and may have been bipedal insect-eaters. They could not fly. Pterosaurs became Earth’s first flying vertebrates, with birds and then bats appearing much later.

“The origin of pterosaurs has been one of the most enigmatic issues of paleontology since the first discovery of pterosaurs in the late 18th century,” said paleontologist Martin Ezcurra of the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences in Buenos Aires, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

The oldest-known pterosaurs appear in the fossil record about 220 million years ago, with anatomies fully developed for flight including wings formed by a membrane extending from the ankles to an exceptionally elongated fourth finger.

Studying previously discovered and newly unearthed fossils using sophisticated scanning technology and three-dimensional modeling, the researchers identified at least 33 skeletal traits suggesting an evolutionary link between lagerpetids and pterosaurs. These included the shape of the inner ear, braincase and teeth, as well as similarities in hand, leg, ankle and pelvic bones.

“We show that lagerpetids are the closest-known relatives to pterosaurs and bridge the anatomical gap between pterosaurs and other reptiles,” Ezcurra added.

Lagerpetids also appear to be closely related to dinosaurs, the researchers said. The oldest-known dinosaur dates to about 233 million years ago. Pterosaurs disappeared 66 million years ago in the asteroid collision that also doomed the dinosaurs.

While starting relatively small, pterosaurs eventually achieved huge dimensions, with wingspans reaching 35 feet (10.7 meters).

“We have been studying how birds transformed their bodies for flight for the last 50 years and most of this was driven by extraordinary fossils of dinosaurs and early birds,” Virginia Tech paleontologist and study co-author Sterling Nesbitt said. “Pterosaurs have not experienced this renaissance of understanding yet because we didn’t have the fossils.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
PM says other countries will soon call India ‘mother of democracy’
PM says other countries will soon call India ‘mother of democracy’
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
Work for new Parliament begins with all-faith prayer
Work for new Parliament begins with all-faith prayer
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In