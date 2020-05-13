e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Scientists discover ‘rare’ Super-Earth planet in centre of galaxy

Scientists discover ‘rare’ Super-Earth planet in centre of galaxy

According to the researchers, the planet’s host star is about 10% the mass of our Sun. The Super Earth planet’s mass would be somewhere between that of Earth and Neptune, and would orbit at a location between Venus and Earth from the parent star. The planet’s ‘year’ would be of approximately 617 days.

science Updated: May 13, 2020 00:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
This artists concept contrasts our familiar Earth with a Super-Earth planet known as 55 Cancri e.
This artists concept contrasts our familiar Earth with a Super-Earth planet known as 55 Cancri e.(Photo Credit:NASA website)
         

The quest for another planet just like our very own Earth has long fascinated scientists and they are forever searching for one.

And recently astronomers got success when they found a rare new Super-Earth planet towards the centre of the galaxy.

The planet is one of ‘only a handful of extra-solar planets that have been discovered with both size and orbit comparable to that of Earth, according to the team of astronomers from New Zealand’s University of Canterbury (UC) who found it.

According to American space agency Nasa, Super Earths are quite common in our galaxy and these planets can be up to 10 times more massive than Earth. .

The UC team’s research was published in The Astronomical Journal.

‘Incredibly rare’ is how Dr Anotonio Herrera Martin, the lead researcher of the team of international astronomers, described the planet-finding discovery.

“To have an idea of the rarity of the detection, the time it took to observe the magnification due to the host star was approximately five days, while the planet was detected only during a small five-hour distortion. After confirming this was indeed caused by another ‘body’ different from the star, and not an instrumental error, we proceeded to obtain the characteristics of the star-planet system,” the UC website quoted Dr Herrera Martin as saying.

According to the researchers, the planet’s host star is about 10% the mass of our Sun. The Super Earth planet’s mass would be somewhere between that of Earth and Neptune, and would orbit at a location between Venus and Earth from the parent star. The planet’s ‘year’ would be of approximately 617 days.

All of the planets in our solar system orbit around the Sun. Those planets that orbit around other stars are called extra solar planets or exoplanets, according to Nasa. They are very hard to see directly with telescopes as they are hidden by the bright glare of the stars they orbit.

So, astronomers use other ways to detect and study these distant planets. They search for exoplanets by looking at the effects these planets have on the stars they orbit.

tags
top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In