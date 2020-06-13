SpaceX to launch 58 internet satellites into orbit today. Here’s how to watch it

science

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:17 IST

It is clear now that entrepreneur Elon Musk is not the one to sit on his laurels. He, or to be precise, his company SpaceX, has been pretty busy since the historic launch of two NASA astronauts into orbit aboard the company’s Crew Dragon capsule two weeks ago.

The spaceflight company is all set to launch a batch of over 50 broadband internet satellites into orbit today, June 13, the second of the three such launches by SpaceX this month. The company launched the first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on June 4.

If all goes as planned, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 5:21 am EDT (2:51 pm IST), carrying 58 of the company’s Starlink satellites.

Saturday’s launch by SpaceX will be its first Starlink ride-share as it will include three Earth observing satellites for California-based Planet Labs.

Targeting Saturday, June 13 at 5:21 a.m. EDT for launch of 58 Starlink satellites and 3 @planetlabs spacecraft – the first SpaceX SmallSat Rideshare Program launch https://t.co/hyMYK3dqKP — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 11, 2020

The Falcon 9 is the same rocket that carried the Crew Dragon capsule ferrying the NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on May 30. Its booster is designed to reusable, ie, it returns to earth after detaching during the launch process and self-lands either on a drone ship in sea or a launch pad in Cape Canaveral.

The third and the final batch of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites will be launched into orbit on June 22. This, too, will be rider-share mission, ferrying a pair of Earth Observation satellites for Seattle-based BlackSky Global.

Elon Musk has said in the past that he hopes Starlink will get the rural and remote areas of earth online with high-speed, affordable web access.

You can watch the June 13 Starlink launch on the SpaceX’s website or on its YouTube channel, beginning about 15 minutes before the liftoff.