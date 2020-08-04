e-paper
Home / Science / Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson to fly into space in early 2021

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson to fly into space in early 2021

Earlier in June, Virgin Galactic had signed an agreement with NASA to develop a program to promote private missions to the International Space Station.

science Updated: Aug 04, 2020 13:04 IST
Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
This undated illustration obtained August 3, 2020,courtesy of Virgin Galactic shows the Mach 3 Aircraft design for high speed travel.
This undated illustration obtained August 3, 2020,courtesy of Virgin Galactic shows the Mach 3 Aircraft design for high speed travel. (AFP Photo / Virgin Galactic)
         

Billionaire Richard Branson will fly into space on a Virgin Galactic rocketship early next year, the space tourism company he founded said on Monday, adding that it would raise new funds with a share offering.

Branson’s trip to space hinges on the success of two upcoming test flight programs, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said, with the first powered spaceflight scheduled for this fall from Spaceport America.

The company competes with billionaire-backed ventures such as Blue Origin that are vying to usher in a new era of space tourism, racing to be the first to offer sub-orbital flights to civilian space travelers.

Virgin Galactic offers zero-gravity experiences to customers with its centerpiece SpaceShipTwo plane and has long-term point-to-point travel plans to quickly transport passengers from city to city at near-space altitudes.

Earlier in June, Virgin Galactic had signed an agreement with NASA to develop a program to promote private missions to the International Space Station.

