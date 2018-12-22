Dating service OkCupid survey reveals 80% users support the MeToo movement

The #MeToo movement has brought about a huge social change, giving power to victims of sexual harassment- however, has it affected the world of dating in any way? In order to come to a conclusion regarding this, the international dating service OkCupid questioned its members regarding their stand on #MeToo and how it has affected their choice of partners.

The survey found that 85% of women and 81% of men supported the #MeToo movement. 86% of all men and women in the OkCupid community believe that harassment at workplaces should not be tolerated at all and that they would stand up for a colleague who is being harassed.

When asked whether #MeToo had affected their dating choices, the results were mixed. 76% of men said that it wasn’t a deal breaker if their date did not support, or were unsure of the #MeToo movement. On the other hand, 62% of women were strongly opposed to dating someone who does not support the movement.

OkCupid’s surveys also found that over 80% of both men and women in the OkCupid community referred to themselves as feminists, while only 17% men cared whether the person they date is a feminist or not. On the other hand, 53% women chose not to date someone who wasn’t a feminist.

Some other interesting results which came out were that 68% of daters said that tea and pakoras were their go to snacks when it was raining.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 17:14 IST