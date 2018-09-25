8 women talk about their men and their most annoying habits

Being married means mostly shouting “What?” from the other room- Anonymous

There is no ‘ideal guidebook’ for a perfect marriage because there is no perfect marriage. And there are no perfect husbands and boyfriends.

It doesn’t take long for the shine of romance to wear off after a couple marries of starts living together. And since we’re all imperfect, it is natural that your partner shall have some complaints even after all those years living together.

In order to gather some wisdom (mostly criticism), we spoke to women from all over India who told us what are the most irritating habits about their husbands, partners, boyfriends and even exes. Although we wanted only one point from each, it seems that some women couldn’t help but list multiple complaints.

Some arguments are funny, others actually irritating and some probably a bit distressing too. But we shall leave it to you decide.

Supreeta Singh (37), communication entrepreneur and writer, Kolkata

Supreeta Singh

Talks about: Her ex-lover

One of the guys that I was dating had a habit of snoring. Loudly. So we would end up having a quarrel about it too often. Poor thing had to once leave the bed and sleep on the floor as I shouted and screamed at him. No, the fight did not continue and we did make up after that. And we are still very good friends.

Neha Pandey (33), fashion and food photographer, Delhi

Neha Pandey

Talks about: Her husband

1. My husband leaves his clothes on top of the laundry basket, not inside, but on top of it. All he has to do is open the lid and shove them inside, but no. That’s too much effort.

2. He keeps the clothes hanging in the bathroom day after day. At the end of the week, the bathroom looks like a mini wardrobe! He then puts the wet towel on top of those clothes! We had to agree on keeping our washrooms separate and he’s not allowed inside mine. I, of course, don’t dare to enter his.

3. He steals my socks because he can never find his own. Ever! And then cribs “Why are they so small and priced so high!”

4. Postponing making any decisions with calm, “Chalo, we’ll discuss this later”. It doesn’t have to be a life-altering issue. Something as simple as, “You should take a bath” or “Let’s go to Chandni Chowk for chole bhature this weekend” or even, “Let’s fix that light bulb in your bathroom!” You always get a response “Chalo we’ll discuss this later”.

Initially in the relationship I thought, “Awesome! He’s open to discuss anything and everything!” Only now do I realise he’s too lazy to discuss anything unless it’s on twitter!

Sunetra Dasgupta (30), Lecturer, Navi Mumbai

Sunetra Dasgupta

Talks about: The ex boyfriend

1. We don’t find ‘healthy flirting’ with our friends amusing.

2. How his female friends are hotter.

3. Being insecure of our male friends.

4. 30 is not the new teenage. Men should get over it.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya (23), musician, Delhi

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Talks about: Her ex boyfriends

1. Playing video games instead of spending quality time with me.

2. Saying whatever comes to his mind without thinking and later taking his words back. Words can’t be taken back, they stay and they hurt!

3. Zero criticism. A relationship can get slightly boring if your partner is content and happy with everything you do. Constructive criticism is important and helps you grow.

Mitsu Fonseca (28), Mumbai, online ad specialist

Mitsu Fonseca

Talks about: Her boyfriend

It’s very annoying when he chews his food with his mouth open. And when he burps- nothing annoys me more than this!

Sneha Damani (30), Kolkata, freelance writer

Sneha Damani

Talks about: Her husband

1. Men think there is nothing wrong with them, unless it’s pointed out over and over again.

2. An occasional display of emotions doesn’t hurt.

3. Believe us- we love our car too. And the scratch while driving or parking was not intentional. Stop telling us we are not meant to handle automobiles.

4. An average man and woman lose about 50 strands of hair per day. It’s just that ours is longer and more noticeable, so stop complaining about it.

5. When we’re out with our favourite people, don’t call or text. My ‘me time’ is for your safety.

Soumi Das (35), Stuttgart,Germany, Consultant with Ernst and Young

Soumi Das

Talks about: Her boyfriend

My boyfriend gets irritated easily, that can be a bit annoying.

Oh and we are different in certain ways- very basic but like I don’t have to clean up dishes immediately after lunch, I would rather relax a bit but he has to do things right away. That gets on my nerves when he expects me to do the same.

Disha Doshi (29), deputy marketing manager, fbb FutureGroup East

Disha Doshi

Talks about: Anonymous

The feeling of equality is so over powering sometimes one wonders how are you supposed to be in a relationship. We need a ‘Deal with your Millenial Partner -For Dummies’.

No more mushy gestures, no more flowers on anniversaries- bye bye to all the Bollywood mush. Boyfriend and girlfriends are BAEs and BROs in this era of abbreviated actions and emotions. Having a pleasant Live story on Instagram holds the highest priority.

