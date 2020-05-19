e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Don’t clam up. Say what’s on your mind

Don’t clam up. Say what’s on your mind

If you’re battling anxiety (and who isn’t), or finding it harder to get out of bed every day, reach out to a friend or an expert.

sex-and-relationships Updated: May 19, 2020 10:35 IST
Poulomi Banerjee
Poulomi Banerjee
Hindustan Times
If you’re battling anxiety (and who isn’t), or finding it harder to get out of bed every day, reach out to a friend or an expert.
If you’re battling anxiety (and who isn’t), or finding it harder to get out of bed every day, reach out to a friend or an expert.(Getty Images)
         

For Geetanjali Kumar, a psychologist in Delhi, the process of examining and getting to know her patients would start before their first consultation. “I often observed them in the waiting area — body language, expressions, gestures can say as much as words,” she says.

Which is why she was initially hesitant to counsel patients virtually, during the lockdown, and especially reluctant to take on new cases.

But as conditions intensified and her patients needed her even more than usual, she decided it was worth a shot. Now, she admits, most patients have adapted well to phone and video chats. “When they are using any means available to reach out, it means their need is great and so is their commitment,” she says. “A new patient who reached out to me during this time had a set of questions ready, because she wanted to understand how remote therapy would work. Some existing clients are enjoying the increased informality and the convenience of speaking from their own homes, at a time that is convenient to them.”

Help is a phone call away
  • * 080-4611-0007: A mental health helpline launched by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru
  • * 98683-96824: For tele-consultation services at OPD of Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi. The hospital also offers a Skype service.
  • * 1800-120-820-050: Launched by mental health facility Mpower in association with the BMC and Maharashtra state government

Of course, this does not take into account people whose home environments are not conducive to therapy — whether in terms of being overcrowded or filled with stressors and even abuse. It does not take into account those who need to discuss subjects their families may not even know of — alternate sexuality, personal issues or issues with the family itself.

Still, in a time when even the calmest among us are having trouble sleeping, and then struggling to find a reason to get out of bed; when anxiety over life in lockdown is superseded by anxiety over what will come next, it helps to have help just a phone call away.

It’s a phone call more and more are people are finding themselves in need of. For instance, the Mumbai-based mental health facility Mpower, which launched its helpline (see box for numbers) in partnership with the Maharashtra government and BMC amid the lockdown, on April 3, says it has received 42,000 calls so far.

Ups and downs

“A few patients have said they feel the ambience of a clinic helps them open up more,” says Sapna Bangar, psychiatrist and head of Mpower. “And of course remote therapy is difficult for people with relationship issues. With everyone at home during lockdown, they feel they can’t talk freely because someone else might hear them, or be listening.”

Technology can also pose a challenge. “It can be particularly hard to have sound and networks waver when you’re discussing something sensitive, or feel you are near breaking point. There are few things harder than repeating something you had trouble verbalising in the first place,” says Delhi-based psychiatrist Sunil Mittal.

It is also a good idea, adds Kumar, for the therapist to record his or her voice and play it back before they begin virtual sessions, so they know if they need to work on their voice and the tone to make it more reassuring for their patients.

Longstanding patients are nonetheless waiting to get back to offline sessions. “I miss the consultation room,” says a 22-year-old Delhi student who’s been seeing a counsellor for three years. “I felt secure there. At home, even in my room, I sometimes worry about my family overhearing the personal stuff that I want to discuss with my therapist.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In