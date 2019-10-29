e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Good looks, good grades: ‘Attractive’ kids do better in school

Reading and arithmetic scores also tended to be higher for those with “better” looks.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:43 IST
William Edwards
William Edwards
Bloomberg
Did well in school? Being good-looking might have helped.
Did well in school? Being good-looking might have helped.(Unsplash)
         

Did well in school? Being good-looking might have helped.

A new study by three academic researchers found that a person whose looks are a standard deviation above the mean stayed in school 0.4 years longer than peers with looks deemed to be more average. Reading and arithmetic scores also tended to be higher for those with “better” looks.

Researchers controlled for family income, parents’ education, race and ethnicity, and gender. The data also showed that looks tend to have a higher impact for boys than girls on achievement levels.

“Because students who perform better in primary and secondary school are more likely to obtain additional education, these results imply that some of the labour market returns to education arise from the indirect effect of looks on educational attainment,” the report said. “This indirect effect is in addition to the direct effect of looks on earnings and other economic outcomes.”

The paper -- by Daniel Hamermesh of Barnard College, Rachel Gordon of the University of Illinois and Robert Crosnoe of the University of Texas at Austin -- was posted by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The report uses data from two studies: the 1991-2005 U.S. Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development, which followed progress of 1,364 children from six months old until the age of 15; and the 1958 cohort of the U.K. National Child Development Survey, which recorded reading and math scores of 10,307 students and has solicited updates from participants throughout their lives.

Using short video clips of participants in the U.S. study at various stages throughout the 15-year period, undergraduate students rated the children on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most attractive. The U.K. study solicited teachers’ views on their students’ attractiveness at ages seven and 11 on a less-precise scale.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 13:42 IST

tags
top news
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
EU member’s invite withdrawn after he requests to move around freely in J&K
EU member’s invite withdrawn after he requests to move around freely in J&K
In Shiv Sena’s ‘other options’ threat to BJP, a dig at Chautalas
In Shiv Sena’s ‘other options’ threat to BJP, a dig at Chautalas
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
Justice Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on Nov 18
Justice Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on Nov 18
MS Dhoni future: From Kohli to Ganguly - Recollecting who said what
MS Dhoni future: From Kohli to Ganguly - Recollecting who said what
Baghdadi’s underwear was DNA tested before raid: Report
Baghdadi’s underwear was DNA tested before raid: Report
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Sex and Relationships