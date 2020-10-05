e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Kalki Koechlin narrating bedtime story as baby Sappho sleeps is cutest thing on the Internet today

Kalki Koechlin narrating bedtime story as baby Sappho sleeps is cutest thing on the Internet today

We can’t decide whether it is Kalki Koechlin’s improvised story of ‘The tiny ten and big babies’ or baby Sappho’s waking up on cue which is cuter but the video is surely the most wholesome thing netizens will see today | Watch

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:09 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kalki Koechlin’s bedtime story for baby Sappho is too cute to miss
Kalki Koechlin’s bedtime story for baby Sappho is too cute to miss(Instagram/kalkikanmani)
         

Giving birth to her daughter through the water birthing method in Goa,Gully Boy star Kalki Koechlin welcomed Sappho with her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg on February 7 this year and her social media handle has been our go-to stressbuster ever since. From learning to play ukulele for her little munchkin to singing Tamil lullaby on it for her daughter, Kalki has kept fans hooked with her parenting skills and her recent video is no different.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalki shared a video featuring her toes and baby Sappho sleeping behind. Going on to improvise a story narrated by her toes, Kalki set all hearts melting as she gave fans a sneak-peek of her precious intimate moment wherein the baby woke up like an actor on cue to add to the story and the situation.

We can’t decide whether it is Kalki’s improvised story or baby Sappho’s waking up on cue which is cuter but the video is surely the most wholesome and cutest thing netizens will see on the Internet today. Kalki captioned the video, “The tiny ten and big babies #bigtoeseries #humansarebabiestoo (sic).”

 
View this post on Instagram

#bigtoeseries #humansarebabiestoo

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Earlier, in an interview with HT Brunch when she was still pregnant, Kalki had revealed the reason behind choosing a unisex name for her child and said that she was open to the idea of the baby having gender fluidity. “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In