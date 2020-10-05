Kalki Koechlin narrating bedtime story as baby Sappho sleeps is cutest thing on the Internet today

sex-and-relationships

Giving birth to her daughter through the water birthing method in Goa,Gully Boy star Kalki Koechlin welcomed Sappho with her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg on February 7 this year and her social media handle has been our go-to stressbuster ever since. From learning to play ukulele for her little munchkin to singing Tamil lullaby on it for her daughter, Kalki has kept fans hooked with her parenting skills and her recent video is no different.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalki shared a video featuring her toes and baby Sappho sleeping behind. Going on to improvise a story narrated by her toes, Kalki set all hearts melting as she gave fans a sneak-peek of her precious intimate moment wherein the baby woke up like an actor on cue to add to the story and the situation.

We can’t decide whether it is Kalki’s improvised story or baby Sappho’s waking up on cue which is cuter but the video is surely the most wholesome and cutest thing netizens will see on the Internet today. Kalki captioned the video, “The tiny ten and big babies #bigtoeseries #humansarebabiestoo (sic).”

Earlier, in an interview with HT Brunch when she was still pregnant, Kalki had revealed the reason behind choosing a unisex name for her child and said that she was open to the idea of the baby having gender fluidity. “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”

