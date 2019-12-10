e-paper
Physical illness ups suicide risk in men, not women. Here’s all you need to know

Many of the study’s findings study, led by BUSPH and published in JAMA Psychiatry confirmed previously-identified risk factors, such as psychiatric disorders and related prescriptions.

Dec 10, 2019
The findings also point to new factors to examine in working to prevent this persistent public health issue.
The findings also point to new factors to examine in working to prevent this persistent public health issue.(Unsplash )
         


When it comes to identify who is more at suicide risk, scientists have found that physical illness and injury raises the risk of suicide in men but not women, along with a plethora of other insights into the complex factors that may increase a person’s risk of suicide.

The study, led by Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) and published in JAMA Psychiatry, is the first to use data from the population of an entire country (Denmark) and parse it with a Machine Learning (ML) system to identify suicide risk factors.

“Suicide is incredibly challenging to predict, because every suicide death is the result of multiple interacting risk factors in one’s life,” said lead study author Dr Jaimie Gradus, associate professor of epidemiology at BUSPH.

Dr Gradus and her colleagues looked at thousands of factors in the health histories of 14,103 individuals who died from suicide in the country from 1995 through 2015, and the health histories of 265,183 other Danes in the same period, using a machine-learning system to look for patterns.

Many of the study’s findings confirmed previously-identified risk factors, such as psychiatric disorders and related prescriptions.

The researchers also found new potential risk patterns, including that diagnoses and prescriptions four years before a suicide were more important to prediction than diagnoses and prescriptions six months before, and that physical health diagnoses were particularly important to men’s suicide prediction but not women’s.

“The findings of this study do not create a model for perfectly predicting suicide”, said Dr Gradus, in part because medical records rarely include the more immediate experiences -- such as the loss of a job or relationship -- that combine with these longer-term factors to precipitate suicide.

The findings, however, point to new factors to examine in working to prevent this persistent public health issue.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

