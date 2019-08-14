Raksha Bandhan 2019: Date, muhurat and other activities

more-lifestyle

From fighting continuously to sharing your deepest secrets, siblings always share a special bond. Since your childhood to the time you become an adult and beyond, they are the ones who are always beside you- teasing, guiding and loving you all the way.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year to celebrate this special bond and honour the love that siblings have for each other. A sister ties a rakhi on her brother’s hand and the brother vows to protect them forever and also showers them with gifts.

Raksha Bandhan 2019 Date:

Though every year Raksha Bandhan falls in August, this year it shall be coinciding with Independence Day, August 15.

Raksha Bandhan 2019 Muhurat:

To celebrate and cherish their love, a sister ties a sacred thread on her brother’s wrist, called a rakhi, and prays for his long life wellness. Although celebrations may last for the entire day, according to religious experts the perfect Muhurat timings are mentioned below.

Shub Muhurat - The tithi will begin from 10:22 am and will end at 8:08 pm. This duration of 9 hours and 46 minutes is the most favourable to perform the ritual.

Aparahna Muhurat- 1:44 pm to 4:20 pm

Raksha Bandhan 2019 other activities:

Rakhi celebration coincides with many other activities, on this day pandit and brahmins replace their old Janeu(white sacred thread) with a new one. In the coastal regions people celebrate Narayali Purnima and worship Lord Indra and Varuna, whereas farmers celebrate it by sowing wheat in their fields. People from different regions in India celebrate the day in different ways.

