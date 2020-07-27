Should you be friends with your friend’s ex?

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:56 IST

So your friend recently had a bad breakup and you are friends with your friend’s ex. Does it mean that you also cut all your ties with your friend’s ex-boyfriend or girlfriend, since they don’t talk to each other anymore? It’s a catch 22 situation in which a lot of people have been into. And here’s some expert advice on what one can do upon being caught in this dilemma.

Talk to your friend: If the friendship between you and your friend’s ex happened because of your friend, it’s important to check with him or her, if they are fine with you staying in touch with their ex. If your friend doesn’t approve of you socialising with their ex, try reducing such interaction. Don’t cut off all ties and go slow, so that the other person doesn’t feel weird.

You take a call: Ultimately, it is you who has to decide, who matters the most. If you think, you have developed a strong bond with your friend’s ex and would like to continue that friendship, go ahead. But be prepared that your friend might not like it.

Stop taking sides: Your friend would simply loathe the idea of you blaming him or her for whatever happened in their relationship with their ex. Empathise with your friend and only correct them, if you think it’s their fault.

With inputs from Jai Madan and Pulkit Sharma.