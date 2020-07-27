e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Should you be friends with your friend’s ex?

Should you be friends with your friend’s ex?

Has it ever happened to you that your friend has asked you to stop all communication with his or her ex- boyfriend or girlfriend? What should you be doing in such a situation?

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:56 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Is it a good idea to remain friends with your friend’s ex boyfriend or girlfriend? We find out.
Is it a good idea to remain friends with your friend’s ex boyfriend or girlfriend? We find out.
         

So your friend recently had a bad breakup and you are friends with your friend’s ex. Does it mean that you also cut all your ties with your friend’s ex-boyfriend or girlfriend, since they don’t talk to each other anymore? It’s a catch 22 situation in which a lot of people have been into. And here’s some expert advice on what one can do upon being caught in this dilemma.

Talk to your friend: If the friendship between you and your friend’s ex happened because of your friend, it’s important to check with him or her, if they are fine with you staying in touch with their ex. If your friend doesn’t approve of you socialising with their ex, try reducing such interaction. Don’t cut off all ties and go slow, so that the other person doesn’t feel weird.

You take a call: Ultimately, it is you who has to decide, who matters the most. If you think, you have developed a strong bond with your friend’s ex and would like to continue that friendship, go ahead. But be prepared that your friend might not like it.

Stop taking sides: Your friend would simply loathe the idea of you blaming him or her for whatever happened in their relationship with their ex. Empathise with your friend and only correct them, if you think it’s their fault.

With inputs from Jai Madan and Pulkit Sharma.

top news
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Watch: Baby elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun
Watch: Baby elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In