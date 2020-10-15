e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Soha Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and their pet dogs set the Internet gushing over human–canine bond

Soha Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and their pet dogs set the Internet gushing over human–canine bond

Pawwdorable relationships are in the air and these pictures of Soha Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas with their pet dogs are proof

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:29 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Soha Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and their pet relationships set the Internet gushing
Soha Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and their pet relationships set the Internet gushing(Instagram/sakpataudi/priyankachopra)
         

All we need is an off day in the company of our furry friends like actor Soha Ali Khan was seen doing on Thursday or enjoy the perks of having our pets as our co-workers just like global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas does. Scroll through social media and you will know that pawwdorable relationships are in the air or so Soha and Priyanka’s latest pictures suggested.

Soha, who is currently on a vacation with actor-husband Kunal Kemmu and their three-year-old munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is enough to set hearts melting. Featuring Soha in a purple kurti and a pair of jeans, the picture gives a glimpse of her perfect vacay at a resort and in the company of her little wrinkly, short-muzzled face and curled tail pug.

Having a moment together as they enjoyed each other’s company, the duo made us crave for a similar bond. Soha captioned the picture, “Dog Day Afternoon (sic).”

 
View this post on Instagram

Dog Day Afternoon

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Priyanka, on the other hand, was seen at work with her favourite “co-worker”, her pet pooch. Dressed in all black, Priyanka was seen cuddling Diana, her pet dog, in a towel and flashing her pink matte smile for the camera. The picture speaks volumes about their human-canine bond and we cannot help but gush over it.

 
View this post on Instagram

Fav co-worker @diariesofdiana ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Offering companionship and loyalty to their human counterparts, dogs are often labeled as a “man’s best friend.” Apart from their incredible sense of smell, dogs are known to sniff out fear, anxiety and sadness and having them around as pets helps in promoting a healing environment and reduced psychological symptoms.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India rebuts China on claim over Arunachal, Ladakh with a clear warning
India rebuts China on claim over Arunachal, Ladakh with a clear warning
Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir
Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: RCB opt to bat, Chris Gayle returns for KXIP
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: RCB opt to bat, Chris Gayle returns for KXIP
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In