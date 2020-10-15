Soha Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and their pet dogs set the Internet gushing over human–canine bond

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:29 IST

All we need is an off day in the company of our furry friends like actor Soha Ali Khan was seen doing on Thursday or enjoy the perks of having our pets as our co-workers just like global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas does. Scroll through social media and you will know that pawwdorable relationships are in the air or so Soha and Priyanka’s latest pictures suggested.

Soha, who is currently on a vacation with actor-husband Kunal Kemmu and their three-year-old munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is enough to set hearts melting. Featuring Soha in a purple kurti and a pair of jeans, the picture gives a glimpse of her perfect vacay at a resort and in the company of her little wrinkly, short-muzzled face and curled tail pug.

Having a moment together as they enjoyed each other’s company, the duo made us crave for a similar bond. Soha captioned the picture, “Dog Day Afternoon (sic).”

Priyanka, on the other hand, was seen at work with her favourite “co-worker”, her pet pooch. Dressed in all black, Priyanka was seen cuddling Diana, her pet dog, in a towel and flashing her pink matte smile for the camera. The picture speaks volumes about their human-canine bond and we cannot help but gush over it.

Offering companionship and loyalty to their human counterparts, dogs are often labeled as a “man’s best friend.” Apart from their incredible sense of smell, dogs are known to sniff out fear, anxiety and sadness and having them around as pets helps in promoting a healing environment and reduced psychological symptoms.

