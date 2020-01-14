From a Disney-themed proposal to flying to the moon, here’s something for every romantic

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:19 IST

Does journeying to the moon with a rich boyfriend seem like your idea of a perfect date? You might be in luck.

Recently single-again Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has come up with an innovative way to find someone special to join him on a space voyage to the moon. He will be the first civilian to fly around the moon on SpaceX’s Starship rocket, the company owned by Elon Musk, and is looking for a special person to join him.

The fashion mogul has launched an online appeal to find a female ‘life partner’ to journey with him on SpaceX’s maiden tourist voyage, reported CNN, adding that it will be trip around the moon scheduled tentatively in 2023.

The billionaire, who says he has been able to acquire his share of money, social status and fame, wants to restart his life at 44.

“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman,” he has confessed on the webpage (https://mz.abema.tv/en.html) dedicated to finding him his special someone.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Maezawa posted about his requirement. The post also mentions that the deadline for the application is January 17.

[WANTED!!!]

Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_love https://t.co/R5VEMXwggl pic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 12, 2020

For those who are wondering if they should apply, Maezawa’s website estimates the founder of online shopping site Zozotown is around USD 2 billion (Forbes).

Not only that, the entrepreneur has a passion for contemporary art, antiques, supercars, and wine and is known for purchasing J.M Basquiat’s painting for USD 110 million.

But ladies, hold on to your horses! Maezawa is not the first person to create an elaborate social media proposal for his life partner.

Filmmaker Lee Loechler recently proposed to his girlfriend Sthuthi David, a cardiologist, by creating an entire Disney movie for her. The filmmaker rented an entire cinema room and their friends and family come over before playing a recreated animated version of Sleeping Beauty, where the lead characters looked like Loechler and David, reported BBC.

In the film, the filmmaker was seen popping the question - and Sleeping Beauty saying yes.

