e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / This is why memories attached to emotions are so strong

This is why memories attached to emotions are so strong

When a new situation makes us fearful, the brain records the details in our neurons to help us avoid similar situations in the future, or use appropriate caution.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jul 15, 2020 09:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma
New York [USA]
Fear is not just a momentary feeling but a learning experience critical to our survival. (Representational Image)
Fear is not just a momentary feeling but a learning experience critical to our survival. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
         

Memories linked with strong emotions often become seared in the brain, according to a recent study.

“It makes sense we don’t remember everything,” said Rene Hen, PhD, professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

“We have limited brainpower. We only need to remember what’s important for our future wellbeing,” Hen added.

Fear, in this context, is not just a momentary feeling but a learning experience critical to our survival. When a new situation makes us fearful, the brain records the details in our neurons to help us avoid similar situations in the future, or use appropriate caution.

What’s still a mystery is why these memories, recorded by the brain’s hippocampus, become so strong.

To find out, Hen and Jessica Jimenez, an MD/PhD student at Columbia, placed mice into new, frightening environments and recorded the activity of hippocampal neurons that reach out to the brain’s fear centre (the amygdala).

The neurons’ activity was also recorded a day later when the mice tried to retrieve memories of the experience.

Unsurprisingly, neurons that respond to the frightening environment send that information to the brain’s fear centre.

“What was surprising was that these neurons were synchronized when the mouse later recalled the memory,” Hen said.

“We saw that it’s the synchrony that is critical to establish the fear memory, and the greater the synchrony, the stronger the memory. These are the types of mechanisms that explain why you remember salient events,” Jimenez added.

How and when synchronisation occurs is still unknown, but the answer could reveal the inner workings of the brain that create lifelong memories and lead to new treatments for posttraumatic stress disorder.

“In people with PTSD, many similar events remind them of the original frightening situation, and it’s possible that synchronization of their neurons has become too strong,” Hen said.

“We’re really trying to dig into the mechanisms of how emotional memories form to find better treatments for people with PTSD and memory disorders in general,” Hen noted.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi to address digital conclave on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day
PM Modi to address digital conclave on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day
Reliance’s 43rd AGM today: Here how you can access it
Reliance’s 43rd AGM today: Here how you can access it
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 toll over 24,000 with 582 deaths and 29,429 cases in 24 hours; take infection tally to 936,181
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 toll over 24,000 with 582 deaths and 29,429 cases in 24 hours; take infection tally to 936,181
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
HT Salutes: Delhi poet who arranges free mental health counselling sessions
HT Salutes: Delhi poet who arranges free mental health counselling sessions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In