e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Sex and Relationship / Valentine’s Day 2020 wishes, messages, quotes to send to your special someone

Valentine’s Day 2020 wishes, messages, quotes to send to your special someone

The Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, ending at Valentine’s Day on February 14. On February 8, Propose Day is observed, which is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Feb 11, 2020 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Valentine’s Day 2020 wishes, messages, quotes to send to your special someone.
Valentine’s Day 2020 wishes, messages, quotes to send to your special someone.(Unsplash)
         

Valentine’s Day presents the occasion for expressing, celebrating and igniting love. It provides the premise for people to confess their love. For those in relationships, Valentine’s Day is about rekindling the spark.

Although often associated with couples, Valentine’s Day speaks of love of all kinds, platonic and romantic.

Many families in the United States and United Kingdom come together to celebrate harmony and gift presents to showcase their devotion to each other.

The Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, ending at Valentine’s Day on February 14. On February 8, Propose Day is observed, which is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day.

On the day of love, you can choose to either send a digital text or handwritten card to send that message across.

 

Quotes by famous authors:

· Just in case you ever foolishly forget; I am never not thinking about you. — Virginia Woolf

· Love is friendship that has caught fire. — Ann Landers

· Loving is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction. — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

· You are always new. The last of your kisses was ever the sweetest; the last smile the brightest; the last movement the gracefullest. – John Keats

· If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more. –Jane Austen

· I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love. –William Blake

Here are a few wishes you can send to your significant others this Valentine’s:

* Here’s to Valentine’s Day filled with fun, romance, love and more. Have a special one!

* Love is happiness, joy, a never-ending journey of love. Wishing you the same for now and ever! Happy Valentine’s Day 2020.

* You are very special to me and I wish you all the happiness in the world. May you feel loved and cherished on this day of love. Happy Valentine’s Day.

* You make my life so beautiful. Your love enriches and empowers me. Thank you for being there for me and loving me. Happy Valentine’s day.

* I have read stories and watched countless romantic movies but none come close to the love that we share. Thank you for creating my very own fairytale.

* You’re amazing in every way and I’m so blessed to have you as my Valentine.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

tags
top news
Live| Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman temple after thumping win in Delhi
Live| Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman temple after thumping win in Delhi
On AAP’s jumbo victory, Arvind Kejriwal praises Delhi for ‘new kind of politics’
On AAP’s jumbo victory, Arvind Kejriwal praises Delhi for ‘new kind of politics’
Congress, down to its lowest vote share in Delhi’s history, promises to be back
Congress, down to its lowest vote share in Delhi’s history, promises to be back
Pakistan’s version on F-16 a facade, says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
Pakistan’s version on F-16 a facade, says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Kapil Mishra loses from Model Town, his AAP rival says it is a lesson
Kapil Mishra loses from Model Town, his AAP rival says it is a lesson
Not just flagship phones, here’s what else Samsung is launching tonight
Not just flagship phones, here’s what else Samsung is launching tonight
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Sex and Relationships