Home / Sex and Relationship / Galentine’s Day 2020: History, significance and interesting facts

Galentine’s Day 2020: History, significance and interesting facts

Galentine’s Day 2020: Celebrated on February 13, it’s the day you spend time with your gal pals showering them with love and even a few gifts.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Galentine’s Day celebrates the love ladies have for their other women friends, whether they’re single or not.
Galentine’s Day celebrates the love ladies have for their other women friends, whether they’re single or not.(Unsplash )
         

A quote from Emily Bronte’s novel Wuthering Heights --”Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same” -- perhaps best expresses the feeling of love in youngsters. A day dedicated to love, Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on February 14. And while the world celebrates romance with candies, flowers, and gifts, what about all the singletons out there? Well,they have Galentine’s Day.

Origin

Unlike Valentine’s Day,whose origins are shrouded in mystery, Galentine’s Day is actually a direct by-product of an American sitcom. The 16th episode of the second season of Parks and Recreation saw the reference to the day being made.In the episode, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) throws her annual Galentine’s Day party for her female friends a day before Valentine’s Day. The day basically celebrates the love ladies have for their other women friends, whether they’re single or not.

When is it celebrated?

Since being first aired,Galentine’s Day has transcended the television screen to become an established cultural phenomenon. On February 13 each year, Galentine’s Day is celebrated as a day for “ladies celebrating ladies.” Knope described the day as “Oh, it’s only the best day of the year. My lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”

The day is so popular that a hotel chain in the UK is offering dedicated packages for friends to have a classic sleepover with some twists thrown in reported Mirror UK.

Is it meant only for women?

At the end of the day,Galentine’s Day is a celebration of friendship and the people who stick with each other even as romantic relationships come and go. Thus, it can be celebrated by anybody.

Here’s how people celebrate Galentine’s Day

 

 

 

 

 

