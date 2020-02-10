Valentine’s Day 2020: Take the extra step for your long distance beau

sex-and-relationships

Valentine’s Day is knocking on the door. Even if you think February 14 is a bit overhyped and cliche, celebrating your relationship on any day is bound to feel special.

Not everyone is lucky enough to find somebody to love and be loved back. So, if you have a beloved, utilise the premise of Valentine’s Day and appreciate the bond you share.

But what if your significant other is not near you? A long distance relationship is hard to maintain and the feeling of missing out escalates by bounds if you don’t get to spend the day of love with your loved one.

However, technology and a little effort on your part might do the trick and close in on the physical distance.

Start the day together

Make sure your beloved hears your voice when he/she wakes up on Valentine’s Day. That way, no matter how tense the day gets, the call will help reenergise her.

Watching same movie at the same time

What was the movie you first saw together? Or was there any movie that both of you were looking forward to? Stream the film at the same time in your separate spaces and get the feel of being together.

Video calling

Nowadays, video calling has become extremely easy and cheap. So, manage your time well and fix a time when both of you will be free to talk.

Writing letters

In the age of quick replies and instant messages, send them an old-school handwritten letter. This effort is bound to score you brownie points.

Sending presents

Send some thoughtful gift or item that your lover had always desired. Gift a T-shirt of favourite comic book character or web series, coveted book or the ultimate song playlist.

Involve their friends or kin

Being familiar with your significant other’s close friends or family is a win-win situation. Involve them in the Valentine’s Day plan by asking them to deliver your gifts to him one by one.

Get creative

Put on your creative hat and get to building things from the scratch. A collage of your photographs together, a painting or even a short poem will make them fall in love with you, again.

Pay them a visit

Plan a short trip and surprise them at their doorstep. What better way to deal with distance than removing the distance altogether?

