Alia Bhatt’s dreamy white saree lives rent-free in our heads: 8 picks to recreate her look

When Alia Bhatt stepped out in that ethereal custom Gaurav Gupta sari, it was a moment. A white silk satin drape, almost untouched, letting delicate strands of mogra flow organically with the pallu… it felt soft, fluid and quietly dramatic all at once. No loud embellishments, no excess; just craftsmanship and restraint doing all the talking. And then came the blouse. A structured, pearl-drenched bustier that added depth and texture without overpowering the softness of the saree. 8 white sarees to recreate Alia's dreamy look (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Styled to perfection by Amit Thakur and Priyanka Kapadia Badani, the look was finished with glowy skin, soft waves and barely-there glam, proving that sometimes, less really is everything. If you’ve been obsessing over that aesthetic just as I am, here are some shop-worthy sarees that channel the same dreamy, romantic energy, without going couture.

8 White sarees for women

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This saree is basically spring wrapped in six yards. The soft white base paired with blush-pink floral prints creates that same delicate, almost poetic feel that Alia’s mogra strands brought to life. The digital print adds fluidity to the drape, meaning it moves beautifully instead of looking stiff or overly structured. Style tip: Pair with a pearl-embellished blouse or even a textured ivory corset-style top to recreate that couture-inspired contrast.

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If your favourite part of Alia’s look was the intricate blouse work, this saree taps into that same energy with its delicate embroidery detailing. It adds dimension and texture without making the saree feel heavy or overwhelming. Style tip: Go for a structured blouse with pearl or bead detailing to echo that bustier moment.

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This one leans slightly more festive while still staying true to the soft white aesthetic. The zari detailing adds a gentle sheen that elevates the saree without taking away from its minimal base. It’s perfect if you want something that transitions easily from day to evening;subtle in daylight, but with just enough shimmer to hold its own at night. The fabric drapes gracefully, giving you that fluid, elongated silhouette. Style tip: Pair with statement earrings and a sleek bun for a more polished, occasion-ready look.

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Think of this as your shortcut to that light-catching, pearl-inspired aesthetic. The embellishments are thoughtfully placed, adding sparkle without overwhelming the saree’s softness. It’s ideal for evening events where you want a little drama, but the refined kind. The detailing reflects light beautifully, giving your entire look a luminous finish. Style tip: Keep accessories minimal and let the saree (and your glow) do the work.

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For lovers of comfort and detail, this saree blends breathable cotton with intricate floral embroidery. It has that handcrafted, artisanal feel that makes it stand out quietly rather than loudly. The embroidery adds depth while the cotton base keeps it grounded and wearable; perfect for long events, especially during warmer days. It’s soft, elegant and incredibly easy to style. Style tip: Pair with oxidised or pearl jewellery and soft curls for a romantic daytime look.

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Flowy, lightweight and full of movement, this saree mirrors the fluid drape that made Alia’s look so captivating. The georgette fabric ensures it falls beautifully, creating a soft, cascading effect. The ethnic motifs add character without taking away from the overall lightness, making it a versatile pick for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Style tip: Wear it with a loose pallu and minimal styling for that effortless, undone elegance.

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If you’re in the mood for something a little more glam, this saree brings in bead and stone embellishments that mimic the light-reflecting quality of pearls. It’s definitely more statement-making, but still holds onto that soft, romantic base. Perfect for evening functions where you want your saree to catch the light (and attention) from every angle. Style tip: Pair with a sleeveless blouse and a sleek hairstyle to keep the focus on the detailing.

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8 White sarees for women: FAQs Can I wear a white saree for festive occasions? Yes—just choose styles with embroidery or embellishments. Are floral sarees a good alternative? Absolutely—they recreate that soft, nature-inspired feel. Which fabric is closest to Alia’s look? Satin or georgette for that fluid drape. How do I elevate a plain white saree? Pair it with a statement blouse or bold jewellery.