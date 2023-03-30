10 best motherboards: Get the right one for your system

A motherboard is the very heart of a system and should never be compromised.

One of the critical computer components, the motherboard, plays a crucial role in every important function of a desktop setup. For smooth processing, you require a motherboard that fits your needs well, so your system works without lags. However, with time your system might start lagging with constant and high-end processing, which can be tiresome at some point. Also, you can’t change the whole computer system as it is costly. But you can go for a pc motherboard for gaming which will suit your requirements, and now you can work without disruptions. You need to check the basic specifications compatible with your system and get the best motherboard at an affordable price. Therefore, we have selected the 10 best motherboards so that you don’t need to hover around wasting your time and opt for the best. Product list ASUS Prime H510M- Emicroatx Motherboard This ASUS Prime Motherboard is designed keeping in mind the latest Intel Socket that fits the system requirements well along with Intel Turbo Boost Technology providing you with the exclusive motherboard experience. Apart from this, the motherboard offers cooling fans via Fan Xpert 2+ that keep your system’s functioning smoothly and maintains the temperature balance while performing gaming or any other related high-end functionalities. Moreover, the product offers PCle 4.0, 32 Gbps, USB 3.2 technology, and precise Digital Power controls. Specifications Brand: ASUS

Product Dimensions: 21.1 x 22.6 x 10.4 cm; 840 grams

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Operating system: Windows

Special Feature: The motherboard is designed with SafeSlot Core ASUS exclusive PCle slot

Pros Cons The motherboard is excellent for gaming purposes. You don’t get a graphics card The display system is impressive

2. MSI A320M-A Pro AMD PCle 3.0 DDR4 Motherboard MSI DDR4 motherboard is compatible with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen technology, giving it a more significant edge over other devices as it works with different system requirements. Additionally, it offers you an upgraded Audio quality that supports DDR4 technology and a boost feature that enhances the data signals giving your computer a new life with its performance-enhancing features. Also, the motherboard is designed with premium and digital power design, offering users a better core support system. Specifications Brand: MSI

Product Dimensions: 22.61 x 18.8 x 2.54 cm; 680 grams

Processor Type: Athlon Special Feature: MSI motherboard comes with reliant cooling technology.

Pros Cons The motherboard is best for amateur gamers. The SATA ports are congested. It has CPU and DRAM overlocking support.

3. Gigabyte B450M DS3H Ultra Durable MicroATX Motherboard Gigabyte B450M DS3H Ultra MicroATX motherboard is an uncompromisingly top-notch performer, along with a Radeon Vega Graphics card and AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen card compatibility. Apart from this, it gives you dual-channel non-ECC unbuffered DDR4 memory technology for smooth game processing. Apart from this, it offers PCle Gen 3 port, HDMI and DVI-D ports for multi-display features, and RGB Fusion that supports seven strip colours. Specifications Brand: Gigabyte

Product Dimensions: 24.4 x 21.5 x 3 cm; 530 grams

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Compatible Device: Laptop Special Feature: The motherboard offers Audio Capacitors and Audio Noise Guard with an LED Trace Path Lighting system.

Pros Cons The device installation is easy. The BIOS needs to be updated.

4. ASUS Ex-A320M Microatx Gaming Motherboard ASUS Microatx Gaming Motherboard is exclusively designed with the AMD platform to give the smoothest and perfect gaming experience, which has a high durability factor and supports 3rd, 2nd, and 1st Gen AMD Ryzen along with Radeon Graphics card that supports high-resolution clarity while playing high-processing games. This pc motherboard for gaming is an outstanding choice for ASUS overvoltage protection, providing an extra layer of safety, voltage tuning, DIGI+ power controls, Ultra M.2 sockets, and PCle Gen 3, and 4 modes. Specifications Brand: ASUS

Product Dimensions: 24.4 x 24.4 x 2.5 cm; 950 grams

Memory Storage Capacity: 2048 MB

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer

Special Feature: The motherboard has DDR4 memory technology, enabling a faster PC experience.

Pros Cons It comes with stainless steel back I/O. There is no warranty support. The SafeSlot ensures robust metal support.

5. Gigabyte H410M H Ultra Durable Motherboard Gigabyte H410M H Ultra motherboard offers excellent durability, affordability, and robust system support that enhances your overall PC gaming experience. It comes with Gigabyte 818 Gaming LAN Bandwidth management feature that allows you to perform multi-player gaming options, which is something new to offer by a motherboard at this price range. Also, it has dual-channel non-ECC unbuffered DDR4 technology that gives you an effortless gaming experience and smooth computer processing. Specifications Brand: Gigabyte

Product Dimensions: 22.6 x 17.4 x 42.5 cm; 390 grams

Memory Storage Capacity: 512 MB

Compatible Device: Personal Computer Special Feature: It has 8-channel Audio Capacitors.

Pros Cons The build and material quality is sturdy and robust. There is no display option on onboard graphics.

6. MSI Pro H610M-E DDR4 Motherboard, Intel MSI Motherboard comes with 12th Gen Core Ready DDR4 memory technology incorporated with the latest Intel H610 chipset giving improved performance stability. Also, you get MSI core boost technology and Gen4 GPU slots that supports quality graphics, with architecture support of up to 64 GB. The device is designed with a Passive and AI cooling feature that allows the motherboard to dissipate heat effectively and keeps your computer in good condition. Additionally, it also has properly fixed ports with a VGA legacy setup. Specifications Brand: MSI

Product Dimensions: ‎24 x 69 x 2.5 cm; 193 grams

Memory Technology: DDR4 Special Feature: The motherboard offers a 7.1 HD Audio Boost.

Pros Cons You get an excellent Display interface.

7. MSI MPG B550 Gaming Plus AMD ATX Motherboard This Gaming Plus B550 motherboard provides a flagship performance when it comes to Lightning Gen 4 solution that boosts the software performance keeping your device ahead of everything. The motherboard is designed with mystic RGB lights that emit 16.8 million colours and 29 colour effects. Also, it has extensive aluminium cover support that improves the overall heat dissipation, along with a USB Front Type-C port for seamless connectivity. Specifications Brand: MSI

Product Dimensions: 30.5 x 24.5 x 3 cm; 985 grams

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Compatible Devices: Gaming Consoles and Personal Computer Special Feature: The motherboard provides an enhanced thermal solution.

Pros Cons The motherboard offers good affordability. The product has constant package issues It comes with an easy memory setup speed.

8. ASRock B450M-Hdv R4.0 Socket Am4 ASRock B450M-Hdv motherboard supports Ryzen 3,5,7, and 9 series that, boosts your system capabilities as it is compatible with different support devices. The motherboard is designed with pure black PCB material, giving it a robust touch and rock-solid quality, enhancing its durability. Moreover, you get 2 DDR4 DIMM slots with a memory capacity of 32 GB, SATA3 6.0 GB connectors, NCQ, AHCI, and a hot plug. Also, to enhance the display quality, the device is incorporated with HDMI, DVI-D, and D-Sub ports that support 4k quality. Specifications Brand: ASRock

Product Dimensions: 30.48 x 6.35 x 24.38 cm; 730 grams

Memory Technology: DDR4

Special Feature: It supports ELNA audio claps, M-Key type, and Ultra M2 socket.

Pros Cons The device output performance is good on an affordable budget The Galax board is of cheaper quality.

9. ASUS ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming ATX Motherboard ASUS Rog Strix Z490-E gaming motherboard is readily designed with a 10th Gen Intel Core processor that gives it an outreach among other pc motherboard for gaming in the market. Moreover, you get an Optimal power solution with ProCool technology and durable capacitors that supports multi-core processors and delivers outstanding performance during high-end activities or gaming. Not to mention, ASUS offers Optimised Thermal design with a MOS heatsink and other dedicated designs for better cooling functionality. Specifications Brand: ASUS

Product Dimensions: ‎34.8 x 27.18 x 6.86 cm; 2.17 kilograms

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer

Special Feature: It comes with Aura Sync technology.

Pros Cons The motherboard operationality is stable and safe. There was no display option. The device assembling is easy.

10. MSI MEG Z490I Unify Mini ITX-Motherboard MSI MEG Z4901 Unify motherboard comes with a 10th Gen Intel core processor set to make your performance smooth and upgraded. Also, you get DDR4 memory of up to 5000 (OC) MHz, three thunderbolt ports for high-grade interface bandwidth supporting speed of up to 40 Gbps that gives you an edge while performing high-end activities such as gaming that can support up to six-chained devices. Specifications Brand: MSI

Product Dimensions: 17.02 x 17.02 x 5.08 cm; 1.2 kilograms

Memory Technology: DDR4

Special Feature: The motherboard is designed with Twin Turbo M.2 with shield Frozr giving fast transmission speed.

Pros Cons It has direct 8 phases INTERSIL design The overclock system works averagely. The thermal heatsink feature works well.

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS Prime H510M- Emicroatx Motherboard It has a SafeSlot Care system You get Fan Xpert technology. It comes with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. MSI A320M-A Pro AMD PCle 3.0 DDR4 Motherboard It provides excellent audio quality. It has a digital and premium design. The motherboard is designed with effective cooling technology. Gigabyte B450M DS3H Ultra Durable MicroATX Motherboard It has proper Audio Capacitors. It comes with RGB fusion support. The device is incorporated with a Vega Radeon graphics card ASUS Ex-A320M Microatx Gaming Motherboard It has DIGI+ power controls You get ASUS overvoltage protection. It is designed with a SafeSlot design. Gigabyte H410M H Ultra Durable Motherboard It has good material quality You get LAN gaming bandwidth management The device is designed with 8-channel Audio Capacitors MSI Pro H610M-E DDR4 Motherboard, Intel You get an Audio Boost setting It has Gen4 GPU slots The device offers a Passive and AI cooling feature MSI MPG B550 Gaming Plus AMD ATX Motherboard It has a thermal solution setup A type-C USB port is available. It has RGB light that provides contrast colours and display. ASRock B450M-Hdv R4.0 Socket Am4 It comes with ELNA audio claps. The device has good durability. The motherboard is designed with a sufficient port system ASUS ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming ATX Motherboard It has ProCool technology You get Optimised thermal design It has a MOS fan for better cooling support MSI MEG Z490I Unify Mini ITX-Motherboard You get a good transmission speed. The motherboard is designed with DDR4 memory capacity. It has 8 phases of INTERSIL design

Best overall product Considering all other factors, MSI A320M-A Pro AMD PCle 3.0 DDR4 Motherboard is a perfect choice for you. It gives you every required feature compatible with the gaming requirements, like a good graphics card, core processor, cooling technology, and enhanced audio support, making it a power-packed combo that will serve you the best. Best value for money For the best Value for Money, Gigabyte H410M H Ultra Durable Motherboard is the best choice. The quality and features it delivers at an affordable price make it a perfect option. This motherboard provides excellent performance and stable durability for better product life. If budget is a consideration, Gigabyte Ultra Durable Motherboard is a go-to-ready option for all your gaming needs. How to get the best Motherboard for a PC? To get the best Motherboard, you should always check for customer reviews and ratings, as it is the first step to analysing a device’s performance at a basic level. After that, you should go through all the specifications and motherboard features the brand provides. You should be able to figure out what you exactly require, and for this, it is necessary to know your desktop or gaming console capabilities, like what type of motherboard can be fitted, which product will work, and what is the memory capacity. After looking at every factor, you can opt-out for the best suitable motherboard according to your requirements.