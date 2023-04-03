Story Saved
10 home projector screens for a better viewing experience

  Published on Apr 03, 2023 11:33 IST
Get the perfect viewing experience with our projector screen for home! HT brings to you 10 different models for your home at unbeatable prices.

Home projector screens help us enjoy theatre-like experience.

For any avid film lover, nothing quite beats the experience of savoring a movie in a theater. A home projector screen can bring the same feeling of excitement right into your living room, providing you with the ultimate setup for an unforgettable evening of watching films with family and friends. In 2023, there are some truly remarkable projector screens on offer that are sure to make each and every movie or sports night a magical one!

1.Inlight Map Type Projector Screen

The Inlight Map type home projector screenis a highly practical and transportableprojector screen, perfectly suited for residential use. Its lightweight and portable nature allows it to be effortlessly shifted from the living room to the bedroom, or indeed any other convenient location. Inlight projector screens are crafted with imported high-gain fabrics with a matte finish, providing an excellent image quality in any environment.

Specifications:

  • Brand – Inlight
  • Dimensions – Width: 6 ft Height: 4 ft.
  • Aspect ratio – 4:3/16:9
  • Material – 1.2 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros

Cons

AffordableNone
Easily Movable and Portable 
cellpic 58% off
Inlight Map Type Projector Screen, 6 W x 4 H(in Imported HIGH GAIN Fabric A+++++ Grade)
4.1 (2,116)
4.1 (2,116)
58% off
1,699 3,999
Buy now

2.Inlight 120 inches Diagonal Motorized Projector Screen

The Inlight 120 inches Diagonal Motorized Projector screen is the ideal choice for home cinema, presentations and digital classrooms. Not only does this product boast an anti-UV coating that guards your eyes against harmful rays, but it also features a motorized system that allows you to open and close the screen remotely with a single press of a button. All these features make the Inlight 120 inches one of the most sought-after projector screens for home use in 2023.This is the best projector screen for home theater.

Specifications

  • Brand – Inlight
  • Dimensions – Width: 8 ft Height: 6 ft.
  • Aspect ratio – 4:3/16:9
  • Material – 1.2 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros

Cons

AffordableNone
Easy to use and Low Maintenance 
cellpic 52% off
Inlight 120 inches Diagonal, UHD-3D-4K Ready Technology Motorised Projector Screen 4:3 Picture Aspect Ratio, 8 Ft. x 6 Ft, with Cordless Remote(White)
4.5 (364)
4.5 (364)
52% off
10,499 22,000
Buy now

3. Royality Tripod Stand Projector Screen

This Royality Tripod Stand home theater projector screen is an essential tool for those looking to create a home theater experience. Utilizing a sturdy aluminum tripod stand, this projector screen creates the perfect platform to showcase your favorite movies, shows, and presentations in the comfort of your own home. The matte white surface ensures optimal color reproduction, making it an ideal choice for any movie night. Easy-to-adjust height and angle settings let you quickly customize the screen for maximum immersion. To get this best projector for home theater only on Amazon.

Specifications

  • Brand – Royality
  • Dimensions – Width: 6 ft Height: 4 ft.
  • Aspect ratio – 4:3/16:9
  • Material – 1.1 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros

Cons

Tripod stand screenNone
cellpic 61% off
Royality Tripod Stand Projector Screen (6 Ft. (Width) x 4 Ft. (Height) - 84" Inch) Diagonal in 4:03 Ratio Aspect, Ultra HD, 4K Technology, Active 3D
4 (164)
4 (164)
61% off
2,999 7,599
Buy now

4. Big Vue 110 Inches Motorized Projector Screen

The Big Vue 110 inches motorized projector screen is an ideal addition to any home cinema setup, offering a robust and reliable ceiling mount system. It features a high-quality 3-layer 1.2 high-gain fabric for optimal picture quality, as well as a motorized design with a convenient wired remote control for easy operation. This screen projector price is at Rs.12,850.

Specifications

  • Brand: Big Vue
  • Dimensions – Width: 8 ft Height: 4.5 ft.
  • Aspect ratio – 4:3/16:9
  • Material – 1.2 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros

Cons

Lightweight and compactExpensive
Easy to use 
cellpic 52% off
BIG VUE 110 Inches Motorized Projector Screen | Electric Projection Screen | Home Theatre Screen | W/Remote Control (110 Inch, 16:9 Ratio)
4.6 (38)
4.6 (38)
52% off
12,850 26,800
Buy now

5. NXt View Projection Screen

The NXT View Projection screen is a map-style projection screen that is available in a variety of sizes and aspect ratios. Because it is a map-style projector screen, it comes with two rods that help roll and unroll it as needed. The projector screen is intended to be wall-mounted. This product's fabric has an anti-UV protection layer that protects your eyes. Up to 160 degrees of viewing angle is possible. Overall, a good projector screen for your home. This projector screen price in india available at affordable price on Amazon.

Specifications

  • Brand: NXT VIEW
  • Dimensions – Width: 10 ft Height: 6 ft.
  • Aspect ratio – 16:9
  • Material – 1.1 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros

Cons

Comes with ultra HD, 3d and 4k ready technologyExpensive
Positive reviews 
cellpic 59% off
NXT VIEW PROJECTION SCREEN Map Type Projector Screen in 16:09 Ratio Aspect, Ultra HD & 4K Technology, 3D Active Projector Screen 10ft. (W) x 6 ft. (H)
3.9 (6)
3.9 (6)
59% off
5,309 12,999
Buy now

6. Elcor Lite Series Map Type Projector screen

The Elcor Lite Series Map Type Projector screen provides an easy-to-install, wall-mounted solution for a variety of professional and home entertainment purposes. Its 1.2 Hi-Gain Fabric offers excellent colour reproduction, while its four-layered, black back screen ensures no light penetrates the surface, and nearly all of the projected image is reflected at the audience for optimal viewing experience. This is the best home theater projector screen.

Specifications

  • Brand: Elcor
  • Dimensions – Width: 7 ft Height: 4 ft.
  • Aspect ratio – 16:9
  • Material – 1.2 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros

Cons

Consumes very little powerAverage customer support
cellpic 70% off
ELCOR® lite Series Map/Calander Type Movie Projector Screen, 92-Inch Diagonal in 16:09 Aspect Format, 1080P Full hd, 4k Technology
4.1 (160)
4.1 (160)
70% off
1,799 6,000
Buy now

7. Inlight Wall Autolock Projector Screen

The Inlight Wall Autolock Projector small projector screen is a high-quality home projector screen with a clever design. It features an auto-lock system that allows you to roll down and lock the screen at any height without needing a motor. With a diagonal length of 133 inches, the screen supports UHD/3D/4K videos. This projector screen lowest price is easily available on Amazon.

Specifications

  • Brand: Inlight
  • Dimensions – Width: 10 ft Height: 6 ft.
  • Aspect ratio – 16:9
  • Material – 1.2 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros

Cons

Highly energy-efficientNone
Keeps your Eyes Strain Free while Viewing 
cellpic 37% off
Inlight Wall Autolock Projector Screen, 10 Ft. - Width x 6 Ft. - Height, 133" Dia, 16:9 Format, Supports UHD-3D-4K Ready Technology(White)
4.4 (254)
4.4 (254)
37% off
16,999 26,999
Buy now

8. Savsol 2023 Upgraded 92 inch Projector Screen

If you’re looking for a high quality and reliable projector screen that is built to last, our Savsol 2023 Upgraded 92 inch Projector Screen is just the solution.It features an upgraded matte white fabric which creates perfect image clarity that stands up against ambient light for clear visibility even in brighter settings. This 4k projector screen price in India is easily available on Amazon.

Specifications

  • Mounting Type-Wall Mount
  • Material-matt white
  • Brand -SAVSOL
  • Operation Mode-Manual
  • Viewing Angle-160 Degrees

Pros

Cons

Easy maintenanceNone
Lightweight 
cellpic 65% off
Savsol 2023 Upgraded 92 inch Projector Screen,4K HD Portable Video Screen Foldable Anti-Crease Indoor Outdoor Screen for Home, Office, Classroom (80" Inch (W) x 45" Inch (H)) (Width 213.36 cm x 121.92 cm Height)
3.6 (63)
3.6 (63)
65% off
1,249 3,599
Buy now

9. Ziozy Universal lite Series Map Type Movie Projection, Projector Screen

The Ziozy Universal lite Series Map Type Movie Projector Screen is an essential piece of home theater setup equipment for movie enthusiasts.Installation is simple and worry free with its map-type design that allows users to effortlessly mount it to any wall or ceiling surface.This is the best home theater projector screen.

Specifications

  • Mounting Type-Wall & Ceiling Mount
  • Product Dimensions-2.74W x 1.52H Meters
  • Display Dimensions- 120" Diagonal 16:9 Aspect Ratio 9x5 Feet
  • Brand -Ziozy

Pros

Cons

16:9 aspect ratio and high gain fabric are great for movie viewingNone
cellpic 57% off
Ziozy Universal lite Series Map Type Movie Projection, Projector Screen, Imported High Gain Fabric- 120-Inch Diagonal with 16:9 Aspect Format in 1080p Full hd,3D Active, 4k Technology
57% off
2,899 6,799
Buy now

10. RANWAR 65" Inch Projector Screen

Enjoy cinematic experiences right in the comfort of your own home with the RANWAR 65" Inch Projector Screen. It offers a large viewing area, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and shows in stunning clarity. This is the best projector for home theater.

Specifications

  • Mounting Type-Wall Mount
  • Material-Polyester
  • Display Dimensions Screen Size - 56" inch (W) x 39" inch (H) - 65" Inch Diagonal
  • Brand -RANWAR

Pros

Cons

Compact and LightweightNone
cellpic 66% off
RANWAR 65" Inch Projector Screen 16:09 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projector Movies Screen for Home Theater Outdoor Indoor 3D Supported UHD, 4K (Size : 56 inch (W) x 39 inch (H))
3.2 (11)
3.2 (11)
66% off
675 1,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Inlight Map Type Projector ScreenAffordableEasy to useMap-type projector screen
Inlight 120 inches Diagonal Motorised Projector ScreenCompact and portable Map type projector screenEasy maintenance1.2 Hi-Gain fabric ideal for movie viewing
Royality Tripod Stand Projector Screen1.2 Hi-Gain fabric ideal for movie watchingCompact design133 inches diagonal length
Big Vue 110 Inches Motorized ScreenCrystal clear image quality1.2 Hi-Gain fabric ideal for movie viewingMovable tilt head
NXt View Projection ScreenEasy to use and cleanInnovative technologyAdvanced features
Elcor Lite Series Map Type Projector screenMotorized wall-mounted projector screen for homesAnti-UV coating to keep your eyes protectedLow maintenance
Inlight Wall Autolock Projector ScreenPortableMap-type projector screenLow power consumption
Savsol 2023 Upgraded 92 inch Projector ScreenHighly energy-efficientEasy to mount and unmountLightweight
Ziozy Universal lite Series Map Type Movie Projection, Projector ScreenOutstanding materialReasonable priceRollable and foldable
RANWAR 65" Inch Projector ScreenStylish LookEasily cleanable with a wet clothUser friendly control

Best value for money

The cost of home theater screens can vary greatly depending on the type of screen you choose. Of all the available options, the Inlight Map Type projector provides the highest value for money. Although it requires manual mounting and unrolling, this product offers an impressive amount of screen space in comparison to its price tag. Additionally, its screen fabric is of a similar quality as more expensive models, meaning that you won’t have to compromise on picture quality. At 3 kilograms, it may be a bit cumbersome to work with; however, for those looking for maximum returns on their investment, this projector is an ideal choice.

Best overall product

Projector screens in India strive to provide customers with the most expansive viewing area for their investment. The Inlight 120 inches Diagonal motorized projector screen is an especially advantageous option at this price point. Equipped with a motorized design, this product is incredibly simple to install and will never require relocation, a common issue faced by map-type projectors. Moreover, its in-built motor operates with virtually no noise, making it perfect for movie or gaming nights with family and friends. With features like these, the Inlight 120 inches Diagonal motorized projector screen is undoubtedly the best pick for those seeking a home projector screen that offers convenience and value.

How to find the perfect home projector screens

1. Research: The first step to finding the perfect home projector screen is to do your research. Visit online stores, such as Amazon and Best Buy, to see what types of projector screens are available for purchase. Look into reviews from customers who have purchased these items in order to determine the pros and cons of each one. Consider the size, shape, material, gain rating (how much light it reflects), aspect ratio (the width-to-height ratio of an image), and other features when narrowing down your choices.

2. Room Setup: Before making a purchase, consider where you’ll be placing the projector screen in your room or house. This will help determine what size and type would best fit into the space provided—for instance a curved vs flat projection surface for viewing angles or whether you need motorized/manual pull-down options if space is limited; choose according to your needs or preferences after considering available options on different sites like Amazon etc.

3. Budget: Once you have done all your research it’s time to set up a budget for purchasing home projector screens that suit both your requirements as well as fall within an acceptable price range; this could mean spending more money on something that fits better but also ensures durability so you don’t have to replace it soon due to wear and tear caused by multiple viewings over time!

4. Installation: After you purchase your home projector screen, installation may be necessary depending on which model was chosen - most come with detailed instructions included but some require professional help so make sure that cost is taken into account too while creating that budget earlier mentioned!

Product Price
Inlight Map Type Projector Screen, 6 W x 4 H(in Imported HIGH GAIN Fabric A+++++ Grade) ₹ 1,699
Inlight 120 inches Diagonal, UHD-3D-4K Ready Technology Motorised Projector Screen 4:3 Picture Aspect Ratio, 8 Ft. x 6 Ft, with Cordless Remote(White) ₹ 10,499
Royality Tripod Stand Projector Screen (6 Ft. (Width) x 4 Ft. (Height) - 84" Inch) Diagonal in 4:03 Ratio Aspect, Ultra HD, 4K Technology, Active 3D ₹ 2,999
BIG VUE 110 Inches Motorized Projector Screen | Electric Projection Screen | Home Theatre Screen | W/Remote Control (110 Inch, 16:9 Ratio) ₹ 12,850
NXT VIEW PROJECTION SCREEN Map Type Projector Screen in 16:09 Ratio Aspect, Ultra HD & 4K Technology, 3D Active Projector Screen 10ft. (W) x 6 ft. (H) ₹ 5,309
ELCOR® lite Series Map/Calander Type Movie Projector Screen, 92-Inch Diagonal in 16:09 Aspect Format, 1080P Full hd, 4k Technology ₹ 1,799
Inlight Wall Autolock Projector Screen, 10 Ft. - Width x 6 Ft. - Height, 133" Dia, 16:9 Format, Supports UHD-3D-4K Ready Technology(White) ₹ 16,999
Savsol 2023 Upgraded 92 inch Projector Screen,4K HD Portable Video Screen Foldable Anti-Crease Indoor Outdoor Screen for Home, Office, Classroom (80" Inch (W) x 45" Inch (H)) (Width 213.36 cm x 121.92 cm Height) ₹ 1,249
Ziozy Universal lite Series Map Type Movie Projection, Projector Screen, Imported High Gain Fabric- 120-Inch Diagonal with 16:9 Aspect Format in 1080p Full hd,3D Active, 4k Technology ₹ 2,899
RANWAR 65" Inch Projector Screen 16:09 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projector Movies Screen for Home Theater Outdoor Indoor 3D Supported UHD, 4K (Size : 56 inch (W) x 39 inch (H)) ₹ 675

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

