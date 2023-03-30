Story Saved
New Delhi 31oCC
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
New Delhi 31oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 wireless earphones under 1000: Audio options to suit every budget

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 30, 2023 16:09 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This article discusses 10 best wireless earphones under 1000. It will help you choose the best model that suits your needs.

product info
Wireless earphones come with amazing sound quality and are inexpensive too.

The most important need in modern life is to stay well connected. There is a relentless pursuit of keeping up to date. Whether you are traveling, making a phone call, or attending a remote meeting with colleagues, the ubiquitous wireless earphone plays a very important role.

To many, it has become an inseparable part of their lives. Its loss or malfunction sends jitters to many. Modern designs of this technological marvel have many features, which at one time would have been thought of as impossible to achieve. With AI ( artificial intelligence) advancements slated to touch every part of our lives, the wireless earphone too will have further enhanced features.

This article describes the 10 best wireless earphones under 1000in India. An effort has been made to cover the entire range. Selections are subjective. It is not our aim to belittle other brands that do not appear on this list.

1. OUXUS XM-06 Super Bass Wireless

Minimalist in design, this inexpensive item is designed for minimum functionality. There are no enhanced features and the fully plastic black colored model can be given to children without hesitation to satisfy their urge to learn something new. With Bluetooth headphones, a mic, and sound buttons it incorporates the bare basics required for a wireless earphone.

Specifications

  • Manufacturer: SS Industries
  • Model: Magnetic Bluetooth
  • Design: In-ear
  • Color: Black
  • Dimensions / weight : 19 x 12 x 7 cms / 20 gms

Pros

Cons

Minimum functions present

Not Rugged

Inexpensive

 

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Evolve BTv5.0

Offered in 5 colors Gray, Metallic Green, Metallic Red, Metallic Yellow, and Orange this attractive neckband version can be used to make calls and listen to music. With a charging time of 1 hour and a talk time of 12 hours, the unit is supplied with a charging cable.

Specifications

  • Manufacturer: Zebronics
  • Model: Zeb- Evolve
  • Design: In-ear
  • Color: 5 colors
  • Dimension/ weight - 2.5 x 11 x 18 cms / 29 gms

Pros

Cons

Flexible neckband

Battery  not part of the supply

Inexpensive

 

3. pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0

This Bluetooth 5.0 with HI-Fi stereo sound model gives you a choice of 4 attractive colors to choose from, namely Black, Black, and green, Black and red, and Black and Yellow. With Black being the major color the item gives an aesthetic look. The models are sweat resistant, which is important to a country like India. With a voice assistant feature and an ergonomically designed neckband, it packs many features for its price.

Specifications

  • Manufacturer: pTron
  • Model: Tangent lite
  • Design: In-ear
  • Color: 4 colors
  • Dimension/ weight - 86 x 2.5 x 0.8 cms / 122 gms

Pros

Cons

Access to the phone voice assistant

8 hours playtime

Sweat-resistant

 

4. pTron Tangent Evo

Designed along similar lines as its counterpart in sl 3 above, the pTron Tangent Evo has a higher water and sweat-resistant capability. With a 10-meter Bluetooth distance, a 14-hour playtime, and an HD ( High Definition) mic it could be the choice of many people whose lifestyles desire these features. The item is offered in 5 colors: Black, Blue, Active black, Dark blue, and Dark green. You could classify this model as one of the best affordable wireless earphones.

Specifications

  • Manufacturer: pTron
  • Model: Tangent Evo
  • Design: In-ear
  • Color: 5 colors
  • Dimension/ weight - 89 x 1.2 x 0.8 cms / 119 gms

Pros

Cons

Choice of 5 colors

Average sound quality

Higher water and sweat resistance

 

5. COSTAR Mateband Bluetooth

With a 20 mins fast charging facility, this item is IPX5 waterproof. More suited for people who go for outdoor or gym activities, where sweat and water resistance are a major concern. With a larger battery size, it has a facility for sound equalizer adjustment. Here you could adjust the low-frequency bass level to your specific requirement while playing music.

Specifications

  • Manufacturer: Costar
  • Model: Mateband
  • Design: In-ear Stereo
  • Color: Active Black
  • Dimension/ weight - 30 x 20 x 16 cms / 26 gms gms

Pros

Cons

Fast charging

Average sound quality

Higher water and sweat resistance

 

6. Boult Audio Probass Curve

Available in 3 striking colors - Black, Blue, and Red, this waterproof model protects water up to 1 meter in depth. You could even wash the earbuds and their base. Well suited for outdoor use, the ergonomically designed curved neckband is flexible and strong. It's specially designed angled earbud with Grade AL drivers makes listening to music a pleasure. All other features that are expected for an item of this class of wireless earphones are present.

Specifications

  • Manufacturer: Boult Audio
  • Model: Neckband
  • Design: In-ear Stereo
  • Color: Choice of 3 colors- Black, Blue, and Red
  • Dimension/ weight - 18 x 5 x 2 cms / 60 gms

Pros

Cons

Choice of 3 colors

Noise-canceling mic

Earbuds and their base are washable

 

7. GOVO GOKIXX 621 Bluetooth

With a 22-hour playtime on a full charge, this item could also play 10 hours of music on a 10 mins charge. With fast charging capability, and superior technology drivers well matched to the earphones, you could enjoy almost uninterrupted music. With the latest Bluetooth technology, you could use it for gaming due to its low latency.

Specifications

  • Model: GOKIXX 621
  • Design: In-ear Stereo
  • Color: Platinum Black
  • Dimension/ weight - 12.5 x 11.5 x 2.1 cms / 29 gms

Pros

Cons

Long Playtime

Noise-canceling mic

Low latency for Gaming applications

 

8. Noise sense Bluetooth

Designed for a long 25 hours of playtime on a single charge and a higher value of IP ( ingress protection) it can be conveniently used outdoors without having to bother about the charge running out. With fast charging and a superior mic, the item is offered in 3 attractive colors- Cobalt Blue, Forest Green, and Jet Black.

Specifications

  • Brand: Noise
  • Model:AUD-HDPHN-SENSE-GRN
  • Design: In-ear
  • Color: Choice of 3 colors -Cobalt Blue, Forest Green, and Jet Black.
  • Dimension/ weight - 30 x 20 x 2.5 cms / 30 gms

Pros

Cons

Finned earbud

Noise-canceling mic

Call vibration alert

 

9. boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth

Incorporating Integrated controls, this easy-to-operate lightweight model has a 12-hour playback time on a full charge. With IPX5 ingress proof, it is well suited for outdoor and gym routines. With augmented bass, you get a superb music experience. The model is offered in 4 catchy colors.

Specifications

  • Brand: boAt
  • Model: Rockerz 245v2
  • Design: In-ear
  • Color: Choice of 4 colors - Navy Blue, Ocean Blue, Raging Red, and Teal Green
  • Dimension/ weight - 35 x 2 x 2 cms / 60 gms

Pros

Cons

High ingress resistant

1.5 hours charging time

High-quality music

 

10. Infinity JBL glide 120

With a premium metal finish, this model is available in 2 colors. Especially appreciated by music buffs is the dual equalizer in the audio range. You could seamlessly go from one to another, depending on the type of music being played. Compatible with voice assistants Alexa, Siri, and Google and coupled with an IPX5 ingress protection, it has all the best features of wireless earphones under 1000 category. Clearly, a model that is best in its class.

Specifications

  • Brand: Infinity
  • Model:‎INFGLD120BNYIN
  • Design: In-ear
  • Color: Choice of 2 colors - Black & yellow, Black & red.
  • Dimension/ weight - 16.5 x 3 x 14.3 cms / 195 gms

Pros

Cons

Dual equalizer

Noise-canceling mic

High protection class

 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OUXUS XM-06 Super Bass WirelessInexpensive

Wireless Bluetooth

Meets minimum requirements
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Evolv-e BTv5.0  InexpensiveRapid chargeMeets minimum  requirements
pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.04 color choiceWell designed neckbandSweat  resistant
pTron Tangent Evo5 color choice10 meter  Bluetooth  distance14 hour playtime
COSTAR Mateband Bluetooth20 mins fastchargeSound equalizerIPX5 proof
Boult Audio Probass Curve3 color choiceWashable earbuds and baseTruly waterproof
GOVO GOKIXX 621 Bluetooth22 hours playtime10 hours of music on 10 mins chargeLow latency for gaming
Noise sense Bluetooth3 color choiceFinned earbuds25 hours playtime on full charge
boAt Rockerz 245v2 Bluetooth4 color choiceSuperb music experienceWell suited for outdoor and Gym routines
Infinity JBL glide 120Compatible with voice assistantsDual equilizerGreat music quality

Best overall product

This aspect is subjective, as individuals have differing needs. However, if required to choose one in the list, sl 10 Infinity JBL Glide 120 could be a good choice. The dual equalizer has two options when music is being played. You could switch between the two to get the best sound quality leading to a great listening experience. Compatible for operation with voice assistants, it has all the other features expected from a wireless earphone in its class. A high IP( ingress protection) class of IPX5 allows its usage outdoors. It can be conveniently used during jogging, walking, exercising, or in the Gym.

Best value for money

Sl no 4 pTron Tangent Evo gives you a choice of 5 attractive colors. The sound quality may not be the best. Still, its other features like 14 hours of music playtime, fast charging time, large capacity battery, HD ( high definition) mic, Bluetooth distance of 10 meters, and a suggested price of 599 make this model the best value for money.

How do I find the perfect earphone?

Your search should aim at High - quality wireless earphones under 1000. Please read this article, which will enable you to choose the models that will suit your lifestyle. After that browsing through authentic websites that give true wireless earphones reviews will help. Informal inquiries with friends and colleagues and seeing a product demo on Youtube will be of additional help. Viewing the physical model in a store would answer all your queries. Often a comparison is made between a Bluetooth wireless earphone and a Bluetooth earbud. Earbuds, though much smaller in size, tend to get misplaced or lost. They also slip out of the ear, especially in the humid summer months, due to the accumulated sweat in the earlobe. People wearing Bluetooth earbuds also tend to speak louder during a telephonic conversation. This is because the mic is lodged in the earbud. This problem is mitigated in some high-end models. Wireless earphones do not pose these problems due to their inherent difference in construction.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Gadgets
TOPICS
Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
7 best Gigabyte motherboards for high-performance PCs
Buying guide: 9 best Sony LEDs to try in 2023
Top 10 neckband headphones: Buying guide
Top 4 Blue Star ACs for small rooms: Buying guide
4 Xiaomi smartphones with incredible battery life

Best Wireless Earphones Under 1000

I have done all the groundwork and placed the order on Amazon. But I doubt whether my selection was the best

How do I confirm that my required model will be delivered by Amazon?

Will the ambient noise cause a loss of quality when you hear music?

What about warranties? There is no mention of this aspect.

View More
electronics FOR LESS