7 5G premium smartphones to keep you connected

What budget 5G smartphones are available in India?
Some budget 5G smartphones available in India are OPPO A74, Vivo V23e, and realme narzo 50. These smartphones offer 5G connectivity at an affordable price range.
India is a market where premium smartphone brands are highly sought after. If you're in the market for the best premium smartphone in India, you're in luck. With so many choices available, you can easily find a premium smartphone that meets your needs and budget. Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and other brands offer a wide range of premium smartphones, from the latest models with cutting-edge technology to older models that still offer great value.
Regarding premium smartphones, every detail matters - from camera quality to display resolution and battery life. But staying connected and productive is equally important in today's fast-paced world. That's why we've rounded up the best premium smartphones with 5G connectivity for faster and more reliable internet speeds. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 7 premium smartphones in India. Whether you're a busy professional or a tech enthusiast, you'll find the perfect premium smartphone to suit your needs and budget. Without further ado, let's dive into the world of premium smartphones with 5G connectivity.
1. OPPO A74
The OPPO A74 is the perfect choice for a premium smartphone with 5G connectivity. This phone combines a sleek and stylish design with powerful performance and lightning-fast speeds. The 6.43-inch Full HD+ Punch-hole display ensures an immersive viewing experience, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset provides exceptional speed and performance. With 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging, you'll have plenty of storage and battery life to keep up with your busy lifestyle. Plus, with 5G connectivity, you'll enjoy lightning-fast download and upload speeds.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
48MP AI quad-camera system for stunning photos
Some users have complained about the battery life
Sleek and stylish design
18W fast charge
2. Vivo V23e
The Vivo V23e is a premium smartphone with 5G connectivity designed to deliver a superior user experience. Its Sunshine Gold colour and sleek design make it a visually appealing choice. The Vivo premium smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, which provides clear and vivid visuals, ideal for streaming or gaming. Powered by an octa-core processor and 8GB RAM, the device ensures seamless multitasking and speedy app launches.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Premium and visually appealing design
Front camera quality may not be up to par with other premium smartphones.
High RAM capacity ensures smooth multitasking
AMOLED display provides clear and vivid visuals, perfect for streaming and gaming
3. Apple iPhone 13
The Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best premium smartphones available on the market, boasting 5G connectivity and a powerful A15 Bionic chip. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield for improved durability. The phone is available in various colour options, including Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red. The device has a powerful camera setup and advanced features such as Night mode, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR. The phone also has a long-lasting battery life and supports MagSafe technology for fast wireless charging.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Powerful A15 Bionic chip ensures smooth performance
The device is relatively expensive compared to other premium smartphones
Ceramic Shield provides enhanced durability
Advanced camera setup and features
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a premium smartphone with 5G connectivity, making it a perfect choice for those who require fast internet speeds. It boasts a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display that offers a stunning visual experience with its FHD+ resolution. The device is available in a range of colours, such as Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Red, and Cloud Mint, allowing users to choose one that suits their style. The phone's powerful processor ensures smooth performance even when running multiple apps simultaneously. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor that allows users to capture stunning pictures and videos easily.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Powerful processor and 6GB RAM for smooth performance
The device is relatively expensive compared to other premium smartphones
Stunning display with FHD+ resolution
Triple rear camera setup for capturing stunning pictures and videos
5. realme narzo 50
The realme narzo 50 is an excellent option for those looking for a premium smartphone with 5G capabilities that won't break the bank. This smartphone features a sleek, stylish, modern design, with impressive features that make it stand out from the competition. With a powerful battery and ample storage, this premium budget phone is perfect for staying connected and productive while on the go. Whether you're using it for work or play, the realme narzo 50 delivers reliable performance and speedy 5G connectivity at an affordable price point. So, if you want a premium smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket, the realme narzo 50 is worth considering.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Large battery for extended use
Limited RAM capacity compared to some premium models
Dual SIM capability for convenience
Affordable price point
6. Redmi Note 12
Introducing the Redmi Note 12, the latest addition to Xiaomi's smartphone line. With its sleek design and impressive features, this phone is perfect for those seeking a high-quality device at an affordable price. The Redmi Note 12 boasts a powerful processor and large storage capacity, making it ideal for multitasking and storing all your favourite apps and media. The device also features a high-quality camera, allowing you to easily capture stunning photos and videos. Plus, with its long-lasting battery life, you won't have to worry about running out of juice throughout the day.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Large display with high resolution
Camera image quality could be better
Long-lasting battery life
Powerful processor and ample storage
7. OnePlus 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a premium flagship smartphone with top-of-the-line features and performance. Its sleek design, gorgeous display, and powerful hardware make it a great choice for power users and mobile gamers. The phone also boasts impressive camera capabilities and a long-lasting battery, making it an ideal choice for mobile photography and all-day usage. Additionally, the device comes with 5G connectivity, allowing for lightning-fast internet speeds and seamless streaming.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Top-notch performance
Large and heavy
Long-lasting battery
Great camera system and excellent display
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage Capacity
|OPPO A74
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|6 GB
|128 GB
|Vivo V23e
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|8 GB
|128 GB
|Apple iPhone 13
|A15 Bionic
|6 GB
|128 GB
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|8 GB
|128 GB
|realme narzo 50
|MediaTek Helio G85
|4 GB
|64 GB
|Redmi Note 12
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|6 GB
|128 GB
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|12 GB
|256 GB
Best value for money
The realme narzo 50 is the product that provides the best value for money among the listed smartphones. The phone is priced reasonably and offers excellent features such as a 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It also has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP black-and-white sensor. This phone is ideal for people looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with a good camera and battery life.
Best overall product
The OnePlus 10 Pro is the best overall product among the listed smartphones. It is a premium flagship phone with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, has 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It also has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Additionally, the phone has a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro is perfect for a high-end 5G smartphone with cutting-edge features.
How to find the perfect premium 5G smartphones?
If you're looking for a premium 5G smartphone, there are a few factors to consider. Firstly, look for a phone with a good processor, at least 8GB of RAM, and ample storage. Secondly, the display should be high-quality, with a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. Thirdly, look for a phone with a good camera setup, with at least a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto sensor. Lastly, the battery life should be decent, with fast and wireless charging options. Some of the top 5G smartphones that fulfil these requirements are the Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and OnePlus 10 Pro. Ultimately, it is essential to find a smartphone that meets your needs and preferences while also fitting your budget.
|Product
|Price
|OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
|₹ 15,990
|Vivo V23e 5G (128, 8GB Sunshine Gold, New)
|₹ 24,879
|Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Blue
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
|₹ 34,999
|realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 4GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
|₹ 14,999
|Redmi Note 12 5G Mystique Blue 4GB RAM 128GB ROM | 1st Phone with 120Hz Super AMOLED and Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 | 48MP AI Triple Camera
|₹ 17,999
|OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
OnePlus 10 Pro is the best premium 5G smartphone in terms of features. It offers a high-resolution display, a powerful processor, a versatile camera system, and fast charging capabilities.
The price range of premium smartphones in India varies from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 80,000. These smartphones offer top-of-the-line features and specifications. Some budget premium smartphones can range from ₹15,000.
Yes, 5G smartphones are backwards compatible with 4G networks. However, they will operate on 4G networks only and not 5G networks.
Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE are some of the latest premium smartphones launched in India. These smartphones offer top-of-the-line features and specifications and are priced on the higher side.