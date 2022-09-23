Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Up to 70% discount on earphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale offers up to 70% discount on earphones and headphones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale has arrived with up to 70% discount on earphones and headphones. Earphones and headphones are among the most popular items in the tech category during the sale, so we have compiled this guide to help you find the perfect pair of earphones or headphones at a considerable discount! These deals won’t last for very long; so take advantage of them today! The sale is offering huge savings on earphones and headphones. Explore the features and specs of the popular brands! 1. boAt Airdopes 141 The BoAt Airdopes 141 is your perfect partner in entertainment with truly wireless earbuds. They come with clear voice calls, and the company loaded them with the ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation tech so you can deliver your voice clearly via calls and enjoy a smooth delivery of high-quality sound for your entertainment sessions. Specifications: • Brand: BoAt • Model name: Airdopes 141 • Connector type: Wireless • Special feature: 42 Hours of playback time • Colour: Bold Black

Pros Cons Excellent bass Slow connectivity Great battery life Noise cancellation

2. boAt Rockerz 450 The boAt Rockerz 450 is perfect for enjoying some music during your workouts. These have a built-in mic and sensors, which allow you to make hands-free calls, control playback and activate voice assistants. In addition, it has an ergonomic lightweight design with comfortable padded ear cushions so you can rock out all day long without discomfort. Specifications: Brand: BoAt

BoAt Model name:Rockerz 450

Connector type: Wireless

Wireless Special feature: Android Phone Control

Android Phone Control Colour:Luscious Black

Pros Cons Lightweight The waterproof option should be there too Good sound quality Good design

3. Noise Buds VS402 With up to 35 hours of playtime, the Noise Buds are here to keep you company through your busiest of days. Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) allows you to take calls in crowded environments and get your voice heard clearly with the quad mic. Streaming any content or playing games is also easy, with low latency technology ensuring no lag during your playback. Specifications: Brand: Noise

Noise Model name:Buds VS402

Connector type: Wireless

Wireless Special feature: Fast charging

Fast charging Colour:Neon Black

Pros Cons Turbocharging Touch sensors can be improve Great battery life Good sound quality

4. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder The Zeb-Thunder is a wireless headphone that comes with an ergonomic design, perfect fit and comfortable ear cups, making it the best choice for long hours of usage. In addition, it has an adjustable headband and adjustable microphone, which gives the user a great comfort zone for everyday wear. Get up to 9 hours of playback time on a single charge and fall in love with the high-quality audio experience. Enjoy music/movies/podcasts and more wirelessly with this product. Specifications: Brand: ZEBRONICS

ZEBRONICS Model name: ZEB-Thunder

Connector type: Wireless, Wired

Wireless, Wired Special feature: Wireless

Wireless Colour: Black

Pros Cons Comfortable in ear Issues in long connectivity Good battery backup Good sound quality

5. REEPUD Bluetooth Headphones These sleek and stylish headphones are a must-have for anyone who appreciates high-quality music. The built-in rechargeable battery will play up to four hours of uninterrupted music without needing to be recharged. In addition, Bluetooth technology delivers seamless connectivity with compatible devices, while the over-ear design offers exceptional comfort that is ideal for long listening sessions. Specifications: Brand: REEPUD

REEPUD Model name: Bluetooth Headphones

Connector type: Wireless

Wireless Special feature: Foldable

Foldable Colour: Black

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality Bluetooth connectivity issues Comfortable Good battery backup

6. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Grace ZEBRONICS Zeb-Grace 40mm Headphones are designed to enhance your sound experience with a sturdy built quality for many years of service. Whether you’re online gaming or listening to music, or giving lectures, these headphones are made to help you do it better. With soft cushioned LED indicators, earcups, an adjustable headband and an adjustable mic, ZEB-Grace headphones are of a sturdy built and offer optimum performance for all your gaming needs. Specifications: Brand: ZEBRONICS

ZEBRONICS Model name: ZEB- Grace

Connector type: Wired

Wired Special feature: Microphone feature

Microphone feature Colour: Black

Pros Cons Easy to disassemble Mic quality could be better Budget-friendly Good sound quality

7. Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic These lightweight earphones fit perfectly into your ear canal for a secure and stable fit. The 10 mm drivers, super extra bass, and aluminium sound chamber deliver the best music and clear sound experience for listening to music and talking on calls. Built with a 1.25m long cable L-shaped 3.5 mm jack connector to connect with your phone, this pair of headphones is ideal for daily use and when you're travelling or working out. Specifications: Brand: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Model name: Mi Earphones Basic

Connector type: Wired

Wired Special feature: In-line microphone

Colour: Blue

Pros Cons HD- clear sound Average mic quality Good bass quality Good for long-term use

8. Realme Buds Classic The Realme Bud Classic is a durable and high-fidelity earphone ideal for use during workouts. The 14.2mm driver offers mid-range, clear highs and bass to provide an immersive listening experience. In addition, the sweat-proof TPU material ensures that it can be worn while running or working out in the gym without causing discomfort or damage due to sweat. Specifications: Brand: Realme

Realme Model name: Realme Bud Classic

Connector type: Wired

Wired Special feature: In-Ear

Colour: Black The Realme Bud Classic is a durable and high-fidelity earphone ideal for use during workouts. The 14.2mm driver offers mid-range, clear highs and bass to provide an immersive listening experience. In addition, the sweat-proof TPU material ensures that it can be worn while running or working out in the gym without causing discomfort or damage due to sweat. Specifications: Brand: Realme

Realme Model name: Realme Bud Classic

Connector type: Wired

Wired Special feature: In-Ear

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Good bass quality Design can be better Comfortable Lightweight

9. JBL C50HI These premium on-ear headphones feature acoustically tuned drivers with three sizes of ear tips for maximum comfort. You can use them for more extended listening periods and feel the bass, depth and clear details that have made JBL one of the most trusted names in audio. The JBL C50HI uses an in-ear design that leverages proprietary technologies for class-leading sound quality to protect your hearing. In addition, these lightweight on-ear headphones feature soft ear cushions for maximum comfort, letting you enjoy music for long hours without fatigue. Specifications: Brand: JBL

JBL Model name: C50HI

Connector type: Wired

Wired Special feature: Multiple function remote by one button

Multiple function remote by one button Colour: Black

Pros Cons Good sound quality Wire quality should have been good Good performance Remote Multiple functions by one button

10. Philips Audio SHE1505 The Philips SHE1505 earphones let you make calls and enjoy music comfortably wherever you go. They feature a 3.5 mm connector that fits most mobile devices and comes with interchangeable ear caps to fit ears of all shapes and sizes and suppress noise. Compatible with almost any device, these earphones come with three interchangeable rubber caps to ensure a personalised fit in the ears. Specifications: Brand: Philips Audio

Philips Audio Model name: Philips earphone

Connector type: Wired

Wired Special feature: Noise cancellation

Noise cancellation Colour: Black

Pros Cons Clear sound Microphones could be better Good performance Budget-friendly

Best 3 Features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Airdopes 141 42 Hours of playback time Great Battery life Noise cancellation boAt Rockerz 450 Lightweight Good sound quality IOS Phone Control Noise Buds VS402 35 hours of playtime Turbocharging Great battery life ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Good battery backup Good sound quality Wireless REEPUD Foldable Great sound quality 100 hours standby time ZEBRONICS Zeb-Grace Easy to disassemble Microphone feature Good sound quality Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic HD- clear sound Good Bass quality In-line microphone realme Buds Classic Good Bass quality Comfortable Lightweight JBL C50HI L-shaped 3.5mm jack Good sound quality Can do Multitasking with one button Philips Audio SHE1505 Noise cancellation Budget-friendly Clear sound

Best value for money The boAt Rockerz 450 is the one-stop earphone solution for all your entertainment needs. It is one of the best value-for-money headphones in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. The comfortable cushions, HD audio and premium design makes it a true performer. With 15 hours of battery backup, you will never run out of juice when you need it the most. Connecting your phone via Bluetooth or AUX, whichever method you choose, the boAt Rockerz 450 will keep you in the zone with its seamless connectivity and easy access controls. According to users' reviews and experts' views, it is one of the best choices among earphones in terms of multiple features and at affordable prices. Best Overall The Noise Buds VS402 are your wireless earbuds for every occasion and one of the best earbuds in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Whether you're in the airport, around heavy traffic, or just enjoying a movie at home, the built-in ENC helps you cut through all the clutter and still be heard clearly by those on the other end. With up to 35 hours of continuous playtime, they are guaranteed to keep you company throughout your journey. And with a quick 10-minute charge, you can gain 120 minutes of straight talk time – enough time to leave that stressful situation behind and continue with newfound peace of mind. How to find the perfect earphones and headphones When purchasing earphones or headphones, consider the following factors: how much you are willing to spend, how long you will be using the product, and what type of earphones or headphones you prefer. When choosing a new earphone, you must write down your desired features. Once you have an idea of what you want, narrow down the list to three key features and move on to the next section. If you need help choosing the right model for you, check out Amazon.in; they have listings for every brand and model of earphones or headphones out there. Amazon is an excellent place to research and purchase electronics. After finding an item that suits your needs, compare prices and discounts between different models. Finally, select the one that best meets your expectations. Price of earphones and headphones at a glance:

S.No Earphones & Headphones up to 70% Discount Rupees 1 boAt Airdopes 141 ₹ 899 2 boAt Rockerz 450 ₹ 799 3 Noise Buds VS402 ₹ 1,399 4 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder ₹ 498 5 REEPUD Bluetooth Headphones ₹ 599 6 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Grace ₹ 593 7 Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic ₹ 429 8 realme Buds Classic ₹ 399 9 JBL C50HI ₹ 399 10 Philips Audio SHE1505 ₹ 299