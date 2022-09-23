Story Saved
New Delhi 24oCC
Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Sep 23, 2022
New Delhi 24oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Up to 70% discount on earphones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 23, 2022 22:49 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale offers up to 70% discount on earphones and headphones. Starting from September 22 to September 30, you can get up to 70% off on your favourite headphones and earphones.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale offers up to 70% discount on earphones and headphones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale has arrived with up to 70% discount on earphones and headphones. Earphones and headphones are among the most popular items in the tech category during the sale, so we have compiled this guide to help you find the perfect pair of earphones or headphones at a considerable discount! These deals won’t last for very long; so take advantage of them today! The sale is offering huge savings on earphones and headphones. Explore the features and specs of the popular brands!

1. boAt Airdopes 141

The BoAt Airdopes 141 is your perfect partner in entertainment with truly wireless earbuds. They come with clear voice calls, and the company loaded them with the ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation tech so you can deliver your voice clearly via calls and enjoy a smooth delivery of high-quality sound for your entertainment sessions.

Specifications:

Brand: BoAt

Model name: Airdopes 141

Connector type: Wireless

Special feature: 42 Hours of playback time

Colour: Bold Black

ProsCons
Excellent bassSlow connectivity
Great battery life 
Noise cancellation 
cellpic
boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds with 42H Playtime, Beast™ Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx™ Tech, ASAP™ Charge, IWP™, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)
80% off 899 4,490
Buy now

2. boAt Rockerz 450

The boAt Rockerz 450 is perfect for enjoying some music during your workouts. These have a built-in mic and sensors, which allow you to make hands-free calls, control playback and activate voice assistants. In addition, it has an ergonomic lightweight design with comfortable padded ear cushions so you can rock out all day long without discomfort.

Specifications:

  • Brand: BoAt
  • Model name:Rockerz 450
  • Connector type:Wireless
  • Special feature: Android Phone Control
  • Colour:Luscious Black
ProsCons
LightweightThe waterproof option should be there too
Good sound quality 
Good design 
cellpic
boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 15 Hours Playback, 40MM Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls and Dual Modes(Luscious Black)
80% off 799 3,990
Buy now

3. Noise Buds VS402

With up to 35 hours of playtime, the Noise Buds are here to keep you company through your busiest of days. Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) allows you to take calls in crowded environments and get your voice heard clearly with the quad mic. Streaming any content or playing games is also easy, with low latency technology ensuring no lag during your playback.

Specifications:

  • Brand:Noise
  • Model name:Buds VS402
  • Connector type: Wireless
  • Special feature: Fast charging
  • Colour:Neon Black
ProsCons
TurbochargingTouch sensors can be improve
Great battery life 
Good sound quality 
cellpic
Noise Buds VS402 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 35-Hours of Playtime, Instacharge, Quad Mic with ENC, Hyper Sync, Low Latency, 10mm Driver, Bluetooth v5.3 and Breathing LED Lights (Neon Black)
65% off 1,399 3,999
Buy now

4. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder

The Zeb-Thunder is a wireless headphone that comes with an ergonomic design, perfect fit and comfortable ear cups, making it the best choice for long hours of usage. In addition, it has an adjustable headband and adjustable microphone, which gives the user a great comfort zone for everyday wear. Get up to 9 hours of playback time on a single charge and fall in love with the high-quality audio experience. Enjoy music/movies/podcasts and more wirelessly with this product.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ZEBRONICS
  • Model name: ZEB-Thunder
  • Connector type: Wireless, Wired
  • Special feature: Wireless
  • Colour: Black
ProsCons
Comfortable in earIssues in long connectivity
Good battery backup 
Good sound quality 
cellpic
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone FM, mSD, 9 hrs Playback with Mic (Black)
64% off 498 1,399
Buy now

5. REEPUD Bluetooth Headphones

These sleek and stylish headphones are a must-have for anyone who appreciates high-quality music. The built-in rechargeable battery will play up to four hours of uninterrupted music without needing to be recharged. In addition, Bluetooth technology delivers seamless connectivity with compatible devices, while the over-ear design offers exceptional comfort that is ideal for long listening sessions.

Specifications:

  • Brand: REEPUD
  • Model name: Bluetooth Headphones
  • Connector type: Wireless
  • Special feature: Foldable
  • Colour: Black

ProsCons
Excellent sound qualityBluetooth connectivity issues
Comfortable 
Good battery backup 
cellpic
REEPUD Bluetooth Headphones with Mic Wireless Techology On Ear P47 for (M I, AppI, SamSAng)(Color Black)
40% off 599 999
Buy now

6. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Grace

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Grace 40mm Headphones are designed to enhance your sound experience with a sturdy built quality for many years of service. Whether you’re online gaming or listening to music, or giving lectures, these headphones are made to help you do it better. With soft cushioned LED indicators, earcups, an adjustable headband and an adjustable mic, ZEB-Grace headphones are of a sturdy built and offer optimum performance for all your gaming needs.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ZEBRONICS
  • Model name: ZEB- Grace
  • Connector type: Wired
  • Special feature: Microphone feature
  • Colour: Black

ProsCons
Easy to disassembleMic quality could be better
Budget-friendly 
Good sound quality 
cellpic
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Grace Wired Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
34% off 593 899
Buy now

7. Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic

These lightweight earphones fit perfectly into your ear canal for a secure and stable fit. The 10 mm drivers, super extra bass, and aluminium sound chamber deliver the best music and clear sound experience for listening to music and talking on calls. Built with a 1.25m long cable L-shaped 3.5 mm jack connector to connect with your phone, this pair of headphones is ideal for daily use and when you're travelling or working out.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model name: Mi Earphones Basic
  • Connector type: Wired
  • Special feature: In-line microphone
  • Colour: Blue

ProsCons
HD- clear soundAverage mic quality
Good bass quality 
Good for long-term use 
cellpic
Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic with Ultra Deep Bass & Aluminum Alloy Sound Chamber Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Blue)
999
Buy now

8. Realme Buds Classic

The Realme Bud Classic is a durable and high-fidelity earphone ideal for use during workouts. The 14.2mm driver offers mid-range, clear highs and bass to provide an immersive listening experience. In addition, the sweat-proof TPU material ensures that it can be worn while running or working out in the gym without causing discomfort or damage due to sweat.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Realme
  • Model name: Realme Bud Classic
  • Connector type:Wired
  • Special feature: In-Ear
  • Colour: Black

The Realme Bud Classic is a durable and high-fidelity earphone ideal for use during workouts. The 14.2mm driver offers mid-range, clear highs and bass to provide an immersive listening experience. In addition, the sweat-proof TPU material ensures that it can be worn while running or working out in the gym without causing discomfort or damage due to sweat.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Realme
  • Model name: Realme Bud Classic
  • Connector type:Wired
  • Special feature: In-Ear
  • Colour: Black

ProsCons
Good bass qualityDesign can be better
Comfortable 
Lightweight 
cellpic
realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
43% off 399 699
Buy now

9. JBL C50HI

These premium on-ear headphones feature acoustically tuned drivers with three sizes of ear tips for maximum comfort. You can use them for more extended listening periods and feel the bass, depth and clear details that have made JBL one of the most trusted names in audio. The JBL C50HI uses an in-ear design that leverages proprietary technologies for class-leading sound quality to protect your hearing. In addition, these lightweight on-ear headphones feature soft ear cushions for maximum comfort, letting you enjoy music for long hours without fatigue.

Specifications:

  • Brand: JBL
  • Model name: C50HI
  • Connector type: Wired
  • Special feature: Multiple function remote by one button
  • Colour: Black

ProsCons
Good sound qualityWire quality should have been good
Good performance 
Remote Multiple functions by one button 
cellpic
JBL C50HI, Wired in Ear Headphones with Mic, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Lightweight & Comfortable fit (Black)
60% off 399 999
Buy now

10. Philips Audio SHE1505

The Philips SHE1505 earphones let you make calls and enjoy music comfortably wherever you go. They feature a 3.5 mm connector that fits most mobile devices and comes with interchangeable ear caps to fit ears of all shapes and sizes and suppress noise. Compatible with almost any device, these earphones come with three interchangeable rubber caps to ensure a personalised fit in the ears.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Philips Audio
  • Model name: Philips earphone
  • Connector type: Wired
  • Special feature: Noise cancellation
  • Colour: Black

ProsCons
Clear sound Microphones could be better
Good performance 
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
Philips Audio SHE1505 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
25% off 299 399
Buy now

Best 3 Features for You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
boAt Airdopes 141 42 Hours of playback timeGreat Battery lifeNoise cancellation
 boAt Rockerz 450LightweightGood sound qualityIOS Phone Control
 Noise Buds VS40235 hours of playtimeTurbochargingGreat battery life
ZEBRONICS Zeb-ThunderGood battery backup Good sound qualityWireless
REEPUDFoldable Great sound quality100 hours standby time
ZEBRONICS Zeb-GraceEasy to disassembleMicrophone feature Good sound quality
Xiaomi Mi Earphone BasicHD- clear sound Good Bass qualityIn-line microphone
realme Buds ClassicGood Bass qualityComfortableLightweight
JBL C50HIL-shaped 3.5mm jackGood sound qualityCan do Multitasking with one button
Philips Audio SHE1505Noise cancellationBudget-friendlyClear sound

Best value for money

The boAt Rockerz 450 is the one-stop earphone solution for all your entertainment needs. It is one of the best value-for-money headphones in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. The comfortable cushions, HD audio and premium design makes it a true performer. With 15 hours of battery backup, you will never run out of juice when you need it the most. Connecting your phone via Bluetooth or AUX, whichever method you choose, the boAt Rockerz 450 will keep you in the zone with its seamless connectivity and easy access controls. According to users' reviews and experts' views, it is one of the best choices among earphones in terms of multiple features and at affordable prices.

Best Overall

The Noise Buds VS402 are your wireless earbuds for every occasion and one of the best earbuds in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Whether you're in the airport, around heavy traffic, or just enjoying a movie at home, the built-in ENC helps you cut through all the clutter and still be heard clearly by those on the other end. With up to 35 hours of continuous playtime, they are guaranteed to keep you company throughout your journey. And with a quick 10-minute charge, you can gain 120 minutes of straight talk time – enough time to leave that stressful situation behind and continue with newfound peace of mind.

How to find the perfect earphones and headphones

When purchasing earphones or headphones, consider the following factors: how much you are willing to spend, how long you will be using the product, and what type of earphones or headphones you prefer.

When choosing a new earphone, you must write down your desired features. Once you have an idea of what you want, narrow down the list to three key features and move on to the next section. If you need help choosing the right model for you, check out Amazon.in; they have listings for every brand and model of earphones or headphones out there.

Amazon is an excellent place to research and purchase electronics. After finding an item that suits your needs, compare prices and discounts between different models. Finally, select the one that best meets your expectations.

Price of earphones and headphones at a glance:

S.NoEarphones & Headphones up to 70% DiscountRupees
 1boAt Airdopes 141 899
2boAt Rockerz 450 799
3Noise Buds VS402  1,399
4ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder  498
5REEPUD Bluetooth Headphones 599
6ZEBRONICS Zeb-Grace 593
7Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic 429
8realme Buds Classic 399
9JBL C50HI 399
10Philips Audio SHE1505 299

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get up to 34% off on OnePlus mobiles
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Redmi mobiles: Get up to 33% off
Upgrade to a OnePlus 5G mobile phone with amazing deals on Amazon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on laptops under 30,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Get up to 48% off on laptops under 50,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: up to 70% discount on earphones & headphones

1. Which earphones are preferable: wired or wireless?

2. What things should we keep in mind before buying earphones?

3. How long can wireless earphones be used before they need to be recharged?

4.The Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on which day?

5.The BoAt brand is from which country?

View More
electronics FOR LESS