Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Amazon's black friday sale 2022: everything you need to know

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 09, 2022 12:40 IST
The Amazon Black Friday Sale for 2022 is already afoot. If you haven't made your shopping list yet, here is everything that deserves a special place!

Black Friday Sale 2022

Introduction

Amazon offers great deals and discounts throughout the year. But especially on this Black Friday Sale, Amazon brings the best products with heavy offers and discounts.

There are a billion products to choose from the e-commerce site, so how do you make the tough choice? Worry not1. We have curated a special list of electronics that will make your daily struggles vanish in a jiffy. Read on to know more!

1. JBL Tune 130NC TWS earbuds

This JBL Tune 130NC TWS is the best earbud overall that comes with a noise cancellation option with extra bass and four mics. With this, you can enjoy a crystal clear voice for up to 40 hours by charging once.

For added safety, the Ambient Aware feature allows you to tune into your surroundings anytime. TalkThru enables you to pause for a quick talk without taking off your Tune 130 NC earphones. With one year warranty, the product is a true life savior.

cellpic
JBL Tune 130NC True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Active Noise Cancellation (Upto 40dB) Adjust EQ for Extra Bass Massive 40Hrs Playtime Legendary Sound 4Mics for Clear Calls BT 5.2 (Black)
29% off 4,999 6,999
Buy now

2. JBL C115 True Wireless Earbuds with Mic

The JBL C115TWS earbuds come with a playtime of 21 hours with a single charge and provide extra accurate bass. You can change its work mode into mono and stereo modes according to your mood. It gives a crystal clear sound and high sound quality and comes with a year-long warranty.

When you pull your earbuds from the case, a better BT 5.0 Chip provides a quick connection to your phone. To provide a satisfying video browsing experience, it concurrently transfers sound to both earbuds and decreases latency.

cellpic
JBL C115 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Jumbo 21 Hours Playtime with Quick Charge, True Bass, Dual Connect, Bluetooth 5.0, Type C and Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
58% off 3,799 8,999
Buy now

3. Infinity (JBL) glide 120, in-ear wireless earphones

The model Glide 120-IN of infinity brand is a wireless sweatproof earphone with Bluetooth 5.0. The dual equalizer option lets you switch between normal and deep bass modes. When it is not in use, you can connect both ends of the earphone and save energy.

You can run it for up to seven hours once charged. This product comes with a one-year warranty.

cellpic
Infinity (JBL Glide 120, in Ear Wireless Earphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, 12mm Drivers, Premium Metal Earbuds, Comfortable Flex Neckband, Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 Sweatproof (Black & Yellow)
70% off 899 2,999
Buy now

4. JBL Xtreme 3, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Xtreme3 from JBL is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with a powerful bass and a built-in power bank. Its four drivers and two bass radiators make an immersive sound with dynamic quality.

With a single charge, it can run for 15 hours. So you can make your party longer with this. It is waterproof and dustproof. In short, it's the best party booster that money can buy and comes with a year-long warranty.

cellpic
JBL Xtreme 3, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Pro Sound with Powerful Bass Radiators, Built-in Powerbank, JBL Partyboost, IP67 Water & Dustproof, AUX & Type C (Camo, Without Mic)
26% off 22,246 29,999
Buy now

5. Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop

This Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop is with Intel i3-111G4 and windows 11. Its screen size is 14 inches, and the CPU model is a Core i3. An 8GB RAM and an integrated graphics card make it the perfect companion for long working hours.

It has a smooth keyboard and comes with 2 3.2 Gen ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, and 1 SD 3.0 card slot for all your tech requirements. This excellent investment comes with a one-year warranty.

cellpic
Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop - Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Win 11 + MSO'21, 14.0"/35.56Cms, FHD WVA AG 250 nits, Carbon Black (D552276WIN9BE, 1.48Kgs)
29% off 39,990 56,578
Buy now

About the Black Friday Sale 2022

The Black Friday Sale is the perfect place to buy anything and everything that has been in your cart for far too long, along with unique products that are available at never-before prices. The Sale is made available globally, enabling you to enjoy these deals worldwide.

This is also the perfect opportunity to invest in home upgrades to finish your Christmas Shopping before the holiday rush sets in. So what are you waiting for? Get your favorite goodies at fantastic discounts today!

Price List

Product namePrice
JBL Tune 130NC TWS earbuds 4499.00
JBL C115 True Wireless Earbuds with Mic2999.00
Infinity (JBL) Glide 120, In-Ear Wireless Earphones799.00
JBL Xtreme 3, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker22999.00
Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop39999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

Is Amazong running the Black Friday Sale in India?

When is Amazon's Black Friday Sale going to begin?

Where can I find the best deal on Amazon India?

How long is the 2022 Black Friday sale?

Are there any benefits for Prime members?

