Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Best Google mobile phones under 30,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 27, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

A comprehensive list of the top Google mobile phones under 30,000 that you should explore before you invest in buying the best Google mobile on budget.

product info
Google mobile phones under 30,000 are known for their high performance.

The flagship products of Google make it one of the premium brands among enthusiastic consumers. While spending only 30,000, you can use these high-performing and technology-upgraded phones.

List of the best Google mobile phones under 30,000

1: Google Pixel 4A

One of Google's most in-demand products is the Google Pixel 4A. The phone's performance, camera quality, fingerprint scanner, refreshed outlook, and even functionality are fantastic. The configurations are well designed for the user's flexibility and easy usability.

Specifications:

Model: Pixel 4A

OS: Android 10.0

CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Screen Type: 5.8 inches

Battery power: 3140 mAH

RAM: 6 GB

Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 128

Processor Brand: Android 10.0

Display: Wireless Touchscreen

ProsCons
Great display of the user interfaceThe selfie camera can be better
Smooth and snappy softwareNot much upgraded compared to 5G
Plenty of space in storage and RAMBattery life is average
cellpic
(Renewed) Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
13% off 27,990 31,999
Buy now

2: Google Pixel 2

If you are looking for a perfect Google mobile phone under 30,000, then Google Pixel 2 is the best. The android v*.O Oreo operating system with a snapdragon 835 Octa Core processor makes the mobile truly high definition in all respects. It comes with a device warranty and a manufacturing warranty of the in-box accessories, making it a safe buy for consumers.

Specifications:

Model: Pixel 2

OS: Android

CPU Speed: 2.35 GHz

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Screen Type: 1080 X 1920

Battery power: 2700 mAH

RAM: 4GB

Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 128

Processor Brand: Kryo Snapdragon 835

Display: Wireless Touchscreen

ProsCons
High performance and display are interestingSmall screen size
The Android version is updatedNo wireless charging point
Camera is superiorNo headphone
cellpic
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
56% off 17,700 39,999
Buy now

3: Google Pixel 3 XL

The market is full of the best range of Google mobile phones under 30,000, but the Google Pixel 3 XL is one of the best smartphones with great performance and smooth functioning. The compactness of the mobile matches the upgraded technology, making it way better than other brands.

Specifications:

Model: Pixel 3 XL

OS: Android

CPU Speed: 2.5 GHz

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Screen Type: 6.3 inches

Battery power: 3430 mAH

RAM: 4GB

Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 64 GB

Processor Brand: Qualcomm

Display: Touchscreen

ProsCons
High resolution with an impressive displayA large body that tends to swipe off from your hand
Handy set with good storageNotch and chin take the space in front
Back glass scuffsThe camera quality can be better
cellpic
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
74% off 20,999.9 80,000
Buy now

4: Google Pixel 3A XL

This mobile phone by Google is a well-designed and accurately built Google phone for under 30,000. It has a polycarbonate body that is trendy and reasonable at the same time. The display is excellent with the best screen range, performance belies the chipset, and it feels like the best flagship product.

Specifications:

Model: Pixel 3 XL

OS: Android

CPU Speed: 2.5 GHz

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Screen Type: 6.3 inches

Battery power: 3430 mAH

RAM: 4GB

Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 64 GB

Processor Brand: Qualcomm

Display: Touchscreen

ProsCons
Excellent display screenDated design with a plastic construction
Superior performanceNo dust and water resistance feature
Clean UI guaranteed updatesNo wireless charging feature
cellpic
Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
41% off 23,500 39,999
Buy now

5: Google Pixel 2 XL

As per the reviews, this Google Pixel 2 XL product is a champion Android product with an exemplary OLED display. The mobile is impressive and budget-friendly, which is ideal for recommending the buyers. The display and camera of this mobile are extremely fancy and high performing.

Specifications:

Model: Pixel 2 XL

OS: Android

CPU Speed: 2.35 GHz

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Screen Type: 6 inches

Battery power: 3520 mAH

RAM: 4GB

Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 128 GB

Processor Brand: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64 Bit

Display: Touchscreen

ProsCons
Smart software with regular updatesAverage battery life
Blazing fast performanceKey features missing
Water resistance and great cameraA massive upgrade is possible.
cellpic
Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
19% off 29,500 36,500
Buy now

6: Google Pixel 3

The Google Pixel 3 enables you to enjoy uninterrupted discussions and great sound quality. You can enjoy music throughout the day long. This upgraded phone ensures an impressive camera and a bezel-less display with upgraded technology.

Specifications:

Model: Pixel 3_ 64

OS: Android 9.0

CPU Speed: 2.5 GHz

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Screen Type: 5.5 inches

Battery power: 2915 mAH

RAM: 4GB

Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 64 GB

Processor Brand: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64 Bit

Display: Touchscreen

ProsCons
Compact light-weight mobileThe back is very slippery
Impressive display and in-built soundCan’t sustain too much load with storage
Awesome camera quality 
cellpic
Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
37% off 18,750 29,999
Buy now

7: Google Pixel 2 (Just Black)

The Good Pixel 2 is budget-friendly yet upgraded. It offers more than just an Android version. The display is decent, the sound is good, and the performance is highly effective. The phone brings in the compactness and goodness of battery life, making it ideal and classy.

Specifications:

Model: Pixel 2

OS: Android

CPU Speed: 2.35 GHz

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Screen Type: 5 inches

Battery power: 2700 mAH

RAM: 4GB

Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 64 GB

Processor Brand: Kryo Snapdragon 835

Display: Touchscreen

ProsCons
Impressive camera with water resistanceLimited range available
Fast processor and accurate autofocus with subject trackingVisible colour cast with tungsten shade
Great for regular usageSmall screen and no wire for charging
cellpic
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Just Black
Check Price on Amazon

8: Google Pixel 4

One of the best Google phones under 30,000 is the Google Pixel 4. Its camera is marvellous, offering perfect shots every time. It is the first phone from Google with the perfect motion sense added as a feature. The software is upgraded and gets better with usage.

Specifications:

Model: Pixel 4 (GA00681-UK)

OS: Android

CPU Speed: NA

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Screen Type: 5.7 inches

Battery power: 2800 mAH

RAM: 6GB

Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 64 GB

Processor Brand: Android

Display: Touchscreen

ProsCons
Great look and feel of the phoneNo fingerprint security
Overall great picture qualityOdd limitations
Spectacular video stabilisationBattery life is not good.
cellpic
Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
41% off 29,500 49,999
Buy now

Price of Google mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Google Pixel 4A 27,990
Google Pixel 2 17,700
Google Pixel 3 XL 24,500
Google Pixel 3A XL 27,500
Google Pixel 2 XL 20,500
Google Pixel 3 19,840
Google Pixel 2 (Just Black) 15,500
Google Pixel 4 29,649

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Google Pixel 4A 

Full-screen impressive display

The dimension and weight of the mobile are light 

Memory storage is good 

Google Pixel 2One of the strongest smartphones

Have high command over the user interface 

Easy to use
Google Pixel 3 XLIn-built capacity is on the higher sideDual LED flash screen with auto HDR panorama The camera is truly impressive, with great connectivity
Google Pixel 3A XL The connectivity is great with a good dimensional front camera

It is well-connected mobile with Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 

Other features like NFC, GPS (GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou)  & Data input
Google Pixel 2 XL Perfectly a water-resistant mobile Higher resolution display with overall good performance and connectivity

The in-built storage is good at a low cost 

Google Pixel 3 Gesture navigation is one of the coolest features of this mobileWater resistance and highly connective in all situations Various ports are available for easy connection
Google Pixel 2 (Just Black)Updated model with a great processor The camera is highly impressiveHaving ports for data connection and lightweight mobile 
Google Pixel 4The display is good, with a smooth functioning and refreshing ambient look The processor is highly effective The auto voice recording feature is in-built

Best value for money

Spending money on the Google Pixel 4A is worth it in many ways. It is great in performance. The camera quality is awe-inspiring. The in-built storage is good, features auto-built recording facilities, is lightweight, the camera is nice, and the screen size is also huge, making it a complete value for money phone.

Best overall

Of all the mentioned Google mobile phones under 30,000, the Google Pixel 2 is the best overall. It is a budget-friendly mobile that falls under the bar of 30,000. It offers great software and camera performance with a high-end model outlook. The Google Pixel 2 has a primary camera of 12.2 MP with an 8mp front-facing camera, the Android V8.0 Oreo operating system, and the 2.35 GHz + 1.9 GHz Kryo Snapdragon 835octa core processor. It comes with a one-year warranty and a six-month manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories, including the batteries from the purchase date.

How to find the perfect Google mobile phone under 30,000?

While you have already decided to choose the best Google mobile phones, there are a few parameters you need to check. Make sure you use the mobile in-built capacity and storage for the best utilisation. Most of the time, we ignore this part. Unlike other devices, there are aluminium frames with clicky buttons and a plastic composite back in the Google mobile phones. These are great in Google mobiles, making them most handy for the user.

Another significant factor is checking customer reviews. These will help you the most. The usability is best understood by practical experience that you’ll get from the top platform buyer’s reviews. Read those reviews, then finally get into buying or ordering your mobile.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

