Best headphones under 5000 in 2022

When choosing the best headphones under ₹5,000 in 2022, there are a few key criteria to consider to ensure you get the best value for your money. First, consider the sound quality. Look for headphones with a wide frequency range, which will allow you to hear a greater range of sounds and good overall sound clarity and balance. Pay attention to the type of drivers used in the headphones, which can also affect the sound quality. Think about the type of connection the headphones use. Wired headphones are generally more affordable, but they require a physical connection to your device and can be inconvenient to use if you're on the go Overall, by considering these criteria, you can find the best headphones under ₹5,000 in 2022 to suit your needs and preferences. Here is the list of 10 best headphones under Rs.5000. 1. HyperX Cloud Stinger Core The HyperX Cloud Stinger is a popular wired gaming headset known for its affordable price and good sound quality. In terms of sound quality, the Cloud Stinger has 50mm directional drivers that deliver clear audio with a good frequency range. It also has a noise-cancelling microphone that helps to reduce background noise and improve communication with your teammates. The Cloud Stinger is compatible with many devices, including PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Specifications: Brand: HyperX

Series: HyperX

Colour: Black

Form Factor: Over Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wired

2. Razer Rz04-02830200-R3M1 The Razer Rz04-02830200-R3M1 is a gaming headset made by Razer, a company that specializes in gaming hardware and software. It is a wired headset with a 3.5mm audio jack that can be used with various devices, including laptops, desktop computers, and gaming consoles.The Rz04-02830200-R3M1 features a comfortable over-ear design, padded ear cups, and a headband. It also has a flexible, retractable microphone that can be easily positioned for clear communication during online multiplayer games. Specifications: Brand: Razer

Colour: green

Form Factor: On Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Special Feature: headband, on-ear

Pros Cons Comfortable design Wired Good audio quality Limited compatibility Inline volume control and mute button Limited customization options Flexible, retractable microphone Comfortable design

3. JBL Tune 710BT The JBL Tune 710BT is a wireless Bluetooth over-ear headphones made by Harman, a company that specialises in designing and manufacturing audio products. The headphones are designed to provide high-quality audio and offer a comfortable, secure fit. They come with a built-in microphone and controls, allowing you to take calls and control your music without taking out your phone. The Tune 710BT also has a long battery life, with up to 20 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Other features include quick charging, which allows you to get up to two hours of playback with just a 15-minute charge, and multi-point connectivity, which lets you connect to two devices simultaneously. Specifications: Brand: JBL

Model Name: Tune

Colour: Blue

Form Factor: Over Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons High-quality audio No active noise cancelling Comfortable and secure fit No wireless charging Long battery life No water resistance Quick charging Multi-point connectivity

4. Sony WH-CH510 The Sony WH-CH510 is a wireless Bluetooth headset that offers a lightweight and comfortable design, clear sound quality and easy control with hands-free calling and voice assistants. It has a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, and the headset can be easily paired with your smartphone or other Bluetooth devices. The WH-CH510 also has a long battery life, allowing you to listen to music or make calls for up to 35 hours on a single charge. Specifications: Brand: Sony

Model Name: WH-CH510

Colour: Blue

Form Factor: On Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Wireless connectivity Sound quality Compact and lightweight design Comfort Long battery life Durability Voice control

5. Audio-Technica ATH-M20x The Audio-Technica ATH-M20x is a pair of over-ear headphones designed for professional monitoring and mixing. It is part of Audio-Technica's M-Series line of headphones, which are known for their accuracy and clarity. The ATH-M20x features 40mm drivers with a frequency response of 15Hz to 20kHz and a sensitivity of 96 dB. It has a closed-back design to help isolate external noise and a circumoral fit for comfort. The ATH-M20x is suitable for a wide range of applications, including studio recording, mixing, and listening to music. It is known for its value for money and has received positive reviews from users and critics alike. Specifications: Brand: Audio-Technica

Model Name: ATH-M20X

Colour: Black

Form Factor: Over Ear

Connectivity: Technology Wired

Pros Cons Affordable Limited frequency response Accurate sound No noise cancelling Comfortable fit No in-line controls Detachable cable No Bluetooth connectivity Isolating design Limited frequency response

6. Sennheiser HD 400s The Sennheiser HD 400s is a pair of wired over-ear headphones designed for casual listening and everyday use. It features a closed-back design that helps to isolate external noise, as well as a lightweight and comfortable fit. The headphones are equipped with a built-in microphone and controls, allowing you to take calls and control your music on the go. The HD 400s has a frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz and a sensitivity of 112 dB, making it capable of delivering clear and detailed audio across a wide range of frequencies. Specifications: Brand: Sennheiser

Model Name: HD 400s

Colour: Black

Form Factor: Over Ear

Connector Type: Wired

Pros Cons Comfortable fit Wired design Good sound quality Limited noise cancelling Versatile No Bluetooth Good noise isolation

7. Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1 The Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1 is a gaming headset that is designed for use with computers and other devices. It features a 7.1 surround sound system, which allows for a more immersive gaming experience by providing a greater sense of spatial awareness. The headset also has a noise-cancelling microphone, which helps to reduce background noise and make it easier for other players to hear you. Specifications: Brand: Cosmic Byte

Model Name: Equinox Phobos 7.1

Colour: Black

Form Factor: Over Ear

Connector Type: Wired

Pros Cons 7.1 surround sound system Price Flexible microphone Comfort Volume dial Sound quality Compatibility

8. EKSA E900Pro The EKSA E900Pro is a gaming headset made by EKSA, a company that specializes in creating gaming peripherals and accessories. The E900Pro is designed for gamers who want a high-quality headset that delivers clear audio and a comfortable fit. It features a lightweight design, high-quality 50mm drivers, and a noise-cancelling microphone for clear communication. The headset is also compatible with multiple platforms, including PC, Mac, and consoles, and has a 3.5mm jack for easy connectivity. Specifications: Brand: EKSA

Model Name: E900 Red

Colour: Red

Form Factor: Over Ear

Connector Type: Wired

Pros Cons High-quality 50mm No Bluetooth connectivity Noise-cancelling microphone Build quality Lightweight design Sound quality Multiple platform compatibility

9. boAt Rockerz 550 The boAt Rockerz 550 is a wireless Bluetooth headset that is designed for use with smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. It features a lightweight, comfortable design that makes it easy to wear for extended periods of time. It has a range of up to 10 meters, allowing you to move around freely while using it. The Rockerz 550 also has a built-in microphone and controls for answering calls and adjusting volume, making it convenient for hands-free use. It has a battery life of up to 8 hours of continuous use, and it can be charged using the included micro-USB cable. Overall, the boAt Rockerz 550 is a good choice for anyone looking for a reliable, affordable Bluetooth headset. Specifications: Brand: boAt

Model Name: Rockerz 550

Colour: Black

Form Factor: Over Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Lightweight and comfortable design Limited range Hands-free convenience Sound quality may not be the best Long battery life May not be durable Easy charging Limited color options Affordable Wide compatibility

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Lightweight design In-line volume control High-quality audio Razer Rz04-02830200-R3M1 Surround Sound Noise Cancellation Customizable Sound JBL Tune 710BT Rechargeable battery Inline remote and microphone Bluetooth connectivity Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth connectivity Long battery life Highquality audio Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Light weight design Noise cancelling microphone Backlit keyboard Sennheiser HD 400s Affordable price Expandable Reliable Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1 7.1 surround sound Noise cancelling microphone Comfortable fit EKSA E900Pro Activenoise cancellation technology Long battery life High-quality sound boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth connectivity Long battery life In-line microphone and controls

Best value for money Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1 is a good choice under Rs. 5000. It is a gaming headset that provides an immersive gaming experience with its 7.1 surround sound feature. The headset also has a noise-canceling microphone, which helps to reduce background noise and improve the clarity of your voice when communicating with other players. Best overall product JBL Tune 710BT is the best headphone under Rs. 5000. It is a wireless Bluetooth headset that has several attractive features, including Bluetooth connectivity, a noise-cancelling microphone, JBL Pure Bass Sound technology, a long battery life, a comfortable and lightweight design, and voice assistant compatibility. How to find the best headphone under Rs. 5000 in 2022? It can be challenging to find the best headphone under a specific budget, as there are many factors to consider and various options available on the market. To find the best headphone under Rs. 5000 in 2022, you should first determine your needs and preferences, such as whether you want a wired or wireless headset or features such as noise cancelling or a microphone for phone calls. It would be best if you also considered the fit and comfort of the headphones, as you will likely be wearing them for long periods. Researching reviews and ratings from trusted sources can also be helpful in determining the overall quality and performance of the headphones. Additionally, it may be beneficial to test out the headphones in person to get a feel for the sound quality and comfort. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. HyperX Cloud Stinger Core ₹ 3,490 2. Razer Rz04-02830200-R3M1 ₹ 3,999 3. JBL Tune 710BT ₹ 4,499 4. Sony WH-CH510 ₹ 1,999 5. Audio-Technica ATH-M20x ₹ 4,499 6. Sennheiser HD 400sSennheiser HD 400s ₹ 4,240 7. Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1 ₹ 3,180 8. EKSA E900Pro ₹ 2,399 9. boAt Rockerz 550 ₹ 1,799