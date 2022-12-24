Story Saved
Best headphones under 3,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:56 IST
The top 10 headphones under 3,000, the best deals, and a comparison are listed in this post to assist you in selecting the model that will most serve your needs.

product info
Checkout the Best Headphones under 3,000 for your daily use

A terrific way to enjoy music, movies, and gaming is using headphones. They come in various sizes, forms, and price ranges. If you are looking for the best headphones under 3,000 then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be discussing the top 10 best headphones under 3,000 that offer great sound quality and features. We have selected the headphones that offer the best sound quality, features, comfort and design within the budget. These headphones can be used for everything from listening to music to gaming and movies. So, read on to find out which one of these headphones is best for you.

Product Details

1. Tribit XFree

Tribit XFree headphones offer a great combination of sound quality, comfort, and affordability. Featuring advanced Bluetooth 4.2 technology, the XFree headphones provide a smooth and powerful connection to any Bluetooth device. Enjoy a powerful, dynamic sound with CVC 6.0 noise cancellation technology, perfect for blocking out distractions and allowing you to focus on your music. The adjustable headband, soft ear cushions, and lightweight design make them comfortable to wear for hours at a time. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you can enjoy your favorite music without worrying about charging.

Specifications

Bluetooth 5.0 technology

40mm dynamic drivers for powerful sound

Soft, ergonomic earcups for superior comfort

Up to 24 hours of playtime with a quick charge of 10 minutes

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

ProsCons
Long Battery lifeNo active noise cancellation
Comfortable to wearMay not be suitable for people with smaller ears
Easy access to voice assistants 
cellpic
Tribit XFree Go Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Wireless Headset HiFi Sound, Deep Bass,Lightweight,Type-C Lightening Fast Charge, 34H Playtime for Travel/Office/Home, Black&Red
17% off 2,750 3,299
Buy now

2. Boat Nirvana 751 ANC

boAt Nirvana 751 ANC headphones are the perfect combination of style and sound. With their classic design and advanced technology, these headphones deliver superior sound quality and an unparalleled listening experience. The active noise cancellation feature ensures that you can listen to your favourite music without any distractions. The headphones are also equipped with advanced Bluetooth connectivity and a long-lasting battery life that makes them ideal for everyday use. With their superior sound quality, stylish design and comfortable fit, these headphones make for the perfect companion for your music-listening adventures.

Specifications:

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Driver: 40mm Dynamic

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz

Battery Life: Up to 25 hours

Charging Time: 2 hours

ProsCons
High Quality SoundShort charging time
3 button remote with volume 
Battery life of 25 hours 
cellpic
boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Up to 65H Playtime, ASAP Charge, Ambient Sound Mode, Immersive Sound, Carry Pouch(Gunmetal Grey)
50% off 3,999 7,990
Buy now

3. Boat Rockerz 370

The boAt Rockerz 370 headphones are the perfect accessory for an enhanced music experience. These headphones are engineered for superior sound with powerful bass and sound clarity. They come with an in-line microphone, adjustable headband, and extra comfortable ear-cups for long hours of listening. The ear-cups also provide passive noise cancellation so that you can enjoy your music without any external disturbances. With their ergonomic design, you can use them both indoors and outdoors. With their long-lasting battery life, you can have up to 8 hours of playback time.

Specifications:

Bluetooth version: v5.0

Range: 10m

Battery life: Up to 8 hours

Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz

Drivers: 40mm

ProsCons
LightweightNo active noise cancellation
Excellent sound qualityLack of waterproofing
Long Battery Life 
cellpic
boAt Rockerz 370 On Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 12 Hours Playtime, Cozy Padded Earcups and Bluetooth v5.0, with Mic (Buoyant Black)
60% off 999 2,499
Buy now

4. Sony Wh-Ch510

Sony's WH-CH510 headphones are a great option for those looking for an affordable and lightweight pair of headphones. They offer a great balance between sound quality and convenience, combining Bluetooth wireless connectivity with a 30-hour battery life and an effortless one-touch operation. With their lightweight design and comfortable ear cups, they offer an enjoyable and comfortable listening experience without being too bulky. Additionally, they come with a variety of features, including a hands-free calling function, voice assistant compatibility, and a built-in microphone.

Specifications:

Driver Unit: 30mm

Frequency Response: 20-20kHz

Impedance: 32ohm

Sensitivity: 98dB/mW

Battery Life: Up to 35 hours

ProsCons
Long Battery LifeLow Impedance
LightweightLow Sensitivity
NFC for easy pairing 
cellpic
Sony Wh-Ch510 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones Up-To 35Hrs Playtime Lightweight, Type-C, Play/Pause Control, 30Mm Driver, Bt Version 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support For Mobiles, with mic - Blue
60% off 1,999 4,990
Buy now

5. boAt Rockerz 450

boAt Rockerz 450 headphones are stylish, comfortable and have great sound quality that makes them ideal for everyday use. The sleek design ensures that you look stylish, while the soft cushioning and adjustable headband provide a comfortable fit. With a long battery life and Bluetooth connection, you can enjoy your music with great sound quality for hours on end. The Rockerz 450 also has a built-in mic and voice assistant support, making it easy to take calls and access your music library hands-free. With an affordable price tag and great features, the Rockerz 450 is a great choice for those looking for a great pair of headphones.

Specifications:

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Battery: 10 Hours Playback Time

Charging Time: 2 Hours

Impedance: 32 Ω

ProsCons
Long Battery LifeLow bass response
Easy to use Bluetooth connectionPoor noise cancellation
Comfortable fitLimited control
cellpic
boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 15 Hours Playback, 40MM Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls and Dual Modes(Luscious Black)
69% off 1,220 3,990
Buy now

6. Logitech H111 Wired On Ear

Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones offer a great audio experience for those who want to listen to their music in comfort. They feature a lightweight design, adjustable headband and ear cups, and a comfortable padded cushion to ensure a snug fit. They also feature an integrated microphone with noise-cancelling technology, allowing you to make and take hands-free calls with ease. With an easy-to-reach in-line volume control, you can adjust the sound to your preference. The headphones are compatible with multiple devices and have a 3.5mm jack, making them perfect for PC, laptop, or even smartphone use. Enjoy your music anywhere with the Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones.

Specifications:

Driver: 32mm

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20KHz

Sensitivity (SPL): 102dB +/- 3dB

Impedance: 32 ohms

ProsCons
Lightweight and comfortableLimited sound customization options
Good sound qualityNot good for longer period
Durable constructionCable is not detachable
cellpic
Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Black
6% off 745 795
Buy now

7. Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear

This headphone offer top-notch sound quality for an affordable price. Their lightweight design offers comfort for long listening sessions. With its closed-back design and powerful neodymium magnets, these headphones provide an immersive sound experience. The adjustable headband and earcups provide a custom fit for any head size. With its noise isolating capabilities, you can enjoy your music without distraction from the outside world. Now you can experience your music without breaking the bank.

Specifications:

Frequency Response: 18Hz–21kHz

Impedance: 24 ohms

THD: <0,2%

Total Harmonic Distortion: <0.5%

Sound Pressure Level (SPL): 112dB

ProsCons
Lightweight and comfortableLimited frequency range
Good Sound qualityNot suitable for heavy bass
Affordable price 
cellpic
Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black)
25% off 1,490 1,990
Buy now

8. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder

This headphone is designed to provide a superior audio experience with their powerful 50mm drivers, noise-canceling technology, and comfortable design. With their stylish and lightweight design, they are perfect for taking with you anywhere, and their 3.5mm audio jack makes them compatible with most devices. The Zeb-Thunder headphones are ideal for listening to music, movies, and games, and they will bring your audio experience to life. Get ready to experience superior sound with Zebronics Zeb-Thunder headphones.

Specifications:

Type: Over-the-head headphones

Connectivity: Wired

Driver size: 40mm

Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz

Impedance: 32 Ohms

ProsCons
Lightweight and comfortable to wearNo Bass
Decent sound quality for the priceNo Microphone
Sleek designLow power input
cellpic
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone FM, mSD, 9 hrs Playback with Mic (Black)
57% off 599 1,399
Buy now

9. boAt BassHeads 950v2

This headphones feature a unique design and powerful bass for an immersive listening experience. With enhanced sound and comfort, you'll be able to enjoy your music no matter where you are. The lightweight design and adjustable headband make them the perfect companion for your active lifestyle. With the built-in mic and in-line controls, you can easily switch between calls and music. Enjoy your favourite tunes with the boAt BassHeads 950v2 headphones today!

Specifications:

Driver Size: 10 mm

Impedance: 16 ohms

Sensitivity: 98 dB

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 KHz

ProsCons
Lightweight and comfortableNo Noise cancellation
Tangle free cableLimited soundstage
Microphone 
cellpic
boAt BassHeads 950v2 Wired Over Ear Headphones with 40mm Audio Drivers, Soft Ear-Cushion, Lightweight Build, 3.5mm Jack and with mic(Warm Grey)
55% off 899 1,990
Buy now

10. boAt BassHeads 900

Featuring an adjustable headband and ear-cups, they offer a comfortable fit and powerful bass-driven sound. The in-line microphone and media controls allow you to make calls and control your music with ease. With a lightweight design and rich sound, it's no wonder these headphones are quickly becoming a must-have for music fans of all ages. Whether you're in the office, on the go, or just relaxing at home, the boAt BassHeads 900 headphones provide the best sound experience.

Specifications:

Tangle-free cable

10 mm dynamic driver with a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz

In-line microphone with single multifunctional button

Lightweight and foldable design

ProsCons
LightweightPoor sound isolation
Tangle free cableNo Boost
High Quality Sound 
cellpic
boAt BassHeads 900 On-Ear Wired Headphone with Mic
66% off 849 2,490
Buy now
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Tirbit HeadphonesBetter batter lifeBluetooth 5.0IPX7 waterproof protection
boAt Nirvana 751 ANCDriver: 40mm DynamicNoise Cancellation: Up to 20 DBCharging Time: 2 hours
boAt Rockerz 370Controls: In-line remote with micImpedance: 32 ohmsWeight: 180g
Sony Wh-Ch510Weight: 130gBluetooth version: 4.2Supported codecs: SBC and AAC
boAt Rockerz 450Driver Unit: 40mm Dynamic DriversFrequency Range: 20Hz - 20kHzWeight: 230g
Logitech H111 Wired On EarCable Length: 4.27ft (1.3m)Plug: 3.5mmAffordable price
Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over EarConnector: 3.5mmEar Coupling: CircumauralNoise isolating design
ZEBRONICS Zeb-ThunderCable length: 1.5mWeight: 154gNoise cancellation technology
boAt BassHeads 950v2Powerful bassWeight: 14gCord Length:1.2 m
boAt BassHeads 900Works with Android and iOSIn built microphoneHigh Quality sound

Best value for money

The Sony Wh-Ch510 headphones are the best value for money due to their superior sound quality, comfortable design, and affordability. The headphones feature 30mm drivers which provide a clear and balanced sound. They also offer up to 35 hours of battery life, allowing you to enjoy music for longer without needing to charge them. Additionally, the headphones are lightweight and have an adjustable headband that provides a comfortable fit for extended listening sessions. Finally, the price point is very reasonable for the features and quality that you get. These features make the Sony Wh-Ch510 headphones an excellent value for money.

Best overall product

The Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear headphone is the best overall product due to its exceptional sound quality, comfort, and price. The neodymium magnets deliver rich, detailed sound while the closed back design ensures that the sound is optimally isolated. Additionally, the lightweight construction and adjustable headband makes these headphones incredibly comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. The affordable price tag makes them an excellent value for the money. All in all, the Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear headphone is a great choice for anyone looking for a quality pair of headphones at an affordable price.

How to find the perfect headphone under 3,000?

1. Start by doing research online. Read reviews of different headphones and compare features, such as sound quality, comfort, and design.

2. Make a list of headphones that fit your budget and needs.

4. Ask people around you who have used headphones in the same price range.

5. Compare prices online and offline to get the best deal.

6. Finally, make a purchase after taking all factors into consideration.

Products price list

ProductPrice
Tribit Headphones 2,750
boAt Nirvana 751 ANC 2,999
boAt Rockerz 370 999
Sony Wh-Ch510 2,290
boAt Rockerz 450 1,220
Logitech H111 Wired On Ear 745
Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear 1,490
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder 599
boAt BassHeads 950v2 899
boAt BassHeads 900 799

"

