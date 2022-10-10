Best laptops under 70,000 in India: Buying guide

Laptops under ₹ 70,000 come with a good bunch of features like good display, powerful processor and memory.

The digital era has completely changed the way we work. As a result of the pandemic, work-from-home culture has become mainstream, resulting in a sharp increase in the demand for performance-oriented laptops. No matter your profession, you can find the best laptops under ₹70,000 with the specs you need to maximise your productivity. To assist you in making an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the best laptops under ₹70,000, along with all information that you need. These have nice displays, great graphics, powerful processors, and decent memory. Read the list to know more. 1. HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H It features a 16.1-inch IPS Full-HD anti-glare display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. With an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H processor, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD, this laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 10.It has a dual speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720 p HD camera. Specifications Display: 16.1-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS with 60 Hz refresh rate OS: Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion RAM: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: Radeon RX5500M Graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H Processor speed: ‎3.3 GHz (base) - 4.2 GHz (Max)

Pros Cons Anti-glare full HD screen Average speakers Backlit keyboard 60 Hz display Overall great performance Average webcam 512 GB SSD Good battery backup

2. Lenovo idea pad slim 5 intel core i5 11th gen It features a 15.6-inch Full-HD Anti-Glare IPS Display. This 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake Core i5 laptop has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage and comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home.In addition to dual stereo speakers, the device has a 720p HD camera and an internal digital microphone. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 Processor speed: ‎2.4 GHz (Base) - 4.2 GHz (Max)

Pros Cons Overall great performance Average webcam Beautiful anti-glare Full HD screen Backlit keyboard Pre-installed Windows 11 Lightweight

3. HP Pavilion 14 12th gen intel Core i5 This laptop has a compact design and offers a 14-inch full-HD IPS display. This 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U laptop has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11.There are dual speakers, a built-in digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Specifications Display: 14-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion RAM: 16GB DDR4 RAM Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: Intel UHD Graphic Processor Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor speed: Up to 4.4GHz

Pros Cons Great Overall performance Battery backup could have been better Beautiful 14-inch Full HD screen Latest 12th-generation Intel processor Pre-installed Windows 11 Lightweight

4. Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H This laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, plus 1TB HDD storage. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 10.It has two speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 10 Battery: Li-Ion RAM: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD Graphics: ‎NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR6) Processor: 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H) Processor speed: ‎3.0GHz (Base) - 4.0GHz (Max)

Pros Cons 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD Average battery backup Great overall performance Backlit keyboard

5. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U It has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. This laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and features 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home.Besides a 720p HD camera, it has two speakers and an internal digital microphone. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor speed: ‎Up to 4.3GHz

Pros Cons An overall good performance Average battery backup 16GB RAM Beautiful IPS display Pre-installed Windows 11 Decent speakers

6. HP Pavilion X360 11th Gen Intel Core i5 It features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display. This 11th-generation Intel Core i5 laptop comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11.This device comes with MS Office Home installation, two speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Specifications Display: 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics Processor: Intel Core i5-1155G7 Processor Speed: ‎Up to 4.5GHz

Pros Cons Beautiful IPS display No optical drive Overall great performance Battery Backup could have been better 3-cell battery with fast charging Average webcam Lightweight 16GB RAM

7. HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 It comes with a 15.6-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare display. The laptop has a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and Intel's 12th-generation i5 processor. This device runs Microsoft Windows 11.This device has pre-loaded MS Office Home, dual speakers, an internal mic, and a 720p HD camera. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor speed: ‎Up to 4.4GHz

Pros Cons Anti-glare screen Battery Backup could have been better 16 GB RAM Latest 12th-generation intel processor Pre-installed Windows 11

8. Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen This laptop boasts a compact 13.3-inch Full HD display that offers a great viewing experience. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.It comes with MS Office Home, dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Specifications Display: 13.3-inch HD display (1920 x 1080) OS: Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: Iris Xe Graphics Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 Processor speed: ‎2.4GHz (Base) - 4.2GHz (Max)

Pros Cons Beautiful display No optical drive Long battery backup Above average webcam Great performance Compact design Lightweight Great speakers

9. Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop, Intel i5-11320H This laptop offers decent visuals thanks to its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11320H processor powers this laptop. This laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home.This device has two speakers, an internal microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080) OS: Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: Intel Integrated Processor: 11th Gen Intel i5-11320H Processor speed: 3.2GHz base frequency, up to 4.2GHz max with Intel turbo boost clock

Pros Cons Great performance Average battery backup 16GB RAM Lightweight Decent webcam

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This Intel 11th-generation Intel Core i5-powered laptop is integrated with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home. It is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 4GB GDDR6, dual speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (‎1920 x 1080) OS: Windows 11 Battery: Li-Ion RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H Processor Speed: ‎3.2GHz (Base) - 4.5GHz (Max)

Pros Cons An overall good performance Average battery backup Full keyboard with backlit Average display quality Minimal design Decent quality web camera

Best 3 features for consumers

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H) 8GB DDR4 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD HP Pavilion X360 11th Gen Intel Core I5 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop, Intel i5-11320H 11th Gen Intel i5-11320H 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD

Best value for money The HP 15S delivers excellent value for your money. That's because it boasts the latest 12th Gen Intel i5 processor. A 12th gen processor is significantly faster than an 11th gen processor. As a result, it offers smooth performance and a seamless work experience day in and day out. On top of that, it is lightweight, portable and highly functional. All of these are available for ₹61,890. Best overall The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is among the best laptops under ₹70,000, thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 graphics. This laptop delivers excellent performance regardless of whether you're gaming, editing videos, rendering 3D models, or developing games.Its minimalist design and reliable performance are available at ₹68,490. How to find laptops under ₹70,000? The wide variety of laptop options can make it challenging to choose the right one.Two key factors to consider when choosing a laptop are your needs and your budget. The majority of laptops cannot be upgraded with new hardware, so it is recommended that you carefully consider your needs before narrowing down the brands and models.Gaming laptops are an excellent choice if you intend to perform intense graphic-related tasks while enjoying a decent gaming experience. It may be worth choosing a lightweight laptop if you prefer maximum mobility. In addition, some laptops come with the latest generation of processors, so you may want to consider that as well.As every device has pros and cons, choose one that fits your budget while fulfilling your needs. Before buying a laptop, paying attention to the processor, storage, RAM, GPU, battery, operating system, display, and ports is essential. Price of laptops under ₹70,000 at a glance :

Product Price in Rs HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 60,490 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 62,600 HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i5 69,990 Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 69,800 HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U 61,990 HP Pavilion X360 11th Gen Intel Core I5 69,799 HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 61,890 Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 69,990 Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop, Intel i5-11320H 65,000 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th 68,490