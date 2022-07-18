Best Mi phones: Get great features at affordable prices

This phone offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, along with an AMOLED display (1080x2400). It has a screen size of 6.67 inches and provides features such as a 2.76mm ultra-tiny punch hole.

Looking for the best Mi phоne thаt саn handle the demands of your favourite high-end gаmes withоut аny issues? Browse thrоugh this extensive list of top ten Mi smаrtphоnes аlоng with their price, key specificаtiоns, аnd pros & cons to find the ideal mоdel under yоur budget.

Xiаоmi is а privаtely оwned cоmpаny thаt designs, develоps, аnd sells smаrtphоnes, аnd оther cоnsumer electrоnics. It hаs а good reputation fоr its Аndrоid phоnes аnd tаblets – MiUI. The company sells its phones viа flаsh sаles in Indiа.

This stylish phone comes with an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The Mi 11x Pro has a screen size of 6.67 inches and features like ‎- Dual Bluetooth Audio and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

The Mi RedMi 9i Sport has an HD+ display size of 6.53 inches, along with other features including - Dual sim card slot, hotspot connectivity, HD recording, LED Flash etc.

The RedMi Note 7s comes in the colour options - Astro Moonlight White, Moonlight White, Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue. It offers an FHD+ display size of 6.3 inches with a dual sim slot.

This phone comes with a Full HD+ display size of 16.59 cm. It offers features such as Fingerprint Scanner, Gorilla Glass protection, fast charging etc.

The Mi 10T 5G flaunts an amazing screen and outstanding back design. This phone is known to offer the great features of Android.

Mi 10 is a phone like no other. From the appearance to features, everything in this phone is top-notch. It has a fast speed and a good camera, basically everything you need in a good phone.

The Mi RedMi Note 6 Pro is a budget Friendly phone that comes with features like AI studio lighting, outstanding display and much more.

With a warranty of 1 year, the Mi RedMi Note 5 Pro comes in a beautiful colour- Gold. It has features like face unlock, ProxiMity, Infrared Accelerometer and more.

The Mi 10T Pro 5G boasts an incredible back design and matte finish. It is among the best phones of Mi because of its smooth performance and outstanding features

Let’s have a look at the table below to know more about the best 3 features of each Mi phone:

Best value for money

Mi RedMi Note 6 pro is value for money if you want to buy a less expensive smartphone that provides you with the full features. This phone is budget-friendly with a 6.26-inch screen, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB ROM, which is expandable up to 256 GB.

Best overall

The best Mi phone overall is the Mi 10T 5G Mobile phone. It is neither cheap nor expensive and provides you with the best features such as hands-free access to Alexa, 64 MP Precision triple Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor, High Capacity Battery of 5000 mAh, 33W Dual Split Charging Facility, Dual Mode 5G, and Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor.

It comes with a lithium-polymer big battery and offers a talk time of 26 hours and a standby period of 535 hours.

How to find the perfect Mi phones

The perfect Mi phone is the one that fits the best according to your preferences. The best phone is the one that offers you the best Camera, RAM, storage, memory, etc. You should also choose the best amongst these phones which match your personality. It’s always tough to find the best phone for yourself.

Mi offers a wide range of phones, but it depends on the purpose for which you want to buy a phone. Depending on your preference, you can choose the best phone that gives you all the features at the best price. You can compare the prices online with different platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are Mi smartphones a merit purchase?

Yes, they are excellent. There is a significant gap between the specifications of phones by Mi and those of other phones in the same price range. Mi phones are affordable and have features like octa-core processors and good cameras.

2. Does Mi use a decent MediaTek processor?

Yes, Mi features some of the most efficient MediaTek processors. They are excellent at multitasking and can do heavy, intensive tasks thanks to their multiple cores. It can handle large documents, demanding workloads, and gaming.

3. How reliable are Mi phones?

Mi phones are very reliable as they offer great features at affordable prices. It is a budget-friendly and reliable phone for youngsters and even the old generation.

4. What characteristics of the Mi Phone make it the best?

The 4G dual SIM and dual standby make it easy to manage calls and messages on two different SIM cards. Mi phones offer various new features missing in other brands.

5. Which is the best Mi Phone for Video Recording?

All Mi phones can record videos, but the best amongst them is the Mi RedMi 9i Sport which gives you HD recording. You do not need to carry heavy cameras to the site where you want to record videos - a pocket-size phone will perform its task. It has auto zoom cameras which adjust accordingly.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. In addition, Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.