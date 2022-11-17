Story Saved
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Best Mivi mobile accessories: Here are our top picks for you

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 17, 2022 19:36 IST
Summary:

India's most popular homegrown electronics brand, Mivi, is a one-of-a-kind company focusing on audio gadgets. Its products include both true wireless stereo and wired earphones. The Hyderabad-based firm has developed an excellent brand reputation over time and is one of the most prominent brands.

Having mobile accessories like USB cables, power banks, adapters and earbuds is absolutely vital and Mivi is a dependable brand.

In addition to USB cables, power banks, adapters, and earbuds, the mobile accessories section contains smart wearables, Wireless neckbands, and TWS. Several firms are embracing an omnichannel approach to gain a more significant portion of the Indian electronics market, which is evolving remarkably as Mivi's Made-in-India audio devices with incredible features continue to gain popularity with Indian consumers. Mivi mobile phone accessory brands are game-changers in the ecosystem of the smartphone market.

MIVI is an Indian firm that creates premium smartphone accessories. In addition to speakers and earbuds, this firm offers Bluetooth earbuds, cables, adapters, and a great deal more at affordable pricing. MIVI was introduced to the market to meet the demand for reasonably priced electronic devices of excellent quality. MIVI has created a manufacturing facility in India and released its first Bluetooth speaker made in India. Regardless of whichever Mobile Accessories consumer purchases, the brand offers the best value.

Product Details

1. Mivi DuoPods A25

The studio-quality sound output of the Mivi DuoPods A25 makes it one of the greatest wireless earbuds on the market or that you've ever experienced. It has touch controls, can play music for 30 hours, and, most importantly, it's an Indian brand. Bluetooth 5.0 gives these wireless earbuds a stronger, more reliable connection. Remove the wireless earbuds from their charging case and connect them to your mobile device. A simple tap of your finger can give you control over your music and your calls. The Mivi DuoPods A25 are splashproof and sweatproof, allowing you to listen to music without concern. These cordless earbuds are designed for a tough lifestyle!

Product Specifications

Brand: Mivi

Special Features: ‎Wireless, and Universal Phone Control

Type of Connector: Bluetooth Wireless connectivity

Compatible Device: Android and iOS

Battery life: 7.5 hours

Weight of Item: 159 g

ProsCons
Touch Controls Works EffectivelyLatency Exists During Gaming
Excellent Build Quality 
Water Resistance IPX4 
cellpic
Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with 40Hours Battery, 13Mm Bass Drivers & Made in India. with Immersive Sound Quality, Voice Assistant, Touch Control (Black)
60% off 1,199 2,999
Buy now

2. Mivi Collar 2

MIVI is one of a few Indian brands whose products are entirely manufactured in India. Specifically, it provides audio financial products of high quality together with other accessories. The MIVI Collar 2 wirelessly neckband is a trendy design.

The innovative MIVI Collar 2 Bluetooth neckband is made of a silicon material that is somewhat hard but flexible and comfortable.

Product Specifications

Brand: Mivi

Special Features: Waterproof, universal phone control

Type of Connector: Wireless connectivity

Material: ‎Plastic

Battery life: Up to 17 hours

Weight of Item: 29 g

ProsCons
Better than anticipated audio qualityMicroUSB port for charging
Fast chargingAverage quality of design
Light weightNo noise cancellation
cellpic
Mivi Collar 2B Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones, 24 Hours Playtime, IPX7 Water Proof, Booming Bass, Magnetic Buds, Bluetooth 5.0 with mic (Black)
55% off 899 1,999
Buy now

3. Mivi 6 Feet Type C Cable

Mivi Nylon braided Type C cables are exceptionally strong and durable and are designed with bulletproof material. The 10.5mm aluminium covering is incredibly sleek, allowing you to plug the cables into any phone case with simplicity. Since Mivi's Type C cables are 6 feet long, you can now charge your devices in whatever is most convenient. Mivi Cables are constructed with extra-thick solid copper conductors, allowing for speedier data and charge transmission.

The AWG twisted ensures a high data transfer rate and little interference with your signals. Mivi Cables use thicker-than-average solid copper conductors for quicker charging and data transfer.

Product Specifications

Brand: Mivi

Special Features: Reversible connector, AWG twist

Type of Connector: USB Type C

Compatible Device: ‎ Charging Adapter, Smartphones

Material: Nylon braided

Weight of Item: 15 g

ProsCons
More effective and fastNo fast charging allowed
Strong and high-quality product 
Value for money 
cellpic
Mivi 6 Feet Type C Cable with Khali Tough Bullet Proof Material (Silver)
43% off 456 799
Buy now

4. Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker

Mivi, a prominent name in the industry, has launched its first “Made in India” Bluetooth speaker – Mivi Roam 2, a successor to the earlier Mivi Roam. The company has sent us a unit to test, and we have tested it for over a month. So, here’s our review of the Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth speaker.

The Mivi Roam 2 looks minimal with subtle, elegant looks making it a premium end product. The aircraft-grade Aluminium grill of this speaker stands out in the odds. The Mivi Roam 2 comes with a 5W speaker, which makes up for a great-sounding speaker with a punchy bass; in fact, the bass is the stand-out point of this speaker.

Product Specifications

Brand: Mivi

Special Features: Waterproof, Built-in Microphone

Type of Connector: Wireless, Bluetooth

Compatible Device: ‎

Battery life: Up to 24 hours

Weight of Item: 204 g

ProsCons
Good performanceAverage Microphone
Great designButton are not up to the marks
Portable, easy to carry 
cellpic
Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime,Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound,Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 and in-Built Mic with Voice Assistance-Black
63% off 1,099 2,999
Buy now

5. Mivi OAC2AMN Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter

The USB-c (male) to micro USB (female) adapter enables charging and syncing of USB-c devices using a micro USB cable; no external software or application installation is required. No additional driver or program installation is required to use this adapter; simply plug it in and start using it. It permits high-speed data transfer between your device and the OTG in addition to fast charging.

Product Specifications

Brand: Mivi

Special Features: Reversible connector, light and compact

Type of Connector: USB Type C, Micro USB

Compatible Device: ‎ one plus, MacBook, chrome book pixel, Nexus and other USB-c devices

Weight of Item: 9 g

ProsCons
Smaller, and more relevantDesign
Reversible interfaces 
Compatibility of devices 
cellpic
Mivi OAC2AMN Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter - (Space Grey)
399
Buy now

6. Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds

When you use the Mivi A350 pods, you will experience audio sound that is genuinely unique and stands out from the crowd. This sound will bring your favourite song or the latest popular movie to life, giving you an immersive entertainment experience. With the TWS earbuds, you may reach your preferred smart voice assistant with a single push. These Bluetooth earphones have two extremely strong MEMS microphones for crystal-clear calls that allow you to have listened clearly.

Product Specifications

Brand: Mivi

Special Features: Sweat proof, Fast Charging

Type of Connector: Wireless

Battery life: Up to 50 hours

Weight of Item: 145 g

ProsCons
Instant voice assistantNot Recommended For Workouts
Sturdy Built Quality 
Very Stylish Case & Earbuds 
cellpic
Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds- 50hrs Playtime * *New Launch** True Wireless Earbuds with Rich Bass,13mm Dynamic Drivers, Fast Charging, Made in India, Half in Ear, Metallic Shades, Voice Assistant- Blue
57% off 1,299 2,999
Buy now

Price of Mivi mobile accessories at a glance:

ProductPrice
Mivi DuoPods A25 1,199
Mivi Collar 2 899
Mivi 6 Feet Type C Cable 456
Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker 1,099
Mivi OAC2AMN Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter 399
Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds 1,299

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Mivi DuoPods A25Sweat proof, Dustproof1 year warrantyBlack
Mivi Collar 2Strong connecticy1 year warrantyBlack
Mivi 6 Feet Type C CableBullet Proof Material1 year warrantySilver
Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable SpeakerWaterproof1 year warrantyBlack
Mivi OAC2AMN Type-C to Micro USB OTG AdapterLight, Compact1 year warrantySpace Grey
Mivi DuoPods A350 EarbudsSweat proof, Fast charge1 year warrantyBlue

Best value for money

Mivi is an Indian accessory company well-known for its reasonably priced headphones and earbuds. The Mivi Collar 2 neckband, an entry-level set of Bluetooth earphones in the manner of a neckband that can be purchased from the firm for the price of Rs. 899, was released not too long ago. There are many excellent options in the low-priced earphone market right now, and the Mivi product is one of them.

These headphones are made from the highest quality materials, are incredibly lightweight, and are available in a beautiful variety of six colors. Although it is manufactured of plastic, it has the texture and appearance of a high-end metallic material. The buttons on the set of controls, which are located to the right of the cable, are of high quality. The overall build quality is solid, although it lacks a clicky sensation. In place of the USB Type-C port are volume buttons, a button with multiple functions, and a charging port, a micro USB port with a flap covering it.

Best overall

The sound output of the Mivi DuoPods A25 is of studio quality, making it one of the greatest wireless earbuds available in the marketplace or anything you've ever tried. You can try them out here. Turn on the Mivi DuoPods A25 wireless earbuds and enjoy their high-quality sound. Control the music and phone calls with a finger tap. The Mivi DuoPods A25 has a battery life of 7.5 hours. With the charging case, these earbuds can play music for up to 30 hours. These earbuds are sweat-proof and dust-proof, so they can last any weather conditions and give a consistent performance every time.

Regarding options for purchasing smartphone accessories, the Mivi OTG adapter is the most dependable and user-friendly choice. They have excellent rates and provide outstanding customer service, making them an excellent choice for anyone seeking high-quality goods at reasonable prices. If you want to save money on accessories for your mobile phone, you should look out for Mivi.

How to find the top Mivi mobile accessories?

Accessories for mobile devices include everything from additional batteries to Bluetooth headsets. To do with the ever-increasing popularity and need for mobile phones.

High-speed networking, wireless connectivity, user-friendliness, functionality, and aesthetic appeal are all factors that keep consumers coming back to buy accessories.

Before purchasing any item, you should confirm the manufacturer's legitimacy and dependability. Since most accessories are made by third parties, buying from authorized sellers is vital. In addition, you should verify the accessory's specifications and reviews to determine if it is functional with your smartphone.

If you are searching for a power bank that can charge almost all of your gadgets, you should choose one that is pocket-friendly and contains micro USB, Lighting, and USB-C cables.

You should purchase a set of wireless earbuds to use with your smartphone. It is always preferable to acquire a Bluetooth speaker that is easily transportable for various journeys.

With the proliferation of smartphones and other devices, it has become more difficult for users to connect them all at once. There are numerous USB A connections, and a maximum of four devices can be connected.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Mivi mobile accessories

What is the most recent product launched by Mivi?

Does Mivi feature noise cancellation?

What is the distinction between the ENC and the ANC?

What are the advantages of active noise cancellation?

How does passive noise work?

