Best Motorola mobile phones under 10,000 in India: A buying guide

Motorola phones are easy to use and are best for people who want a phone with long battery life.

Keypad phones mostly come with dual SIMs, a good 1750mAh battery, a 2.4" display, a music player, and an advanced camera. In comparison, touchscreen phones are relatively expensive as they come with Android OS and a screen size of up to 6.5 inches, plus many more advanced features. They also have front and rear cameras to capture beautiful moments and a long-lasting battery, mostly 5000 mAh. Their octa-core processor gives them an edge over other phones in faster performance. One can make the selection of the phone according to one's needs. You can refer to this guide to purchase a new Motorola mobile phone under ₹10,000. This guide depicts some of the best Motorola phones under 10,000 with complete specs. Motorola phones are easy and simple to use and are best for people who want a phone with longer battery life. Mobile phones are included in basic needs nowadays as they provide ease to click pictures, make memories, listen to music, and stay connected with your loved ones using text messaging or calling. All this can be enjoyed at a pocket-friendly amount also. Here are the best Motorola mobile phones under ₹10,000 in India. 1. Motorola a10 keypad Mobile A dual sim keypad phone with a 1.8-inch display, a Mediatek processor, and expandable memory up to 32 GB. It has 6 Indian language input choices and options to change the font size. It comes with wireless FM with a recording feature. Motorola a10 keypad Mobile is available for ₹1349. It also boasts of 6+ days of battery backup. Specifications Display:1.8 inches Form Factor:Bar Battery:1750 mAh Storage:Expandable up to 32 GB Processor:Mediatek Processor

Pros Cons Decent performance No rear camera FM with recording feature Dual sim Good battery backup

2. Motorola a50 keypad Mobile This mobile phone has a display of 1.8 inches. A dual sim keypad phone comes with a Mediatek processor and offers an expandable memory of up to 32 GB. The phone features a rear camera, music player, and the option to increase the font size. Additionally, it has 6 Indian language input options. Motorola a50 keypad Mobile is available at ₹1549. Specifications Display:1.8 inches Form Factor:Bar Battery:1750 mAh Storage:Expandable up to 32 GB Processor:Mediatek Processor

Pros Cons Decent performance No FM recording option Music Player, rear camera Dual sim Good battery backup

3. Motorola a70 keypad Mobile This Mobile has the maximum features in this price range. Apart from having a good battery life, it has a screen size of 2.4 inches. It has an advanced rear camera, a music player, and options to input text in six different Indian languages. It also provides options to increase font sizes and has an expandable memory of up to 32 GB. The phone is available in black and rose gold colours. Motorola a70 keypad Mobile is priced at ₹1849. Specifications Display: 2.4 inches Form Factor: Bar Battery: 1750 mAh Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB Processor: Mediatek Processor

Pros Cons Decent performance No FM recording option Music Player Dual sim Good battery backup Advanced Rear camera

4. Motorola G5S Plus This Mobile Phone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1080x1920 pixels and has the additional protection of Gorilla Glass 3. It features dual rear cameras and a front camera. It uses a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. It has two ports for a nanohybrid sim, an internal digital microphone, and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. Motorola G5S Plus is priced at Rs. 7,499. You must know it is a refurbished phone similar to the new one. Specifications Display: 5.5-inch Full HD, Gorilla Glass 3 protection Camera: 13+13 MP Dual rear camera with LED flash, 8 MP front camera with LED flash OS: Android v7.1.1 Nougat OS Battery life: Up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging Ram: 4 GB Storage: 64GB expandable up to 128GB SIM: Dual nano hybrid SIM with dual standby (4G+4G) Processor: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor Processor Speed: ‎2.0 GHz Speed

Pros Cons Good battery life Heavy in weight Dual rear camera Good processor High performance

5. Motorola e32s It has a 6.5-inch HD display. The Phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G37 Processor and has a 5000mAh Lithium Battery. The Phone boasts of 16 MP+ 2 MP+2MP rear camera. It also features an 8MP front camera. This fantastic phone has dual sim slots and RAM of 3GB. Motorola e32s costs ₹9,849. Specifications Display: 6.5-inch HD Camera: 16+2+2 MP Triple rear camera, 8 MP front camera OS: Android 12 Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Battery SIM: Dual SIM(4G+4G) Ram: 3 GB Storage: 32 GB Processor: Mediatek Helio G37 Processor

Pros Cons 6.5-inch HD display Less RAM Dual Sim Good rear and front camera

Price of Motorola mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim ₹ 1,349 Motorola a50 keypad Mobile Dual Sim ₹ 1,549 Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim ₹ 1,849 Motorola G5S Plus ₹ 7,499 Motorola e32s ₹ 9,849

Best 3 Features For You Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Motorola Mobile Phones under Rs. 10,000:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Motorola a10 keypad Mobile FM recording feature Expandable memory up to 32 GB Option to increase text size Motorola a50 keypad Mobile Music player Loud sound 6 Indian language input options Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Advanced rear camera Loud sound Best 2.4” display Motorola G5S Plus Dual nano hybrid sim 13+13MP dual rear camera, 8 MP front camera Android v7.1.1 Nougat operating system Motorola e32s 16MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera 3 GB RAM Android 12 OS