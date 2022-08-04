Story Saved
Best Motorola mobile phones under 10,000 in India: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 04, 2022 18:11 IST
Summary:

Best Motorola mobile phones under 10,000: Below is the list of mobile phones, including both touchscreen and keypad. Buy any as per your requirements.

product info
Motorola phones are easy to use and are best for people who want a phone with long battery life.

Keypad phones mostly come with dual SIMs, a good 1750mAh battery, a 2.4" display, a music player, and an advanced camera. In comparison, touchscreen phones are relatively expensive as they come with Android OS and a screen size of up to 6.5 inches, plus many more advanced features.

They also have front and rear cameras to capture beautiful moments and a long-lasting battery, mostly 5000 mAh. Their octa-core processor gives them an edge over other phones in faster performance.

One can make the selection of the phone according to one's needs.

You can refer to this guide to purchase a new Motorola mobile phone under 10,000. This guide depicts some of the best Motorola phones under 10,000 with complete specs.

Motorola phones are easy and simple to use and are best for people who want a phone with longer battery life. Mobile phones are included in basic needs nowadays as they provide ease to click pictures, make memories, listen to music, and stay connected with your loved ones using text messaging or calling. All this can be enjoyed at a pocket-friendly amount also.

Here are the best Motorola mobile phones under 10,000 in India.

1. Motorola a10 keypad Mobile

A dual sim keypad phone with a 1.8-inch display, a Mediatek processor, and expandable memory up to 32 GB. It has 6 Indian language input choices and options to change the font size.

It comes with wireless FM with a recording feature. Motorola a10 keypad Mobile is available for 1349. It also boasts of 6+ days of battery backup.

Specifications

Display:1.8 inches

Form Factor:Bar

Battery:1750 mAh

Storage:Expandable up to 32 GB

Processor:Mediatek Processor

ProsCons
Decent performanceNo rear camera
FM with recording feature 
Dual sim 
Good battery backup 
cellpic
Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB,FM with 1750 mAh Battery, Dark Blue
14% off 1,399 1,630
Buy now

2. Motorola a50 keypad Mobile

This mobile phone has a display of 1.8 inches. A dual sim keypad phone comes with a Mediatek processor and offers an expandable memory of up to 32 GB. The phone features a rear camera, music player, and the option to increase the font size. Additionally, it has 6 Indian language input options.

Motorola a50 keypad Mobile is available at 1549.

Specifications

Display:1.8 inches

Form Factor:Bar

Battery:1750 mAh

Storage:Expandable up to 32 GB

Processor:Mediatek Processor

ProsCons
Decent performanceNo FM recording option
Music Player, rear camera 
Dual sim 
Good battery backup 
cellpic
Motorola a50 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB,Camera with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold
15% off 1,699 1,999
Buy now

3. Motorola a70 keypad Mobile

This Mobile has the maximum features in this price range. Apart from having a good battery life, it has a screen size of 2.4 inches. It has an advanced rear camera, a music player, and options to input text in six different Indian languages. It also provides options to increase font sizes and has an expandable memory of up to 32 GB. The phone is available in black and rose gold colours.

Motorola a70 keypad Mobile is priced at 1849.

Specifications

Display: 2.4 inches

Form Factor: Bar

Battery: 1750 mAh

Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB

Processor: Mediatek Processor

ProsCons
Decent performanceNo FM recording option
Music Player 
Dual sim 
Good battery backup 
Advanced Rear camera 
cellpic
Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB,Camera, 2.4 inch Screen with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold
28% off 1,789 2,500
Buy now

4. Motorola G5S Plus

This Mobile Phone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1080x1920 pixels and has the additional protection of Gorilla Glass 3. It features dual rear cameras and a front camera. It uses a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor.

It has two ports for a nanohybrid sim, an internal digital microphone, and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. Motorola G5S Plus is priced at Rs. 7,499.

You must know it is a refurbished phone similar to the new one.

Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD, Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Camera: 13+13 MP Dual rear camera with LED flash, 8 MP front camera with LED flash

OS: Android v7.1.1 Nougat OS

Battery life: Up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging

Ram: 4 GB

Storage: 64GB expandable up to 128GB

SIM: Dual nano hybrid SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Processor: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Processor Speed: ‎2.0 GHz Speed

ProsCons
Good battery lifeHeavy in weight
Dual rear camera 
Good processor 
High performance 
cellpic
(Renewed) MOTOROLA G5S Plus 64gb (Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Motorola e32s

It has a 6.5-inch HD display. The Phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G37 Processor and has a 5000mAh Lithium Battery. The Phone boasts of 16 MP+ 2 MP+2MP rear camera. It also features an 8MP front camera.

This fantastic phone has dual sim slots and RAM of 3GB. Motorola e32s costs 9,849.

Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD

Camera: 16+2+2 MP Triple rear camera, 8 MP front camera

OS: Android 12

Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Battery

SIM: Dual SIM(4G+4G)

Ram: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Processor: Mediatek Helio G37 Processor

ProsCons
6.5-inch HD displayLess RAM
Dual Sim 
Good rear and front camera 
cellpic
MOTOROLA e32s (Misty Silver, 3GB RAM 32GB Storage)
25% off 9,240 12,299
Buy now

Price of Motorola mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim 1,349
Motorola a50 keypad Mobile Dual Sim 1,549
Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim 1,849
Motorola G5S Plus 7,499
Motorola e32s 9,849

Best 3 Features For You

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Motorola Mobile Phones under Rs. 10,000:

Product Feature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Motorola a10 keypad MobileFM recording featureExpandable memory up to 32 GBOption to increase text size
Motorola a50 keypad MobileMusic playerLoud sound6 Indian language input options
Motorola a70 keypad MobileAdvanced rear cameraLoud soundBest 2.4” display
Motorola G5S PlusDual nano hybrid sim13+13MP dual rear camera, 8 MP front cameraAndroid v7.1.1 Nougat operating system
Motorola e32s16MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera3 GB RAMAndroid 12 OS

Best value for money Motorola mobile phone under 10,000

Motorola's G5S Plus is the best value-for-money phone available under 10,000. With its bigger screen size of 5.5 inches, it has a high-performing Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It comes with a 13+13 MP dual rear camera with LED flash and an 8 MP front camera with LED flash. These high-quality features are hard to get in this price range. This phone is refurbished; hence, it is offered at this reasonable price. The price of the Motorola G5S is 7,499.

Best overall Motorola mobile phone under 10,000

This Motorola e32s comes with a 6.5-inch display, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. It features a 16+2+2MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. All these features add up to make it one of the best mobile phones in this price range. This mobile phone is perfect for people looking for a phone with a good screen size. It also has a good battery backup and reliable performance. All the features at this price come as a bonus deal.

How to find the perfect Motorola mobile phone under 10,000?

With too many options available, it is always challenging to choose the right phone. In today's world, where new features are added to gadgets daily, selecting the right one can be tedious. The phone is the most basic necessity today; therefore, you must choose it carefully.

The two essential things to keep in mind while buying anything new are your needs and the budget. Go through your requirements carefully while shortlisting, as it will be essential in your routine.

Consider your nature of work while selecting the phone as touchscreens are more prone to cracks on falling, so if your job requires more physical work and your phone is prone to falling often, then you should always opt for keypad phones.

Every phone has advantages and disadvantages, so selecting the one which fulfils your needs is always the best option. Don't forget the budget while making this selection. The processor, battery, operating system, RAM, storage, display, and camera must be carefully considered before making the final decision.

FAQs

1. Should specifications of the processor be kept in mind while selecting a phone?

The processor is an essential part of any mobile phone. Every command given by the user is received by the processor and executed further. Furthermore, the speed with which the applications run on your phone depends on the processor type. So, the first thing you should check while buying a phone is its processor.

2. What is a hybrid dual SIM slot in a mobile phone?

In general, the term hybrid refers to multiple combinations, and dual means two. So, the phone with this feature has 2 SIM slots in which the user is free to use each slot. The phone can be used as a dual SIM phone by placing nano sim cards in each slot, or it can be used as a single SIM phone by placing a SIM in one slot and a micro SD card in another slot to increase the phone's storage.

3. What is a renewed or refurbished phone?

A refurbished phone means that the product has been used earlier and is not brand new. Don't worry; these phones have been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned to work like new. Though, it may have a few visible signs of earlier use.

4. Is it OK to purchase a refurbished phone?

Nowadays, people change their phones too early, and generally, phones are in good condition. The seller also ensures that it is working properly and is available to you in a new-like condition. You can get a refurbished phone at an excellent price; therefore, costly phones can easily fall into your budget if they are refurbished.

You can be proud of yourself also, as you have contributed to reducing electronic waste for your mother planet.

5. Why Motorola?

Motorola as a company is very promising and always focuses on good quality rather than stylish looks. The highlighting part is that Motorola phones are budget-friendly. Furthermore, the battery life of Motorola phones has always been a topic of praise among its users.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

