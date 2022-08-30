Best Nokia mobile phones under 12,000

Nokia mobile phones under ₹ 12,000 are known for clicking stellar images.

Nokia used to be a household name when mobiles were new in the Indian market. They dominated the mobile phone market till the late 2000s. Nokia was known for its excellent hardware, but the software was sub-par. Nokia lost its market once android phones came in, but in 2017, after a long lull, it made a comeback. Nokia mobile phones are known for their excellent build quality, imaging capabilities, and innovative designs. Here is a comprehensive list of the 10 best Nokia mobile phones under 12000 you can choose from. Select a Nokia mobile phone as per your budget and preferred features. Thinking of buying a mobile phone? Here’s a list of the best Nokia mobile phones under ₹12000. 1. Nokia 3.1 A compact device, this Nokia phone comes with a wide display screen. Nokia 3.1 is a popular choice phone among Nokia mobile phones under 12000. With a powerful processor, watch videos, play games, or shuffle between apps to get the best out of your smartphone. Specification Screen size – 5.2 inches Processor – MediaTek MT6750 Octa-core (1.5 GHz) RAM - 2 GB Internal storage – 16 GB Camera – 13 MP Rear camera, 8 MP front camera Operating system – android 08 Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons Good processor speed Memory very less Sturdy phone Bluetooth, Wi-Fi enabled

2. Nokia C30 Nokia C30 comes with a beautiful big display screen. This phone also has a fingerprint scanner and face recognition features. This phone not only provides you with an amazing camera experience but also offers you 40 hours of phone talk time. Additionally, this phone also provides a 1-year replacement guarantee. Specification Screen size – 6.82 inches Processor – unisoc 1.6Ghz octa-core SC9863A RAM - 3 GB Internal storage – 32 GB Camera – 13MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera Operating system – android R Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons Expandable storage up to 256 GB Large and heavy Huge screen size 3-day battery life

3. Nokia 3.2 The Nokia 3.2 smartphone, with its extra large HD+screen and a 19:9 display ratio, also has a battery life of up to 2 days. The inbuilt cameras are excellent for capturing your life’s beautiful memories. This phone also offers quick access to google assist. Specification Screen size – 6.26 inches Processor – qualcomm snapdragon 429 RAM - 3 GB Internal storage – 32 GB Camera – 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera Operating system – android 9 Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons Face recognition feature Lagging when multi-tab in use Expandable storage up to 400 GB Dual-standby

4. Nokia G20 The Nokia G 20 mobile phone is one of the best in the under Rs.12000 range. It offers a complete package with a good processor, excellent battery, and a powerful camera with AI imaging modes. With a battery life of up to 3 days, this phone offers 27 hours of talk time and 29 hours of standby time. It renders an immersive view because of the 21:9 aspect ratio with a brightness boost and teardrop display. Some additional features include a side fingerprint sensor. It comes with a pre-fitted screen protector and a separate protective case. Specification Screen size – 6.5 inches Processor – qualcomm snapdragon 460 RAM - 4 GB Internal storage – 64 GB Camera – 48 MP Operating system – android 11 Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons Advanced AI-imaging camera Slightly bulky Good battery backup Fingerprint recognition

5. Nokia 3.4 Fjord Nokia 3.4 mobile phones, with their software and security updates, consistently keeps you ahead. You can also get the perfect shot anytime, anywhere with its triple camera AI imaging ultra-wide lens. This durable phone comes with a fingerprint unlocking system. Nokia 3.4 also has 2 days of battery life with complete usage, including gaming, calling, video streaming, SMS, browsing, and using apps. Specification Screen size – 6.39 inches Processor – MediaTek G35 processor RAM - 4 GB Internal storage – 64 GB Camera – 13MP + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth triple camera Operating system – android 10 Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons Good camera Comparatively low battery life Triple camera Nice display

6. Nokia C01 Plus Make every moment count with the Nokia C01 plus mobile phone with 4G connectivity and HDR. With cameras and flash on both sides, it is one of the best handsets for new smartphone users. The long-lasting battery ensures you are connected for more extended periods. Specification Screen size – 5.45 inches Processor – unisoc 1.6Ghz octa-core SC9863A RAM - 2 GB Internal storage – 16 GB Camera – 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras Operating system – android 11 (go edition) Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months accessories

Pros Cons 1-year replacement guarantee Not the best camera Expandable memory up to 128 GB AI-powered face unlock

7. Nokia 2.3 The AI-powered Nokia 2.3 comes in a distinctive premium design. The rear surface is nano etched and ceramic satin coated. This phone offers your own personal assistant with a dedicated button for google assistant. A single charge ensures a 2-day battery life for this smartphone. Specification Screen size – 6.2 inches Processor – mediatek Helio A22 RAM - 2 GB Internal storage – 32 GB Camera – 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera Operating system – android 10 Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons Biometric face recognition Slow speed Google assistant button Ambient light sensor

8. Nokia G10 If you are looking for a good smartphone with good screen size and excellent battery backup, Nokia G10 is one of the most recommended phones under 12000. It uses Hyper-engine technology to furnish a speed of 2.0 GHz. The phone camera with enhanced imagery ensures you are always ready to capture special moments. Combine that with a side fingerprint sensor and face recognition technology, and you’ve got a prized possession as a phone. It also has 26 hours of talk time and 3 days of battery life. Specification Screen size – 6.5 inches Processor – MTK Helio G25 Octa-core 8x A53 2.0GHz RAM - 4 GB Internal storage – 64 GB Camera – 13MP triple rear camera & 8MP front camera Operating system – android 11(go edition) Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons Excellent processing power Sometimes gets heated while charging Expandable storage Triple rear camera

9. Nokia C20 Plus The Nokia C20 Plus is a fantastic phone that has been tested rigorously and finished in a beautiful and timeless design. This is an ideal phone if you are working or upskilling from the phone and not just unwinding. The big-sized screen gives a clear vision, and the phone frees up its memory for better running your favourite apps and multitasking. It comes with a talk time of 27 hours. Specification Screen size – 6.5 inches Processor – unisoc 1.6Ghz octa-core SC9863A RAM - 2 GB Internal storage – 32 GB Camera – 8MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera. Operating system – android 11(go edition) Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons 1-year replacement guarantee Sometimes the laggy user interface 2-day battery life Face unlock

10. Nokia 2660 4G Flip Smart Phone Nokia 2660 4G flip phone is known for its durability and has been rigorously tested to ensure the same. The tough polycarbonate body of the phone comes in three elegant colours blue, black, and red. You can store photos of your loved ones with an expanded storage space using micro SDHC. It is HAC-compatible, which makes it a good choice for the elderly. Specification Screen size – 2.8 inches Processor – unisoc T107 1.0 GHz cortex-A7 RAM - 128 MB Internal storage – 48 MB Camera – 0.3 MP rear camera Operating system – S30+ Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons Comes with hearing aid compatibility No camera for selfies Compact size MP3 player

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature -2 Feature -3 Nokia 3.1 Resolution-1280 x 720 pixels Battery power 2990 Sim-dual Nokia C30 Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels Battery power 6000 Sim-dual Nokia 3.2 Resolution- 720 x 1520 pixels Battery power-4000 Sim-dual Nokia G20 Resolution-1600 x 720 pixels Battery power-5050 Sim-dual Nokia 3.4 Resolution-720 x 1560 pixels Battery power-4000 Sim-dual Nokia C01 plus Resolution-720 x 1440 pixels Battery power-3000 Sim-dual Nokia 2.3 Resolution-720 x 1520 pixels Battery power-4000 Sim-dual Nokia G10 Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels Battery power-5050 Sim-dual Nokia C20 plus Resolution-720 x 1600 pixels Battery power-5000 Sim-dual Nokia 2660 4G flip smartphone Resolution-240 x 320 pixels Battery power-1450 Sim-single

Best value for money The Nokia 3.4 Fjord model is known to be a complete package in the affordable category. Its 6.39-inch display screen, smart design, and capable camera make the all round user experience enjoyable. Even though it falls in the mid-budget range, there is no compromise on the specifications. Best overall product The Nokia G10, a good option for new smartphone users, is a relatively newer addition to the Nokia phone family. The battery life of this runs for about three days, and additionally, the Helio G25 chipset installed draws minimal power. This phone, with three cameras, also has a unique feature, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phones under ₹12,000 Today, smartphones have become a part of life. And, with many buying options, it is important to consider a few basic features before buying one. Display Screen Size: A superior quality display with a good resolution and pixel density ensure the screen is clear and visible under sunlight. Memory Storage: Look for a mobile phone with the best possible memory size in your budget as it is used to store the OS, all apps, videos, songs, and photos. However, most smartphones also come with expandable memory. RAM: Always opt for a handset with higher RAM as it improves the overall performance. Nokia mobile phones under ₹12000 In India ar a glance: Price of best Nokia mobile phones under ₹12,000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Nokia 3.1 9499 Nokia C30 9999 Nokia 3.2 10393 Nokia G20 11990 Nokia 3.4 Fjord 11499 Nokia C01 plus 6110 Nokia 2.3 7990 Nokia G10 11498 Nokia C20 plus 7999 Nokia 2660 4G flip smartphone 10999