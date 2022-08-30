Story Saved
Best Nokia mobile phones under 12,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 29, 2022 16:23 IST
Summary:

If you plan to buy a smartphone, Nokia has a good range, from old classics to phones with high-end specs.

Nokia mobile phones under 12,000 are known for clicking stellar images.

Nokia used to be a household name when mobiles were new in the Indian market. They dominated the mobile phone market till the late 2000s. Nokia was known for its excellent hardware, but the software was sub-par. Nokia lost its market once android phones came in, but in 2017, after a long lull, it made a comeback.

Nokia mobile phones are known for their excellent build quality, imaging capabilities, and innovative designs. Here is a comprehensive list of the 10 best Nokia mobile phones under 12000 you can choose from. Select a Nokia mobile phone as per your budget and preferred features. Thinking of buying a mobile phone? Here’s a list of the best Nokia mobile phones under 12000.

1. Nokia 3.1

A compact device, this Nokia phone comes with a wide display screen. Nokia 3.1 is a popular choice phone among Nokia mobile phones under 12000. With a powerful processor, watch videos, play games, or shuffle between apps to get the best out of your smartphone.

Specification

Screen size – 5.2 inches

Processor – MediaTek MT6750 Octa-core (1.5 GHz)

RAM - 2 GB

Internal storage – 16 GB

Camera – 13 MP Rear camera, 8 MP front camera

Operating system – android 08

Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
Good processor speedMemory very less
Sturdy phone 
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi enabled 
cellpic
Nokia 3.1 (Blue, 32GB)
Nokia 3.1 (Blue, 32GB)

2. Nokia C30

Nokia C30 comes with a beautiful big display screen. This phone also has a fingerprint scanner and face recognition features. This phone not only provides you with an amazing camera experience but also offers you 40 hours of phone talk time. Additionally, this phone also provides a 1-year replacement guarantee.

Specification

Screen size – 6.82 inches

Processor – unisoc 1.6Ghz octa-core SC9863A

RAM - 3 GB

Internal storage – 32 GB

Camera – 13MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera

Operating system – android R

Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
Expandable storage up to 256 GBLarge and heavy
Huge screen size 
3-day battery life 
cellpic
Nokia C30, 6000 mAh Battery, 6.82 Inch HD+ Screen, 3 + 32GB Memory (White)
20% off 9,999 12,499
Buy now

3. Nokia 3.2

The Nokia 3.2 smartphone, with its extra large HD+screen and a 19:9 display ratio, also has a battery life of up to 2 days. The inbuilt cameras are excellent for capturing your life’s beautiful memories. This phone also offers quick access to google assist.

Specification

Screen size – 6.26 inches

Processor – qualcomm snapdragon 429

RAM - 3 GB

Internal storage – 32 GB

Camera – 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera

Operating system – android 9

Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
Face recognition featureLagging when multi-tab in use
Expandable storage up to 400 GB 
Dual-standby 
cellpic
Nokia 3.2 (Steel, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
16% off 10,393 12,399
Buy now

4. Nokia G20

The Nokia G 20 mobile phone is one of the best in the under Rs.12000 range. It offers a complete package with a good processor, excellent battery, and a powerful camera with AI imaging modes. With a battery life of up to 3 days, this phone offers 27 hours of talk time and 29 hours of standby time. It renders an immersive view because of the 21:9 aspect ratio with a brightness boost and teardrop display. Some additional features include a side fingerprint sensor. It comes with a pre-fitted screen protector and a separate protective case.

Specification

Screen size – 6.5 inches

Processor – qualcomm snapdragon 460

RAM - 4 GB

Internal storage – 64 GB

Camera – 48 MP

Operating system – android 11

Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
Advanced AI-imaging cameraSlightly bulky
Good battery backup 
Fingerprint recognition 
cellpic
5. Nokia 3.4 Fjord

Nokia 3.4 mobile phones, with their software and security updates, consistently keeps you ahead. You can also get the perfect shot anytime, anywhere with its triple camera AI imaging ultra-wide lens. This durable phone comes with a fingerprint unlocking system. Nokia 3.4 also has 2 days of battery life with complete usage, including gaming, calling, video streaming, SMS, browsing, and using apps.

Specification

Screen size – 6.39 inches

Processor – MediaTek G35 processor

RAM - 4 GB

Internal storage – 64 GB

Camera – 13MP + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth triple camera

Operating system – android 10

Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
Good cameraComparatively low battery life
Triple camera 
Nice display 
cellpic
Nokia 3.4 Fjord, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage
18% off 11,499 13,999
Buy now

6. Nokia C01 Plus

Make every moment count with the Nokia C01 plus mobile phone with 4G connectivity and HDR. With cameras and flash on both sides, it is one of the best handsets for new smartphone users. The long-lasting battery ensures you are connected for more extended periods.

Specification

Screen size – 5.45 inches

Processor – unisoc 1.6Ghz octa-core SC9863A

RAM - 2 GB

Internal storage – 16 GB

Camera – 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras

Operating system – android 11 (go edition)

Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months accessories

ProsCons
1-year replacement guaranteeNot the best camera
Expandable memory up to 128 GB 
AI-powered face unlock 
cellpic
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Blue)
14% off 6,021 6,990
Buy now

7. Nokia 2.3

The AI-powered Nokia 2.3 comes in a distinctive premium design. The rear surface is nano etched and ceramic satin coated. This phone offers your own personal assistant with a dedicated button for google assistant. A single charge ensures a 2-day battery life for this smartphone.

Specification

Screen size – 6.2 inches

Processor – mediatek Helio A22

RAM - 2 GB

Internal storage – 32 GB

Camera – 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera

Operating system – android 10

Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
Biometric face recognitionSlow speed
Google assistant button 
Ambient light sensor 
cellpic
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual Rear Camera, Cyan Green
27% off 7,990 10,999
Buy now

8. Nokia G10

If you are looking for a good smartphone with good screen size and excellent battery backup, Nokia G10 is one of the most recommended phones under 12000. It uses Hyper-engine technology to furnish a speed of 2.0 GHz. The phone camera with enhanced imagery ensures you are always ready to capture special moments. Combine that with a side fingerprint sensor and face recognition technology, and you’ve got a prized possession as a phone. It also has 26 hours of talk time and 3 days of battery life.

Specification

Screen size – 6.5 inches

Processor – MTK Helio G25 Octa-core 8x A53 2.0GHz

RAM - 4 GB

Internal storage – 64 GB

Camera – 13MP triple rear camera & 8MP front camera

Operating system – android 11(go edition)

Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
Excellent processing powerSometimes gets heated while charging
Expandable storage 
Triple rear camera 
cellpic
Nokia G10, 6.5" (16.51 cm) HD+ Screen, 5050 mAh Battery, Triple Camera, 4 + 64GB Memory (Dark Blue)
18% off 11,498 13,999
Buy now

9. Nokia C20 Plus

The Nokia C20 Plus is a fantastic phone that has been tested rigorously and finished in a beautiful and timeless design. This is an ideal phone if you are working or upskilling from the phone and not just unwinding. The big-sized screen gives a clear vision, and the phone frees up its memory for better running your favourite apps and multitasking. It comes with a talk time of 27 hours.

Specification

Screen size – 6.5 inches

Processor – unisoc 1.6Ghz octa-core SC9863A

RAM - 2 GB

Internal storage – 32 GB

Camera – 8MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera.

Operating system – android 11(go edition)

Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
1-year replacement guaranteeSometimes the laggy user interface
2-day battery life 
Face unlock 
cellpic
NOKIA C20+ TA-1366 DS 2/32 BL (Ocean Blue)
24% off 7,999 10,499
Buy now

10. Nokia 2660 4G Flip Smart Phone

Nokia 2660 4G flip phone is known for its durability and has been rigorously tested to ensure the same. The tough polycarbonate body of the phone comes in three elegant colours blue, black, and red. You can store photos of your loved ones with an expanded storage space using micro SDHC. It is HAC-compatible, which makes it a good choice for the elderly.

Specification

Screen size – 2.8 inches

Processor – unisoc T107 1.0 GHz cortex-A7

RAM - 128 MB

Internal storage – 48 MB

Camera – 0.3 MP rear camera

Operating system – S30+

Warranty – 1 year for device, 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
Comes with hearing aid compatibilityNo camera for selfies
Compact size 
MP3 player 
cellpic
Nokia 2660 4G Flip Smartphone Blue
34% off 9,900 14,999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature -2Feature -3
Nokia 3.1Resolution-1280 x 720 pixelsBattery  power 2990 Sim-dual
Nokia C30Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels Battery power 6000Sim-dual
Nokia 3.2 Resolution- 720 x 1520 pixels Battery power-4000Sim-dual
Nokia G20 Resolution-1600 x 720 pixels Battery power-5050Sim-dual
Nokia 3.4 Resolution-720 x 1560 pixels Battery power-4000Sim-dual
Nokia C01 plus Resolution-720 x 1440 pixels Battery power-3000Sim-dual
Nokia 2.3 Resolution-720 x 1520 pixels Battery power-4000Sim-dual
Nokia G10 Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels Battery power-5050Sim-dual
Nokia C20 plus Resolution-720 x 1600 pixels Battery power-5000Sim-dual
Nokia 2660 4G flip smartphone Resolution-240 x 320 pixels Battery power-1450Sim-single

Best value for money

The Nokia 3.4 Fjord model is known to be a complete package in the affordable category. Its 6.39-inch display screen, smart design, and capable camera make the all round user experience enjoyable. Even though it falls in the mid-budget range, there is no compromise on the specifications.

Best overall product

The Nokia G10, a good option for new smartphone users, is a relatively newer addition to the Nokia phone family. The battery life of this runs for about three days, and additionally, the Helio G25 chipset installed draws minimal power. This phone, with three cameras, also has a unique feature, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phones under 12,000

Today, smartphones have become a part of life. And, with many buying options, it is important to consider a few basic features before buying one.

Display Screen Size: A superior quality display with a good resolution and pixel density ensure the screen is clear and visible under sunlight.

Memory Storage: Look for a mobile phone with the best possible memory size in your budget as it is used to store the OS, all apps, videos, songs, and photos. However, most smartphones also come with expandable memory.

RAM: Always opt for a handset with higher RAM as it improves the overall performance.

Nokia mobile phones under 12000 In India ar a glance:

Price of best Nokia mobile phones under 12,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Nokia 3.19499
Nokia C309999
Nokia 3.210393
Nokia G2011990
Nokia 3.4 Fjord11499
Nokia C01 plus6110
Nokia 2.37990
Nokia G1011498
Nokia C20 plus7999
Nokia 2660 4G flip smartphone10999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

