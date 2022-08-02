Story Saved
Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Best phones under 10,000 in 2022: Redmi, Nokia, Lenovo top the charts

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 02, 2022 19:01 IST
Summary:

We have put together this list of the best phones under 10,000 that are available on Amazon. We took a look at each phone in detail and have included each phone’s pros and cons.

product info
Phones under 10,000 offer value for money and come with adequate features.

Most people own a mobile phone. But it has become increasingly difficult to choose a good mobile phone with the growing number of options now available, that too under 10,000. When buying a mobile phone, you need to consider several factors. The first factor to consider when buying a mobile phone is its price. You need to ensure that you get value for money when you buy it. If possible, try looking at other similar models before deciding which one to buy.

1. Redmi 9A Sport

Affordable performance comes with the Redmi 9A Sport. An aspect ratio of 20:9 is offered by the 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Redmi 9A Sport is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor. You can go for either the variant with the 2GB RAM, or the one with the 3GB RAM. In addition, the Redmi 9A Sport packs a powerful 5000 mAh battery. These specifications make it possible to run multiple apps on the phone without any lag.

  • Display: 6.53-inch (720x1600)
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • RAM: 2GB / 3GB
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Battery capacity: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android
ProsCons
Great value for money, as it comes with a good camera and a large battery that lasts for long hoursLow memory space and storage space
Looks and feels premium, even though it is a budget phone 
cellpic
Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
13% off 6,999 7,999
Buy now

2. Realme Narzo 50i

The realme Narzo 50i offers a full HD display, as well as long battery life and good gaming performance. The 5000 mAh battery provides up to 43 days of standby time. The 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and the 16.5 cm (6.5 inch) screen lets you enjoy games, videos, and more without distractions because of its large size. And with its Super Power Saving Mode, it lets you play games, videos, and more even on the lowest battery power.

  • Display: 6.50-inch (720x1600)
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Rear Camera: 8MP
  • RAM: 2GB, 4GB
  • Storage: 32GB, 64GB
  • Battery capacity: 5000mAh
  • OS:Android 11
ProsCons
LightweightPoor camera quality
budget friendly  
Battery Life 
cellpic
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 2GB RAM+32GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
6% off 7,499 7,999
Buy now

3. OPPO A15s

The Oppo A15s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 4230 mAh battery and runs on Android. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Oppo A15s on the rear packs a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. The Oppo A15s keeps itself cool with its 5GHz cooling technology and features an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

  • Display: 6.52-inch
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio P35
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Battery capacity: 4230 mAh
  • OS: Android
ProsCons
Battery lifeAverage performance
Good designPoor night time shots
Fast fingerprint sensorPlastic body
Decent shots in daylight cameras 
cellpic
OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) With No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
21% off 10,990 13,990
Buy now

4. Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A is a smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM. The Redmi 10A is a smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 10A comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1600 pixels (HD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Redmi 10A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

  • Display: 6.53-inch (720x1600)
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Rear Camera: 13MP
  • RAM: 3GB, 4GB
  • Storage: 32GB, 64GB
  • Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
  • OS: Android
ProsCons
Battery lifeCamera quality
Screen size Only 10W charging support
Built qualityBloatware
Fingerprint scanner 
cellpic
Redmi 10 (Pacific Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
16% off 10,899 12,999
Buy now

5. Jio Phone Next

Jio Phone Next is a low-cost mobile phone, which has been launched by Jio in India. The mobile phone comes with a wide range of features that includes a 5.45-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It also has Gorilla Glass protection for its display screen. Jio Phone Next comes with a quad-core Qualcomm 215 processor, which makes it a powerful choice in its segment. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie operating system and comes equipped with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage.

  • Display: 5.45-inch (720x1440)
  • Processor: Qualcomm 215
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Rear Camera: 13MP
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 16GB
  • Battery Capacity: 3500 mAh
  • OS: Android
Pros Cons
Regional language support      Screen size is small
Stock UILow battery 
cellpic
JioPhone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone
37% off 4,599 7,299
Buy now

6. I KALL K570 Smartphone

I Kall K570 is a phone with an HD display and 4GB RAM. This device has a USB Type-C interface for fast charging, internal memory of 64GB, 64GB expandable memory, 4G LTE connectivity, and other features. The I Kall K570 has a front camera of 13MP with flash and features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. The I Kall Connect K570 is a smartphone that is worth its price. It has all the features you need, including GPS, a fingerprint scanner, and a nice display.

  • 4 GB RAM
  • 13 MP front camera
  • 64 GB storage
  • 20 MP rear camera
  • 5000 mAh battery
  • 6.53 inches IPS LCD display
  • Android v10 (Q) OS
ProsCons
Battery lifeBuilt quality
Camera qualityDisplay quality 
StorageNo fingerprint Sensor
cellpic
IKALL K570 Smartphone (6.53HD+, 4GB, 64GB) (Sky Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Nokia C01 Plus 4G

The Nokia C01 Plus 4G is a powerful smartphone with a large, sharp screen that can fit perfectly in your hand. Featuring an octa-core processor and 4G connectivity, the C01 will keep you connected for longer between charges. Save data and storage space with Android 11 and enjoy better privacy and usability. This simple-to-use device will keep you connected for longer between charges with its long-lasting battery.

  • CPU: Octa-core
  • Storage: 16GB (Expandable up to 128GB)
  • RAM: 2 GB RAM
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Rear Camera: 5 MP
  • Display: 5.45 Inches
  • OS: Android 11
ProsCons
Built qualityBloatware
Stock androidCamera quality
Good battery lifeDisplay quality
cellpic
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Blue)
12% off 6,170 6,999
Buy now

8. Lava X2

The Lava X2 comes with a 6.50-inch display and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with 2GB of RAM, and is powered by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Lava X2 on the rear packs an 8-MP camera. The Lava X2 is a uniquely designed smartphone that is powered by a massive battery and delivers long-lasting power.

  • Display: 6.50-inch
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Rear Camera: 8MP
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Battery Capacity: 5,000 mAh
  • OS: Android 11
ProsCons
Battery lifeCamera quality
Built qualityLow performance
 Slow connectivity
cellpic
Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan) | Fingerprint Sensor | Octa Core Mediatek Processor | 6.5" HD+ Display | 8MP Dual AI Camera | 5000 mAh Battery | Type-C Charger
13% off 6,999 7,999
Buy now

9. Lenovo A5

Lenovo A5 is powered by a 1.5 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor and 2GB of RAM. It comes with a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 4000 mAh battery. The phone offers a 5.45-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1440 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Lenovo A5 is a phone that brings you high-quality details from the front and back, with great sound quality.

  • Display: 5.45-inch
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Processor: MediaTek MT6739
  • Rear camera: 13 MP
  • Storage: 32GB
  • RAM: 2GB
  • OS: Android 8.1
  • Battery Capacity: 4000 mAh
ProsCons
Screen size Built quality
Battery lifeStorage
 Camera quality
cellpic
Lenovo A5 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

10. POCO C31

The Poco C31 is a flagship smartphone manufactured by Poco that runs on the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. On the front of the phone, there is a display measuring 6.53 inches with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. A MediaTek Helio G35 processor is used in the Poco C31, which is an octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM. The Poco C31 runs on Android 10, and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Display: 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Performance: MediaTek Helio G35
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Custom Ui: MIUI
ProsCons
Decent batteryNo special modification
Gradient designPlastic body
Large display 
Decent camera 
cellpic
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
26% off 8,880 11,999
Buy now

Price of phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi 9A Sport 6,999
Realme Narzo 50i 8,999
OPPO A15s 9,990
Redmi 10A 9,499
Jio Phone Next  4469
I KALL K570 Smartphone 7,999
Nokia C01 Plus 4G 6,799
Lava X2 6,999
Lenovo A5 7,990
POCO C31  9,299

Best 3 Features for Consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 9A Sport5000mAh Li-Polymer battery 13MP main camera with Robust MediaTek Helio G25 chipset
Realme Narzo 50i5000mAh battery compatible with fast chargingUnisoc SC9863A chipsetUltra power saving mode and reverse charging
OPPO A15sProcessor MediaTek Helio P35AI triple rear camera 6.52-inches display
Redmi 10A6.53" Dot Drop displayFingerprint sensorQuad core) MediaTek Helio G25
Jio Phone Next Access to all Jio appsAutomated software updatesQuad-core CPU with 2GB RAM
I KALL K570 SmartphoneFingerprint sensor4000mAh battery6.5 inches bezel-less display
Nokia C01 Plus 4GUnisoc SC9863A chipset5 MP Camera5.45 inches display
Lava X25,000mAh battery capacity6.50-inch displayAndroid 11
Lenovo A53 GB Ram1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor5.45″ display
POCO C31 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) HD+ displayMediaTek Helio G35 Processor5000 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery

Best value for money

Redmi 10A is the phone with the best value for money. The Redmi 10A was the best budget smartphone of 2019. It has a good camera and it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The Redmi 10A comes with a 5.84-inch HD+ display, an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. It is also backed by 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card up to 256GB.

Best overall

The Realme Narzo 50i can be considered as the best overall in mobile phones under 10,000. It is a high-end smartphone that has the power to deliver great performance. It is the best phone for gaming, playing videos and watching movies. This phone has a screen of 6 inches with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2340 pixels. Realme Narzo 50i has four cameras that capture images in a different angle. Moreover, they have different settings such as night mode, portrait mode, etc.

How to find the perfect mobile phones under 10,000?

If you are looking for mobile phones under 10,000, you can choose from a wide range of options. There are many mobile phones available in the market that have different features and specifications, so it would be difficult to find one that suits all your requirements.

However, there are some features that you should keep in mind when you are buying a mobile phone under 10,000.

The first thing to do is to make sure that the phone supports all the major operating systems such as Android or iOS. Installing new apps on your phone and using them effectively will be difficult without these operating systems. Apps and games will also run slower on a phone with low RAM and storage capacity.

The second thing is the battery life of the phone. The longer the battery life, the less money you will be spending on charging your phone every day. The batteries in most smartphones are removable so that they can be easily replaced if necessary.

Third, the screen size of the phone will determine how much content can fit in each screen at once. Buy a mobile that has all the features you want, such as a camera, video recorder, music player, etc.

FAQs

Q1 What features do people want in their smartphones?

One of the most important elements of a smartphone is its connection to an app store. An app store is a centralised portal where users can search for and download software applications to run on their phones. A long-lasting battery and an excellent camera is a must for the new phones.

Q2 What is the impact of mobile technology on our lives?

In addition to reading books, listening to music, taking pictures, watching videos, playing games, creating and editing documents, and getting a medical opinion, we can do much more with our mobile devices. Therefore, people are spending increasing amounts of time on their phones.

Q3 How many people have a cell phone around the world?

According to estimates, smartphones reached 78% of global households in 2020. A global population of around 7.8 billion and approximately 6.4 billion smartphone subscriptions was used in this calculation.

Q4 When buying a cell phone, what should you consider?

A smartphone with at least 3500 mAh battery or above will suffice if you work on apps, play games, stream videos, etc. With a handset with 3000 mAh battery, you will be able to run your phone for one full day if you are an average or light user.

Q5 Apple or Android: which is better?

The app stores of both Apple and Google are excellent. Nevertheless, Android offers much better app organisation features, allowing you to place important apps on the home screen and hide less useful apps in the app drawer.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

