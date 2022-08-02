Best phones under 10,000 in 2022: Redmi, Nokia, Lenovo top the charts

Phones under ₹ 10,000 offer value for money and come with adequate features.

Affordable performance comes with the Redmi 9A Sport. An aspect ratio of 20:9 is offered by the 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Redmi 9A Sport is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor. You can go for either the variant with the 2GB RAM, or the one with the 3GB RAM. In addition, the Redmi 9A Sport packs a powerful 5000 mAh battery. These specifications make it possible to run multiple apps on the phone without any lag.

Most people own a mobile phone . But it has become increasingly difficult to choose a good mobile phone with the growing number of options now available, that too under ₹10,000. When buying a mobile phone, you need to consider several factors. The first factor to consider when buying a mobile phone is its price. You need to ensure that you get value for money when you buy it. If possible, try looking at other similar models before deciding which one to buy.

The realme Narzo 50i offers a full HD display, as well as long battery life and good gaming performance. The 5000 mAh battery provides up to 43 days of standby time. The 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and the 16.5 cm (6.5 inch) screen lets you enjoy games, videos, and more without distractions because of its large size. And with its Super Power Saving Mode, it lets you play games, videos, and more even on the lowest battery power.

The Oppo A15s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 4230 mAh battery and runs on Android. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Oppo A15s on the rear packs a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. The Oppo A15s keeps itself cool with its 5GHz cooling technology and features an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi 10A is a smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM. The Redmi 10A is a smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 10A comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1600 pixels (HD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Redmi 10A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

Jio Phone Next is a low-cost mobile phone, which has been launched by Jio in India. The mobile phone comes with a wide range of features that includes a 5.45-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It also has Gorilla Glass protection for its display screen. Jio Phone Next comes with a quad-core Qualcomm 215 processor, which makes it a powerful choice in its segment. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie operating system and comes equipped with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage.

I Kall K570 is a phone with an HD display and 4GB RAM. This device has a USB Type-C interface for fast charging, internal memory of 64GB, 64GB expandable memory, 4G LTE connectivity, and other features. The I Kall K570 has a front camera of 13MP with flash and features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. The I Kall Connect K570 is a smartphone that is worth its price. It has all the features you need, including GPS, a fingerprint scanner, and a nice display.

The Nokia C01 Plus 4G is a powerful smartphone with a large, sharp screen that can fit perfectly in your hand. Featuring an octa-core processor and 4G connectivity, the C01 will keep you connected for longer between charges. Save data and storage space with Android 11 and enjoy better privacy and usability. This simple-to-use device will keep you connected for longer between charges with its long-lasting battery.

The Lava X2 comes with a 6.50-inch display and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with 2GB of RAM, and is powered by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Lava X2 on the rear packs an 8-MP camera. The Lava X2 is a uniquely designed smartphone that is powered by a massive battery and delivers long-lasting power.

Lenovo A5 is powered by a 1.5 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor and 2GB of RAM. It comes with a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 4000 mAh battery. The phone offers a 5.45-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1440 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Lenovo A5 is a phone that brings you high-quality details from the front and back, with great sound quality.

The Poco C31 is a flagship smartphone manufactured by Poco that runs on the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. On the front of the phone, there is a display measuring 6.53 inches with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. A MediaTek Helio G35 processor is used in the Poco C31, which is an octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM. The Poco C31 runs on Android 10, and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Price of phones at a glance:

Best value for money

Redmi 10A is the phone with the best value for money. The Redmi 10A was the best budget smartphone of 2019. It has a good camera and it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The Redmi 10A comes with a 5.84-inch HD+ display, an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. It is also backed by 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card up to 256GB.

Best overall

The Realme Narzo 50i can be considered as the best overall in mobile phones under ₹10,000. It is a high-end smartphone that has the power to deliver great performance. It is the best phone for gaming, playing videos and watching movies. This phone has a screen of 6 inches with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2340 pixels. Realme Narzo 50i has four cameras that capture images in a different angle. Moreover, they have different settings such as night mode, portrait mode, etc.

How to find the perfect mobile phones under ₹10,000?

If you are looking for mobile phones under ₹10,000, you can choose from a wide range of options. There are many mobile phones available in the market that have different features and specifications, so it would be difficult to find one that suits all your requirements.

However, there are some features that you should keep in mind when you are buying a mobile phone under ₹10,000.

The first thing to do is to make sure that the phone supports all the major operating systems such as Android or iOS. Installing new apps on your phone and using them effectively will be difficult without these operating systems. Apps and games will also run slower on a phone with low RAM and storage capacity.

The second thing is the battery life of the phone. The longer the battery life, the less money you will be spending on charging your phone every day. The batteries in most smartphones are removable so that they can be easily replaced if necessary.

Third, the screen size of the phone will determine how much content can fit in each screen at once. Buy a mobile that has all the features you want, such as a camera, video recorder, music player, etc.

FAQs

Q1 What features do people want in their smartphones?

One of the most important elements of a smartphone is its connection to an app store. An app store is a centralised portal where users can search for and download software applications to run on their phones. A long-lasting battery and an excellent camera is a must for the new phones.

Q2 What is the impact of mobile technology on our lives?

In addition to reading books, listening to music, taking pictures, watching videos, playing games, creating and editing documents, and getting a medical opinion, we can do much more with our mobile devices. Therefore, people are spending increasing amounts of time on their phones.

Q3 How many people have a cell phone around the world?

According to estimates, smartphones reached 78% of global households in 2020. A global population of around 7.8 billion and approximately 6.4 billion smartphone subscriptions was used in this calculation.

Q4 When buying a cell phone, what should you consider?

A smartphone with at least 3500 mAh battery or above will suffice if you work on apps, play games, stream videos, etc. With a handset with 3000 mAh battery, you will be able to run your phone for one full day if you are an average or light user.

Q5 Apple or Android: which is better?

The app stores of both Apple and Google are excellent. Nevertheless, Android offers much better app organisation features, allowing you to place important apps on the home screen and hide less useful apps in the app drawer.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.