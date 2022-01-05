Bluetooth sleeping masks calm the mind, let you sleep well as music plays on

Most of us love to listen to music before going to sleep. Some of us love to unwind with music and even drift off to sleep with calming sounds for company. In both these cases, plugging in headphones is not a very comfortable thing to do. It can prove to be irritating and not comfortable in the long run. Hence, the need for bluetooth sleeping masks.

Yes, we know you must be rolling your eyes and thinking what all things are available in the market these days. But let us help you figure out the amazing benefits of owning a bluetooth sleeping mask and then you can decide if it is actually worth it.



Bluetooth sleeping masks are super comfortable to wear and with their adjustable buckle strap they can fit around every head. They come equipped with bluetooth and, therefore, they can be connected to every bluetooth enabled device. They offer amazing and immersive sound experience with deep bass. In addition, these devices are also super amazing at cancelling all the noises in the background. With powerful built-in batteries you can get to listen to music for a long duration without any interruption. Also, some of them come with built-in microphone which help one not to miss any calls.



So, if you are someone who is having a hard time unwinding and relaxing, or is suffering from insomnia, then this device can prove to be useful to some extent. Keen to try it out? Then scroll through the list below and read about the amazing features about bluetooth sleeping mask.









1. StarlineIM luetooth Sleeping Eye Mask Headphones

B08VGQVGL2

It comes quipped with bluetooth 5.0 technology and is compatible with all bluetooth enabled media devices. It offers incredible sound experience with deep bass and crystal clear treble. It fits comfortably around the head and comes along with an adjustable buckle strap. The material it is made from is soft and breathable. It is effective in cancelling the noises in the background and has a built-in battery which gives a 10 hour playback time.



2. PEATOP® Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Sleeping Eye Mask

B09J2FKP4T

This mask allows you to listen to music during sleep and effectively cancels all the noises in the background. It comes with a built-in microphone so that you do not miss any calls. Importantly, this mask also proves to be useful in dealing with insomnia, as it allows one to relax better. It has powerful battery and is equipped with bluetooth 5.0 technology. The material it is made from is velvet and elastic cotton, which makes it easy and comfortable to wear. Also, this mask is washable and you do not have to worry about it shrinking or deforming.



3. Akszone Sleep Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Eye Mask

B08SQPBL3D

It is the extra cushioning that makes this eye mask so comfortable to wear. It allows one to listen to music during sleep without the need of additional headphones. It features bluetooth 5.0 technology and offers HD high fidelity sound. Its built-in 200mAh battery can last for 8 to 9 hours easily. It fits amazingly well around head and is washable.



4. Sky Heaven Sleep Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Eye Mask

B09KM6DXT3

This sleeping mask blocks light from the nose area and allows you to listen to music without additional headphones. It comes with extra cushioning, which is what makes it so comfortable and easy to wear. It features bluetooth 5.0 and produces great sound quality. It also has a built-in 200mAh battery which offers a playtime up to 8 to 9 hours. A perfect travel accessory, this mask is also washable.



