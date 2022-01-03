Headphones are not for utility alone, try funky-looking ones and exclaim in joy

Most of us are aware of our heavy dependence on over-the-ear headphones in our everyday lives. Given our increasing usage of headphones and how they last us many years, it makes sense to invest in a pair of headphones which look super stylish and quirky as well apart from being of great use. Be it the striking colour combinations, or some print design adorning them, stylish ones will be surely be a smart investment.



Make no mistake these audio devices can also serve as fashion accessories. Also, headphones available in striking colour combinations are equally of utility. They provide excellent sound quality and do no compromise on any of the vital aspects. Besides, funky headphones can also make for a great gifting option.



So, if you are someone who is keen on investing in a funky pair of headphones, then the list prepared below is likely to come in handy. Take a look.





1. boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic

This wireless and over-the-ear headphone comes quipped with latest Bluetooth V5.0. Its 50 mm dynamic drivers allows you to enjoy immersive sound experience. It has a mighty battery of 500mAh which offers a playtime of up to 20 hours. It looks stylish and very cool and, therefore, is perfect for those who like to blend utility with style. There are many colour variants available in these headphones.



2. iClever BTH13 Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

This over-the-ear wireless headphone is available in stunning colour combinations. It features a built-in mic, can be paired to other devices via bluetooth and comes with a powerful rechargeable battery of 500mAh. It sports an ergonomic design and very comfortable to wear for longer durations. It is also foldable. Check out the amazing colour variants this bluetooth headphone with mic is available in.



3. Rockpapa I20 Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic

The lightweight design is what makes this pair of headphones useful for kids above the age of four. The ultra eco leather and cloud foam cushions makes this pair of headphones comfortable to wear and soft on one's ears. It offers an excellent sound experience and also comes with a 3.5 mm jack. The nylon cable with in-line microphone makes it easy to answer calls on the move.



4. iBall Kids Diva Wired Over The Ear Headphone Without Mic

This stunning-looking over-the-ear pair of headphones come with an in-built mic and a durable wire. The decibel output of this pair of headphones stays below the safe 85 dB and, therefore, just about right for the aural sensitivity of children. It has soft earcups and comes with one year warranty. Besides having a kid-friendly design, this pair of headphones is available in striking and vibrant colours.





